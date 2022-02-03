The absolute bottom line
Re: “Time to repeal this law; It kills Colorado kids”
Thank gosh for The Gazette’s efforts to keep Colorado Citizens informed on absolutely critical information: House Bill 19—1263. I was aware that fentanyl was a staggering problem in the United States but didn’t know that Rep. Shane Sandridge and a majority of legislators had passed this bill in Colorado.
The Gazette article stated that the “notorious killer” fentanyl increased Colorado deaths by 50% from 2019 to 2020 with this trend accelerating in 2021. Ownership of this falls squarely on the shoulders of the Colorado Legislature, which passed this bill three years ago.
What did it do? Bottom line is it downgraded from a felony to a misdemeanor if you possess 4 ounces of this drug. Thus, a dealer would basically get his or her hands slapped for possessing fentanyl. The following consequences also occur with possession of heroin or cocaine. Apparently, death typically occurs with just a 2 gram dose of fentanyl. Are parents educating their children to its “hyper lethal” effect?
As a parent whose lost a child at a young age, none of you want to suffer such a devastating tragedy. We must do all we possibly can to communicate this. What to do? The absolute bottom line is demanding of our state legislators that this law must be rescinded: call or email. If we’re concerned of crowding in our prisons as a result of stricter laws, so be it.
Doug Petersen
Colorado Springs
For the safety of the group
I grew up knowing that the United States of American is a great nation. That our nation was built on the foundation of the U.S. Constitution.
Our Founding Fathers argued, debated, compromised, and wrote this remarkable document to give stability, to steer and guide this new nation into the future. Freedom and liberty are two of the most sacred guiding principles of our Constitution. Freedom of thought and speech. Freedom of open discourse and debate. The freedom to share new ideas and concepts. The freedom to argue and the freedom to disagree.
I fear that more and more Americans are giving up the freedom of the individual for the safety of the group and the assured affirmation that the groups ideas are right and all others are wrong and must be canceled.
Daniel McHenry
Pueblo
Constant criticism of Biden
I don’t understand the constant criticism of Joe Biden. Now our country has a president who is not a congenital liar, nor a swindler, egomaniac, bully, racist, misogynist nor ignoramus.
President Biden removed the troops and ended this country’s involvement in Afghanistan, America’s longest war. He put together a needed infrastructure bill. He accelerated COVID vaccine delivery. He stepped up U.S. support for Taiwan. He launched airstrikes against Iranians who were threatening American troops. He provided emergency housing assistance and child care. He provided relief for small-business owners and farmers of color. He banned workplace discrimination of LGBT employees. All in his first year in office.
What did Donald Trump do when he was president besides play golf and make bad appointments?
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs
Victims of our own success
In response to confusion about vaccines, a short description of what the immune system does and how vaccines work. The immune system is “designed” to recognize “self” from “not self”. If a “foreign” antigen (typically a protein) enters the body, immune system B-cells recognize it as either from the individual having had the disease before (natural immunity) or from being vaccinated against it. B-cells will produce antibodies. When those antibodies attach to this “foreign” antigen with a lock–key configuration, it signals other parts of the immune system to attack and destroy the invaders.
So, what you get with a vaccine is an antigen (very tiny piece) of the offending pathogen (viruses, bacteria, etc.) that then activates the immune system response. This “memory” allows the body to react quickly and efficiently to future exposures. Without that memory, the immune response takes much longer sometimes with fatal results. (M-RNA vaccines are not the particular antigen itself, but contain the “blueprint” for making it.) Many former diseases that killed or maimed millions of human beings no longer do so thanks to vaccines. Smallpox, polio, diphtheria, measles, whooping cough are diseases that have killed millions of people. Thanks to advances in medical science developing vaccines, that is no longer the case.
Many of us remember polio epidemics in this country. In some ways, we are victims of our own success. Because of the efficacy of vaccines preventing people from dying, we’re seeing people reject this successful method of disease control resulting in unnecessary deaths.
Betty Fannin
Colorado Springs
‘Stupidity should be painful’
Some time back I saw a poster in a friend’s office that I have never forgotten. Too bad the “saying” isn’t real. If our president, who has made an unbelievable mess of the past year; the vice president who is just as bad; our governor, state legislators and even our local leaders who continue to do what they want and how much of their rules and laws benefit the citizens they are supposed to be serving?
The “saying” I am referring to is simply “Stupidity Should Be Painful”. “Nuff said”
Joan Neugebauer
Colorado Springs