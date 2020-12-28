Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.