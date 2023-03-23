Thankful for positive articles

I would like to thank the Gazette for the article Tuesday on the Daniels Fund scholars. The pictures of the emotional responses on pages 1 and 3 brought tears to my eyes. The joy of the teens in the picture on page 8 was priceless. Thank you for sharing these! While not diminishing in any way the adversities many teens currently face, this article was so encouraging to hear about teens that overcame so much. While not knowing any of them personally, I can only imagine that they chose kindness, hard work, and gratefulness over being thought of as victims of their circumstances. And yes, some were fortunate to receive help. Bottom line, they are truly making a difference in this world.

In 2009, our son was chosen as one of Gazette’s Best & Brightest. A woman said to me, ‘I never thought he was that special.’ I discovered that the Gazette does this to highlight positive articles about teens, vs. the many negatives that appear. Our son is now a Major in the Air Force, trying to make a difference every day for the country and people he loves. His friends became oncologists, teachers, researchers, environmentalists, and leaders in non-profits. One friend became a dentist in the Army, performing a root canal on a special forces dog in Iraq when the local vet could treat the dog, but couldn’t perform surgery. They all are special, trying to make a difference in others’ lives.

So thank you Gazette for this and other positive articles such as the Best & Brightest. I’m also thankful for a kind and gracious response to an email I wrote to Gazette sportswriter Luke Zahlmann. Keep up the good work! The world needs more of it.

Laura Goins

Colorado Springs

These nickle and dime fees

Well, I see that parking in Old Colorado City will be horrible for businesses there. i haven't gone downtown since the meter change and i won't be going to Old Colorado City either. These nickle and dime fees are hurting so many people. Employees might have to quit their jobs because of this. Many people are tired of this money hungry grab that this government has. There is no end. It's another way around TABOR to get money from us. Shame on the people that condone this crap. They just don't care about small businesses and neighborhoods.

Nona Capace

Colorado Springs

Buying less at higher prices

Re: Springs sales tax revenues rise, March 18. Past articles about city tax revenue have made passing reference to inflation, but have mostly heralded the growth in sales tax collection

as good news evidencing a growing city economy. The article on March 18 makes no reference to inflation. It is unfortunate that most people will not read beyond the headline, and even if they did, would not question a 'slow' 1.4% year over year increase. This is economic illiteracy.

The US Labor Department data published March 14 pegs the year over year inflation rate at 6.0%. This means that the 'real' change was negative 4.6%, instead of the 'nominal' change of plus 1.4%. Looked at another way, city retailers sold 4.6% less stuff, but (due to inflation) charged 6% more. Sales tax claims a percentage of the nominal price, hence 'business as usual' according to the city's chief financial officer. If only this were also true for consumers, who are instead buying less stuff at higher prices.

Dave Vandenberg

Colorado Springs

Handling stress correctly

My guess is that, depending on your station in life, the tendency to handle stress will be to internalize it. With the multiple stressors we are confronted on a daily basis, no wonder the increase in substance abuse and ripple effect stemming from it; no wonder the increase in domestic abuse, and again, the ripple effect from it that creates a generational way of life in some cases. In reality, we all know the link between crime and unresolved issues as evidenced by what we see on the news every day.

Politically, what do we know about the integrity level of those we vote for and when we find out, they will have already hurt the country enough to make us cynical and apathetic out of a sense of powerlessness?

Then comes the medical aspect of life, for the elderly in particular - the most vulnerable component of society. Our problems may start under the care of specialized medical professionals, only to end up with increased blood pressure, cold sores, headaches and the like, rooted by the stress that comes from vulnerability. On the lighter side of coping mechanisms, cravings for unhealthy foods may be next - donuts in my case - weight gain next, if I am lucky enough not to end up with diabetes.

So what are possible solutions for the problems mentioned above?

Do not allow gullibility to cloud your critical thinking ability to discern just how harmful for the country some politicians can actually be. If you did not have the fortune to see the end result of your choice the first time, be aware now that the consequences of your voting choices may be the same if not worse.

Medically, open up communication lines between you and your medical professionals, and educate yourself before making the wrong choices. You might be pleasantly surprised to find out just how open to a healthy doctor/patient relationship some of the true professionals can actually be.

Marcela Gaumer

Colorado Springs