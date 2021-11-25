Thankful for majestic Pikes Peak
I am thankful for “America the Beautiful,” the words written by Katherine Lee Bates praising the beauty of Colorado, namely Pikes Peak.
As an English professor at Wellesley College in Massachusetts, she never saw the mountains of Colorado until her brief visit in 1897 when she taught at Colorado College Summer School.
Bates was so awestruck by the beauty of the Rocky Mountains that she composed “America the Beautiful” after taking a prairie wagon ride to Pikes Peak.
On Thanksgiving, it is wondrous to gaze at the purple mountain majesty described by Bates many years ago.
Janice S. Moglen
Manitou Springs
At the end of The Gap project
As work on The Gap highway project gratefully draws to a conclusion, the front-page picture of Gov. Jared Polis and Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper reminds me of the description of project management stages:
1. Enthusiasm
2. Disillusionment
3. Panic
4. Search for the guilty
5. Punishment of the innocent
6. Praise and honors for nonparticipants.
The final stage is upon us. Happy driving.
James Komadina
Colorado Springs
A list of false equivalence logic
I was ready to submit a response to the Jim Crow comparison when I noticed Tim Rowan’s well-written and rapid opinion titled “Rights come with responsibilities”. Let me just add two comments.
Denial of the overwhelming evidence that the rate of hospitalizations and deaths for unvaccinated is 10 times greater than for fully vaccinated is a position difficult to defend. (https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7037e1.htm.
Also, rhetoric such as “castes of privileged vaccinated and reviled unvaccinated”, “discrimination, segregation, apartheid or coercion and inhumane treatment”, and “disgusting, evil, bigotry and enforced inequity” does not square with the reality of restricting — for public health reasons — access to some establishments. What is next on the list of false equivalence logic, the Holocaust?
Ken Krall
Colorado Springs
Questions the CDC hasn’t addressed
In response to the letter (Nov. 22) from the list of doctors about not politicizing the issue of vaccine mandates: The El Paso County commissioners tabled the decision about a vaccine mandate maybe because they have the same questions I have about the vaccines. Over the past several months, I have gathered the following questions about the vaccines (with the help of Steve Kirsch’s research and listening to Dr. Peter McCullough and others) that the CDC has not addressed:
The CDC says nobody has died from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. If the CDC is telling the truth, that there are no deaths from the vaccine, how do you explain the causality numbers (nearly 20,000) in VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System)?
Why were there 4X as many cardiac arrests in the treatment group than the placebo group in the clinical trial? The VAERS data shows very clearly a 450X increase in cardiac events post-vaccine. Isn’t it possible that those deaths could have been caused by the vaccine? How was that possibility ruled out? Do we have autopsies proving that the vaccine did not cause these deaths?
What is the stopping condition for these vaccines? What is an acceptable number of deaths caused by the vaccines?
Dr. Toby Rogers found that the vaccine kills 117 children for each child saved from COVID. Is this acceptable? What is the correct risk-benefit analysis that we should be using that shows this number?
Can we really call it a vaccine when it only lasts about six months and requires perpetual boosters?
Are you OK that the CDC has never held an independent safety review board for any of the vaccines which are the normal procedures for any new medicine or vaccine? Who and why was it decided to eliminate this very important step?
Do you agree with the CDC (recently obtained by a FOIA request) that the COVID recovered cannot spread the virus, therefore, those who are recovered should be exempt from any mandate?
Why are those who promote early treatment (to include Ivermectin) censored by the media and their medical professionals? Wouldn’t it be better to challenge them to a debate if you are convinced of your evidence and data against early treatment?
Can we see the risk-benefit analysis showing mandates are a good idea?
Do you agree with this statement? “COVID vaccine mandates are necessary because the protected need to be protected from the unprotected by forcing the unprotected to use the protection that didn’t protect the protected.”
Nancy Murray
Colorado Springs
How about some new concepts?
Build Back Better is a catchy phrase that means nothing. Isn’t everything subject to decay and demise? Are there better materials available? Maybe, but how about new concepts? How about national bullet-trains for faster passenger travel? How about universal geothermal heating and cooling ... even on a neighborhood basis?
Home heating is more polluting than CO2 from automobiles. The concern of polluting coal-fired power plants would be diminished by cutting emissions drastically with the use of coke from coking coal... and save the coal industry. Generation IV nuclear power would eliminate or reduce many inherent dangers of radiation as seen at Three Mile Island and the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in Japan.
If the Green New Deal is frozen in one ideology that misses its target, or compromises the supply chain or availability of resources like lithium, then it’s doomed. Franklin Delano Roosevelt played his cards close to his “New Deal vest”, but he was pragmatic. He’d change if he had to. This group of people have all but ruined the Democratic Party with their rule by committee, crazy spending and indoctrination. Republicans have been as entrenched, and had better have something to add, other than opposition for opposition’s sake.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction