Thankful for business’ kindness
I want to thank Samir Laaraj, manager of the North location of Urban Egg and his staff. I have an elderly father who has some challenges and needs a walker. Without fail the front door is opened for him and the same when we leave. Samir, thank you for your kindness, good heart and always putting a smile on my dad’s face. It is the highlight of his week to dine at Urban Egg — good food, happy staff and a manager that goes above and beyond!
Debbie Simmons
Colorado Springs
Shooters and gun-free zones
Have you not figured it out yet? Shooters go only to gun-free zones. Since the board for Pike’s Peak Center has deemed so foolish and foolhardy a policy as to not let anyone carry a gun into the Center, and made such a huge public announcement about it, I will go elsewhere for my entertainment.
You have just set your audiences up as sitting targets for a shooter to come into the theater and gain fame for the greatest number ever shot in a mass killing.
Marcena Springer
Colorado Springs
This is where our money goes?
Since there is no escape from the latest episode of “What Happens in D.C. Should Remain in D.C.,” I can’t decide whether to call it “Game of Groans” on behalf of us poor constituents who can’t even turn on a radio or TV without being bombarded with this insanity; or to call it “The Throne of Goons” in reference to the same bad actors in this unending drama, complete with processions and rituals and looking ever so solemn, except when they think we are not looking. All they need is hooded robes and torches. They take it so seriously that gold artifacts (ballpoint pens) are passed out and probably by now are available on eBay. Or maybe they will peddle souvenirs that says “Been to the impeachment hearings and all I got was this lousy T-shirt.”
The same cast members from the House have been recycled to the Senate, starring the longest-winded “manager” on the planet, reminding those of us old enough to remember of Fidel Castro’s speeches on Cuban TV, back in the day, that went on so long most of the population lapsed into comas or died of old age before Fidel was finished.
This is not a good way to hold constituents’ attention or win their good will, trust me. Endless repetition does not necessarily bring concurrence.
An Army officer I worked for years ago always said verbal diarrhea indicated that the writer or speaker was trying to defend an indefensible position and that repeating and belaboring the point merely convinced the reader that the other party had nothing worth saying. Or, as the old saw goes, “if you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with b---s---!”
And this is where our money goes? We are paying their salaries and retirement bennies for this? Hard to say which side is worse, though at least the GOP so far is mercifully brief. I keep referencing “Game of Thrones” since that drama started out so fabulously and ended in a lame way that frustrated and disappointed (and puzzled) the watchers... but at least it was dark most of the time and we didn’t have to look at them! Or pay their salaries.
Geraldine Russell
Colorado Springs
Founders opposed funding religion
As the Supreme Court heard arguments this past week for and against state constitutional Blaine amendments that prohibit tax funds from flowing to religious schools, The Gazette offered up two editorials (on Jan. 19 and 23) denouncing such amendments. Neither editorial provided actual amendment wording, which is relevant for judging these amendments with historical context.
Colorado’s Blaine amendment, for example, states in part that no governmental entity “…shall ever make any appropriation, or pay from any public fund… anything in aid of any church or sectarian society, or for any sectarian purpose…” This hardly sounds nefarious, especially when looking at similar language that Thomas Jefferson put in his 1786 Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom. There Jefferson wrote: “…to compel a man to furnish contributions of money for the propagation of opinions which he disbelieves is sinful and tyrannical… (therefore) no man shall be compelled to frequent or support any religious worship, place, or ministry whatsoever.”
The Constitution’s chief draftsman, James Madison, expressed similar sentiments quite forcefully in his 1785 Memorial and Remonstrance Against Religious Assessments. There he vehemently opposed a proposal for taxes to pay religious teachers, calling it “a dangerous abuse of power.” He added: “It is proper to take alarm at (this) experiment on our liberties.”
Certain Supreme Court justices today are said to be originalists, meaning they adhere to the original intents of our Founders. In light of Jefferson’s and Madison’s clear intent on whether government should fund religion, how these justices now rule on the validity of Blaine amendments will tell us just how originalist they really are.
Ken Burrows
Colorado Springs