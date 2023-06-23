Thanks for the memories

The passing of Max Morath brought sadness, but also so many memories of Colorado Springs in the 1950s and early 1960s. I will miss his special rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” and his nationwide revival of ragtime on PBS.

Also many thoughts of pleasant times watching oldsters playing shuffleboard in the park across from Ruth’s Oven, anticipation of the new Air Force Academy, the Boy Scout Jamboree, which doubled the population of the Springs for two weeks.

President Dwight Eisenhower and Gunsmoke’s James Arness came here for the Golden Scout Jamboree.

Colorado Springs was in the spotlight. And Cripple Creek’s Imperial Hotel was part of the focus along with Max Morath. It was a joyful time with Max a major part of the positive publicity for Colorado Springs. So thank you, Max. Thanks for the memories and thank you for your part in growing this town.

Raymond Campbell III

Green Mountain Falls

We must address truth

Juneteenth is a false holiday. The Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863, while the Civil War was waging. Lincoln’s intent was to undermine the Confederate states’ ability to wage war.

At the time of signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, there were 3.6 million African American slaves and many were supporting the war and the fighting capability of the confederate states. About 3,000 to 6,000 were Confederate soldiers, another 100,000 mostly slaves supported the Confederate states in different logistical roles. Enlightened historians tell us no slaves were freed as result of the Emancipation Proclamation.

However, we can give credit to Lincoln’s signing of this historical document as it led to the 13th U.S. constitutional amendment in 1865. We should celebrate the passing of the 13th Amendment in 1865, not Juneteenth.

As a past president of the local NAACP 1990s and longtime supporters of Juneteenth as a local celebration and fundraiser, it is painful to see so many people being hoodwinked by well-intentioned national and local politicians, media, and others. We must address truth and accuracy in American history, however painful.

Willie Breazell

Colorado Springs

Politicians and the nation

I’m a Black and during the 1960s and ’70s when we were all being drafted to fight in the Vietnam War or volunteering to serve fresh out of high school, our patriotism was never in doubt.

Now we are constantly doubting what politicians are supporting for the nation. Wanting to take away rights that have been fought for and changing voting that should be a right of all Americans. Yet we protest for any reason that we do not agree with, but it’s a right.

We wear clothing that has the stars and stripes daily when it’s the flag that we should respect; it’s been our symbol to the world of freedom since the beginning of this nation and every war that we have died in.

Maybe I shouldn’t do this, but I believe that I grew up when America had jobs and factories were booming and if you lived in the steel belt and automotive world every one was working and earning at that time a decent wage.

Now politicians are not representing the needs of the nation but trying to find excuses to put Donald Trump on the ticket for 2024, regardless of his charges and not considering what he has done for the country or world but taking all the respect that this country has had to shame.

In my opinion, he is not for the hard-working citizen (middle class) but for what he thinks is a role that a president’s honor and daily role of an elected American leader should be.

I hadn’t mentioned that I honor my time spent in the military, as a privilege to have served my country when there was a war and not have waited to be drafted.

Roderick Grayson

Colorado Springs

Values and standards keep falling

According to the Gazette’s Sunday article, a federal judge issued an order that St. George, Utah, must permit an all-ages drag show at a public park. The city attempted to stop the show.

The judge wrote that the First Amendment ensures that all citizens, popular or not, conventional or unconventional, have access to public spaces for public expression.

So where can this lead us? Suppose an unconventional, unpopular group decides that it wants to use the public park to give expression to their love of dancing in the nude for all ages. It looks to me like, following this ruling, this judge and perhaps others would force cities to order approval for this group’s request.

Our country’s values and standards keep falling faster and faster.

I wonder how long God will permit us to continue to exist. Sodom and Gomorrah were two biblical cities destroyed by God for their wickedness.

Vernon Swim

Colorado Springs

Look for workable answers

I just read a letter to the editor that was captioned “Total electric not viable”. It started with name calling and went on to discuss how total electric would be a problem. Most people who worry about the climate are talking about a reduction in fossil fuels, not the extreme position that this author is arguing against.

It is more helpful to discuss problems in realistic terms. That is where the solutions are to be found. Should we be looking at workable answers or is the object to condemn them?

Fran Amos

Colorado Springs