One of area’s premier attractions
Thank you for putting Christian Murdock’s beautiful photo from the top of the Manitou Incline on the cover of the Christmas Day Gazette.
I have it hanging above our fireplace. Having hiked the Incline for many years, I am still always amazed at the view from the top. The Incline is certainly one of our area’s premier attractions.
Steve Mueller
Colorado Springs
A celebratory holiday touch
Friday’s special wrap-around Christmas Day cover featuring the magnificent photograph of the beautiful view from the snowy Incline by the Gazette’s Christian Murdock — along with the unabashed proclamation, “Merry Christmas!” was a first-class, celebratory holiday touch. In an era of noisy, negative and politically correct journalism, the paper’s subtle but bold celebration of the world’s greatest story ever told and our terrific city was just what was needed, especially as this difficult year draws to a close.
Paul J. Batura
Colorado Springs
City beginning to look like a cemeteryI know that we have different traditions when someone passes away, but our city is beginning to look like a cemetery with all of the accidents and tragic events. Driving up Union Blvd., the other day and seeing what looks like a grave along side the road just before Austin Bluffs left me with a weird feeling.
Are there any laws that would clean up this situation?
Kathy Mayfield
Colorado Springs
Revising zoning ordinances is a tool
As a co-founder of the Affordable Housing Collaborative, I support the city’s plan to revise the zoning and subdivision ordinance of the city code which has not been updated in a comprehensive way since the late 1990s. This ordinance governs regulations such as building heights, setbacks, required parking spaces and density.
Research conducted by the city of Colorado Springs shows that of the 260,800 households in El Paso County, over 82,000 are paying more than 30% of their gross incomes on housing (rent or house payment plus utilities) meaning housing is becoming unaffordable for them. This fact motivated the collaborative’s goals to educate the community, gain and centralize affordable housing information and activities, and to influence support for efforts to increase the stock of affordable homes for essential workers such as teachers, hospitality workers, nurses and many more.
The lack of affordable housing was a crisis pre-pandemic that is likely to be exasperated due to job losses and eviction moratoriums due to sunset. There is no silver bullet that will easily solve this challenge so we must use every tool and strategy available. Revising zoning ordinances with the goal of supporting more affordable housing options is a needed tool we must use.
BJ Scott
Colorado Springs
Special interests get special treatment
Today newspapers reported that In-N-Out Burger has had major COVID outbreaks at their two Colorado locations. In-N-Out wasn’t asked to close down nor was the public warned promptly. Yet our local restaurants are barred from allowing socially distanced indoor seating for fear that they might facilitate the spread of the virus.
Has anybody looked at the lines standing outside In-N-Out burger? I have driven by the Colorado Springs location numerous times and it doesn’t appear to me that social distancing is being practiced. I guess saving the large out-of-town corporation’s business is more important than saving our local restaurants or warning the public about COVID hotspots.
Yet again it appears that special interests get special treatment. Yeah big government (so long as you are one of the favored few)!
Bill Healy Jr.
Monument
Focus on America fi
rst
I know many readers are ticked off that President Trump refused to sign off on the COVID stimulus. Whether many of you agree or not, he thinks the American people deserve more than the measley $600 per person. Americans are in dire straights and need help, on this we can all agree. That should be our government’s focus right now, Americans first!
Well do your homework people. ... check all the things being added to make a $900 billion proposition, now a $2.3 trillion one. Two new Smithsonian museums, $700 million to Sudan, 1.3 billion to Egypt, $500 million to Israel, $250 million to Palestine, $453 million to Ukraine, $130 million to Nepal, $135 million to Burma, $25 million to Pakistan for “democracy and gender programs”, $85 million to Cambodia, $506 million to Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama for their security. ... and many more projects that we cannot currently afford.
I guess the lawmakers feel everyone else is more important than our hurting economy. It is OK, I suppose if Americans are out of work, businesses closing in record numbers, as long as we take care of the rest of the world. If lawmakers cared, they would invest in the United States of America. That is what President Trump is trying to do. We cannot support the entire world, while we suffer. May God Bless America.
Theresa Brown
Colorado Springs