The Avalanche owners
An awesome team! The Avalanche were always fun to watch but now have a championship pedigree to add to that! We are the champions! So why can’t I just let myself go and celebrate?
ABC showed a picture of Stan Kroenke standing on the ice with the celebrating champions. He honored spectators with his presence, making the trip from his “Fortress of Solitude” in Inglewood, Calif.
Visually, he showed all the charm and excitement of a chairman of the board studying his portfolio.
Why my resentment? Because he and his family built a candy store and kept the blinds down so no one could see. He used the loyalty and enthusiasm of Avs fans as losing-leverage against a media giant that couldn’t care less and deprived us of television access to the greatest show on ice. The Kroenkes can now claim another first ... the first Stanley Cup Champion in the last 30 years that had no local broadcast access to its fans. Even when the Kroenke names were announced in Tampa during the cup presentation .... the “boos” were unmistakable.
Poor little Josh Kroenke was astonished when he got booed at a recent Nuggets game! If that hurt your feelings, I would suggest he and his family not show up for the parade on Thursday .... he’s heard nothing yet.
Not only did the royal family not put our Avs on the small screen, they rubbed it in several times in each of the last three seasons when they refused permission for their fans to see the game when it was broadcast nationally.
Yes, Comcast is the worst. But it’s not their job to put the Avs on TV. The Avalanche are the Kroenke’s product, it’s their job to promote it. But Colorado is small potatoes compared with the financial benefits that can be had in megamedia-market Los Angeles, and the fans are treated as such.
The emperor has the basic framework for broadcasting the games (sad as Altitude Sports is), it is mere pocket change to set up a streaming app on Amazon. But when it comes to Colorado hockey fans, all he has left in his pockets are lint ... his value of the local (statewide) fan base! My advice .... the victory parade is Thursday!
The Kroenkes should stay home ... fix all the seats they ruined with cup holders at Ball Arena ... and watch it on TV. Comcast probably won’t block it.
Steve Warner
Colorado Springs
Lack of secondary exits
On the 10th anniversary of the Waldo Canyon fire, I find it interesting that we are still building neighborhoods with no secondary exit in case evacuation is needed. As a resident of Sanctuary Pointe in Monument, we originally had two entry/exit routes for the 600-home neighborhood.
With the decision to build another litany of homes at the junction of Sanctuary Rim Drive and Gleneagle Drive, we are restricted to a single entry/exit off East Baptist Road, with a single lane available to evacuate East or West, if we needed to evacuate at the height of fire season.
Our secondary exit has now been closed for months, with no reopening date even close, due to the continued home development described above.
Can anyone please explain how this is an acceptable situation?
Scott Gilson
Monument
A shortage of teachers
As often is the case, you want to throw a societal problem upon the schools. (Gazette’s Viewpoint, June 24). “Children of color might be looking for a role model at the head of the class.” I agree and it doesn’t matter the color. Aren’t parents the role model for their children?
Aren’t parents the ones who increase lower-income students’ interest in college and reduces the high school dropout rate? Why is society and the Gazette afraid to address the real problem?
As a retired teacher of 38 years (teaching mostly in lower-income areas of Denver, Colorado Springs and Texas), I think it is a great idea recruiting teachers of color. Today’s attitude toward teachers has caused a shortage of teachers nationwide. Good luck finding those Black teachers.
PS: Isn’t paying Black teachers a salary supplement discriminatory?
Joy Brown
Colorado Springs
No time to celebrate
Citizens faithful to the original U.S. Constitution are enjoying a hockey power play by the majority of our Supreme Court justices. Our political opponents just temporarily lack players on the icy playing field. We must be disciplined to defend our gains, or else they will slip away legislatively. Now is not the time to celebrate.
The other side who believe our justices should so liberally interpret our beloved Constitution (and ignoring laws they don’t like) have legislated away the rights of the unborn right here in Colorado, worse than Roe v. Wade, thus allowing for the discrimination of the disabled who happen to be in a legally unprotected location — the womb of their mothers.
Because the extreme abortion-at-all-costs, anti-Second Amendment and anti-religion legislators enjoy a majority in our Congress, they can employ their power play of their own to erase away gains our constitutionally loyal Supreme Court justices have achieved.
What are we going to do about this reality? Can we afford to wait for the midterm elections?
The legislative and the executive branch power-playing demagogues will score big time, if we fail to actively defend our goal of true constitutional integrity.
Mark Feliz
Colorado Springs
Prayer seems appropriate
Amen. The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that separation of church and state does not prohibit public school employees from praying aloud on the job near students. “The Constitution neither mandates nor permits the government to suppress such religious expression”
It seems to me, if cursing aloud in the stands, in schools, and on the playing field is accepted, prayer also seems appropriate. Thank you, SCOTUS.
Gordon Reichal
Monument