Thankful for teachers
Every time I meet a teacher, whether on the pickleball courts, or as a new neighbor, or somewhere else, I always give them a sincere heartfelt thank you!
I can handle a small group of students for an hour a week — I did that for years in Bible classes at my church. But five days a week? Twenty-five students at a time? There is no way could I manage a group like that, no matter what the class subject or the age of the students.
So please join me in saying “thank you” to those who take up that challenge, a job that many parents now realize is incredibly difficult in normal times, let alone with the new difficulties caused by the coronavirus issues. And remember to put that word of thanks into action whenever ballot issues for funding schools and teachers come up.
Ron Bruns
Colorado Springs
Movement fits the defi
nition
The Black Lives Matter movement has received a lot of press lately. Unfortunately, and hard for many to admit, but the movement by definition, is a racist, terrorist organization.
Ibram X. Kendi is a black man who is the foremost authority on racism. In his book, “How to be an Antiracist”, he defines a “racist” as “one who supports a racist policy through their actions or inaction or expresses a racist idea. BLM rejects the phrase all lives matter because it detracts from the focus on the black man — the desire to focus on one race over others. This fits Kendi’s definition. Thus it is justified to label them racist.
The Oxford English Dictionary is the authority on the English language. It defines a “terrorist” as “a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation in the pursuit of political aims.” BLM certainly fits this definition. It claims to have forced violent protests, because peaceful protests have not worked.
I rest my case.
I know I’ll likely be called racist, bigoted names (if I get published), but I’ll rest on the definitions.
John Schulte
Colorado Springs
From the sea we swim in
Unfortunately, racism is not an individual failing, but a learned behavior absorbed “from the sea we swim in.” The racism which allowed (and allows) lynching, redlining, gerrymandering, voter suppression, and restricted access to educational and financial opportunities has led to the economic disparities, which the COVID-19 pandemic exposes. Poverty might be a proxy for the distribution of COVID-19, but its roots are based in historic racism and its important consequences.
The key to a meaningful discussion is information. I would suggest that everyone watch the PBS documentary on the Reconstruction and read “Waking up White” by Debby Irving to gain an understanding of the history and effects of racism on the distribution of wealth and opportunity in our country.
Julie Haverluk
Colorado Springs
Editorial had numerous holes
As expected, an editorial in The Gazette came out against Joe Biden’s VP choice; however, The Washington Examiner editorial chosen for this purpose contains numerous holes.
It criticizes Kamala Harris for having “unpopularity outside of the base” when the president’s numbers (May’s Gallup’s poll) shows only 8% approval by Dems and only 39% by Independents. It criticizes Biden’s pick as being “beholden to your party,” which is true for all VP picks.
The editorial unwisely calls Harris a “demagogue,” reminding voters of the president’s many demagogue-like actions from executive orders that skirt Congress’ powers to removing protesters for the Bible photo op and unidentified federal personnel unnecessarily “policing” Portland.
Harris is criticized for prosecuting (convicted) David Daleiden implying (using figures showing a majority of those polled are behind his actions) that Harris shouldn’t prosecute those with populist views. It accuses Harris of punishing “those she finds deplorable” (implying people like Daleiden while using the loaded word “deplorable” from 2016), when those found guilty of crimes are actually considered to be deplorable.
The editorial criticizes Harris for the Kavanaugh and Barr questioning that ended in “nothing but innuendo.” However, Kavanaugh and Barr not answering these questions is what created the innuendo. It predicted that Harris will “divide the country,” thus reminding everyone that the president has done this. A Gallup poll found a record high 77% saying we are divided now.
Rock Goldberg
Colorado Springs
This all about control
There is a proverb or adage that goes something like this: “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.”
As I reflected on the events of the past few months, it became more and more obvious that the cities with the most violent protest and riots were those that have been controlled by Democratic politicians for decades. If the minority population is dependent on government for sustenance (fish), then what better way to maintain control than by giving them a fish every day.
Why bother to teach them how to fish? Why bother to educate them so they can fish for themselves? And if you run short on fish any given day, you can tell your minority citizens “just vote for me and I will make sure we have enough fish next year.”
This has gone on year after year with no end in sight. This all about control.
As we approach Nov. 3, think hard about the future.
We could be standing in line waiting for our daily ration of fish.
Wayne Florek
Colorado Springs