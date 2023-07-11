Thank you, Colorado Springs!

I am Stephannie Fortune’s husband and I want to thank the community for honoring my wife this past month. At a City Council meeting, Scott Marble coined a phrase (“the Fortunates”) for the individuals that were blessed to have had Stephannie invest in them to be their very best version. I got to experience this everyday as I had the honor of being chosen to be her husband.

I wanted to thank you and then challenge us to continue building on Stephannie’s legacy. She always focused on caring about people and our community. When we do that and don’t care who gets the credit, anything is possible. While we aren’t always going to agree, if we listen, learn from one another and show respect, magical things happen. Stephannie excelled at finding people with different backgrounds, different thought processes and getting everyone together to share their ideas. Compromise isn’t a bad word as tweaking an original idea to come up with a better one adds value. Do we have enough belief in ourselves and strength to make things happen? Can we love one another, respect our peers and find ways that you can make a difference in Colorado Springs like Stephannie did? That is my wish for all of us.

My wife loved the word JOY and experienced it when helping others succeed. From simple things to big things. So, what brings you JOY? There are so many things that we can choose from. We each need to find our joy, our passion and then help others. It starts with US! Let’s not waste time as we don’t know how long we have on this earth.

Thank you for caring for my Stephannie, for me and my family! She truly loved you and Colorado Springs.

Kent Fortune

Colorado Springs

Beware of misinformation

I am a retired UPS manager with 36 years of service. I was based in Denver during the 15-day Teamster strike in 1997. Today there are approx 250 drivers in the two Colorado Springs facilities, and another 400-500 in the two Denver area buildings.

I believe UPS drivers (package car and tractor trailer) are among the highest paid in the industry. I remember a few things from 1997: Ron Carey was the Teamster President who openly said he would strike UPS, which he did for 15 days in August. Sounds to me like Sean O’Brien is following in Carey’s footsteps? I don’t believe that UPS changed the contract before the Teamsters returned to work.

That union mantra we’ll make up the lost pay in the ‘new’ contract sometimes does not materialize. I’m sure there are still some UPS drivers around from 1997 that remember it was not very good losing 2-3 weeks of pay. Using current hourly rates, a UPS driver makes between $1,500 — 2,000 per week. Each driver should do some homework and determine how many dollars they are willing to give up. My advice to the current drivers: Beware of misinformation when it comes time to vote on a work stoppage.

Jim Weglarz

Larkspur

Black and grey marketers

Regarding: Don’t pity Colorado’s marijuana peddlers.

In January 2021 Colorado Springs Medical Marijuana Sales reached $11,617,216. By December 2022 Sales had fallen to $6,132,953. Meanwhile, costs of testing and remediation, utilities and almost all costs incurred in the production of legal marijuana have risen. So:

1. Do you really think that a 50% drop in marijuana sales reflects a 50% drop in demand? The reality is that the Black Market (from Mexico) and the Grey Market (from California, Oklahoma etc) is satisfying that demand. And it’s cheaper, much cheaper.

2. “(T)he industry wishes already lax state and local regulation — aimed especially at keeping pot away from kids — would be even laxer.” You are kidding, right? The Black and Grey Market producers are very happy to supply your kids with pot today — and worse, much worse. And they don’t incur the costs of testing, remediation, re-testing, licensing and they don’t pay taxes. You don’t get Medical Marijuana in Colorado Springs without a doctor’s approval for a Medical Marijuana Card. As a resident of this great Little City, I think you should reconsider your editorial. Rather than criticizing the medical marijuana providers resident here, you should start attacking the Black and Grey marketers who have no regard for our community or our kids’ welfare. I dread the effects of Fentanyl tainted pot supplied by the illegal market taking innocent lives.

Peter Green

Colorado Springs

Traumatic fi

reworks celebrations

Unintended consequences: I still remember attending a 4th of July fireworks show in the 1970s where a young refugee family from Viet Nam was brought to see America’s celebration of independence.

Just as soon as the first booming rocket went off the entire family including the two small children were profoundly traumatized. I then realized that those of us that had not experienced the horrors of warfare had absolutely no understanding of how our fireworks celebrations induce such trauma for not only our pets but also refugees from war torn countries, our veterans fought in those theaters. All gave some and some gave all.

Bill Leake

Golden

Dealing with climate change

Be careful who you make out to be a hero; it is often not as simple as it appears.

I read with interest Robert Koehler’s opinion on the Vietnam War while depicting Daniel Ellsberg as somewhat of a hero. First off, every war is “hell visited upon humanity”. Koehler writes about Ellsberg’s conclusion that the Vietnam War was not winnable.

Ellsberg is also quoted as saying it would lead to an “irrevocable stalemate”. Let’s ask the South Korean people if a stalemate is “pointless”!

It is time to remember that the US Armed Forces won every major battle in the Vietnam War.

The 1968 TET Offensive was a major defeat for the NVA and Viet Cong; a story not reported at the time by the American Press Corp. In later years North Vietnam Senior Officers admitted they were losing. It is also time to remember many of our liberal political class (Ellsberg was an anti-war activist) assisted in handing victory to North Vietnam and for decades were a part of heaping disdain upon American Vietnam Veterans.

The Vietnam War has many heroic and tragic stories that all feed to the narrative.

Again, let’s be careful who we ordain to be heroes.

Steve Dant

Colorado Springs