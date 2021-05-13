Subordinating the people’s authority
In our public education, we can clearly see the difference between the Republican and the Democratic parties.
The Board of Regents of the University of Colorado, where Democrats have the majority, has forced President Mark Kennedy to resign over his comparison of the possible leaving of the university by students if the university did not handle the virus right to “The Trail of Tears” — for which he had apologized.
The board’s action came in spite of the president’s having achieved much more diversity at CU.
The board endorsed the censuring of the president by the faculty assembly, which was not generally elected, is not a body of public government, and therefore is a private group.
In 37 of Colorado’s larger public school districts, the liberal school board has bargained away the authority of the people to a teachers’ union, which is a nonelected private corporation. Having lost the authority of the people, school principals have been turned from the leader into a passive evaluator of teachers. Disorder ensues in the school, and teachers turn to the private corporation union for protection, paying its dues of nearly $1,000 per year.
Teachers unions and faculty assemblies at our public universities are at the core of today’s Democratic Party. The 37 Colorado school boards and the CU Board of Regents exemplify the basic position in public education of the Democratic Party: that the authority of the people should be subordinated to the party’s favored private group.
This subordination of the people to the party’s favored private group opens the door for instruction on “Critical Race Theory,” “White Privilege” and “The 1619 Project,” each of which deny the purpose of the United States.
The bargaining away or the subordination of the authority of the people over our bodies of public government means the loss to each of us citizens of our foundational American civil right to participate as equal individuals in our public government.
Joe Biden’s Democratic Party seeks to legislate the bargaining away of the authority of the people over all levels and branches of public government in our country to private corporation employee unions.
In contrast, the Republican Party stands for Abraham Lincoln’s public government that is “by the people and for the people,” so that public government “by the consent of the governed” will be preserved in our state and in our country for us today and for future generations of Americans.
James Sayler
Colorado Springs
A glaring oversight
I read with interest your editorial, and Jon Caldara’s opinion piece, on the transportation initiative and the proposed increase in the “road-usage fee.” A politically convenient but glaring oversight is a “road-usage fee” on the darlings of liberal politicians: electric vehicles! Perhaps an electric surcharge, paid only by EV owners, would begin to address their environmental impacts.
Vic Ecklund
Colorado Springs
End COVID restrictions in August
I would like to propose a simple and safe solution to COVID living restrictions. We are now in a position to say that anyone who wants a vaccination can get one in a reasonable time.
Therefore, let us give everybody who wants a vaccination until July 31 to get one.
Then, on Aug. 1, we should put an end to COVID restrictions including restaurant, theater and sporting event restrictions. If you do not have a vaccination, that will be your fault and the consequences of your decision will be yours and only yours.
Larry Stanley
Colorado Springs
Complaining about nonvaccinated
I am amazed at the number of people who have written to The Gazette, complaining about the ones who have not been vaccinated. If you are vaccinated, who cares — you’re immune! One writer even suggested that the nonvaccinated have the letters ”NV” tattooed on their foreheads! Why not just a yellow star on their clothes? I understand that worked somewhere before.
So, if you are vaccinated, do you become one of the Pod People or a Stepford Democrat who wears a mask 24-7 and believes Joe Biden is the greatest president of all time? Just wondering.
Robert Bee
Colorado Springs
Tips for new car testing
Lots of folks are buying a new car. Here are some tips on how to really test some of the vehicle’s features.
RIDE: drive south on Nevada from I-25 to see how it handles the road surface. Turn around at Lake St. and then drive north on Nevada. Another check can be done on Cascade south of Cimmaron. If your teeth don’t rattle and it rides smoothly on these tests, you’ll be happy with the purchase.
CRUISE CONTROL: Get on I-25 and set the cruise for the 65 mph speed limit. If other drivers are passing you easily, your cruise control is set correctly. Another test for this is when you receive the complimentary one-finger salute when they pass by.
STEERING: drive south on I-25 from the Rockrimmon access ramp and stay in the middle lane. When you see a hazard or rough spot, you’ll want to swerve and that’s a good test of your steering function.
TURN SIGNALS: don’t worry about these as they are seldom used by local drivers, especially on I-25.
PAINT QUALITY: Park your test car in any grocery store parking lot and buy a nice coffee. After 20 minutes, check both sides of your car for dings and chips. Look for depth and dimensions. If not too big, then your test vehicle will only reveal minimal dings in the future, which you can match up with future hail impact spots.
Hope this helps. Enjoy your new cars and safe driving!
Don Addy
Colorado Springs