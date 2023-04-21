Teller County should move on

I really wish the negativity would just stop.

I believe with all my heart; the citizens of Teller County are tired. We have grown weary of the incessant name-calling, finger-pointing, calling each other liars and general ugliness.

People saying, “It’s not me, it’s the other person” mentality isn’t helping. For the good of our community, I am asking for a truce.

Things have been done in the past that should not have been done, sometimes by people no longer associated with the department, and I think we can agree with that. But at what point do we learn lessons from what has happened, and move forward?

Reading through things that have been said, the common ground is “We stand behind the volunteers.” I am asking that we do that now. Stop these petty differences and stand behind the current volunteers, and future volunteers. Potential volunteers fear retaliation if they join the department and that’s not OK. Everyone should feel safe to be a volunteer. The negativity is hurting us, the taxpayers that live in fire country.

Cast your vote on May 2, let the voices of the people be heard. Then honor those wishes. Allow elected directors the opportunity to make a plan on how to address the mistakes, identify what needs to be done, and afford them the opportunity to do it and let’s move forward.

I wish my fellow candidates the best of luck, and whoever is elected, please be positive and listen to what the community has to say.

Jennifer Bittman

Florissant

A program called FASTER

In response to the letter from Steve Rauch on Sunday, April 9.

Sir: A statement you made concerns me greatly. You stated that “the ridiculous idea of encouraging teachers to be armed with weapons is disrespectful to educators and students.”

I believe it is more disrespectful to leave them helpless in the face of an active shooter situation.

There is a program called FASTER. It stands for Faculty/Administrator Safety Training And Emergency Response.

This is a direct quote from the website: FASTER training enables teachers, administrators and other school employees to stop school violence quickly and administer medical aid immediately. FASTER is not intended as a replacement for police and EMTs. Instead, it enables on-site personnel to save lives through prompt action. The trained teachers and/or administrators will be on a voluntary basis only. The names and locations of those who are trained and armed will not be publicized. They will keep their firearms locked up securely. That is also a part of their training. These individuals will be able to stop or at least slow down the shooter. This is intended to reduce or eliminate school shootings.

Schools depending on just armed police are basically sitting ducks.

When seconds count, the police are minutes away … and it’s not their fault! There just aren’t enough of them!

Thank you for your concern for the safety of our children, sir. I am concerned, as well.

Billie Nigro

Colorado Springs

Rockies are a losing team

In a recent letter to The Gazette, Donald Worley said that the Colorado Rockies manager should be fired because of the team’s terrible performance. I think that the Rockies’ hitting coach should also be fired and be replaced by someone who can teach the batters what a ball and a strike look like.

Rockies players should know that if a batter strikes out he doesn’t get on base. If a player doesn’t get on base, he doesn’t score a run. Scoring runs is the object of the game of baseball. So you see how important it is not to strike out. Even a double play can sometimes produce a run.

Why do I continue to follow a pathetic team like the Rockies?

Who knows?

Must be the masochist in me.

David J. Baker

Colorado Springs

Follow the money

With the division and resentment in our country today, we seem to be suckered in by a smoke and mirror shell game. The old saying “follow the money” has been hiding in plain sight. The public has been duped into thinking all news is fake or biased one way or another.

Who really own our government or the leaders of other countries? Hunter Biden, Clarence Thomas, Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump are small potatoes. Even Jared Kushner, who got $2 billion, has been swept under the rug and put on the back pages.

Follow the money — Saudi Arabia owns the world and has for quite a while.

James Jordan

Colorado Springs

Why label people?

On Tuesday, there was a very interesting article about the Space Symposium and up-to-date information about coming events. There was a picture of the young man who is the pilot for this mission.

The caption said, “NASA Astronaut Victor Glover will lead the mission to orbit the moon”. He sounds extremely qualified.

What on earth is the point of saying “He is the first Black astronaut to go on a lunar mission.”?

Is a ridiculous comment like that necessary? How does that help this country become more united? Haven’t we moved past labeling people yet?

Carol Patzer

Monument