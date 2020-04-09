Tears for Easter Sunday
Easter Sunday is coming up in just a few days. I admit that I feel very sad when I see liquor stores open while churches are told they must remain closed. Pot shops are open all over Colorado, while Sunday School children are to be kept home on Easter Sunday so they won’t take the coronavirus to grandparents huddling around the TV screen listening to the media crackle out the latest doomsday figures from New York, Louisiana and El Paso County. Planned Parenthood clinics continue to operate, crushing babies behind closed doors and shuttered windows, while we are told that church is “nonessential.”
Last Sunday, we passed empty parking lots around churches while Safeway’s parking lot was buzzing with traffic, and a Big R had a sign out front, “Dog and Cat Vaccines.”
You can buy your favorite vodka, smoke your pot, abort your own baby, shop for groceries and vaccinate your kitty, but Lord forgive you if you sit in church with another person for a one-hour Easter service! Is something smelling rotten in Denver?
Tears this Easter.
Anna Lucas
Peyton
There is some hope here
There is a website, “www.worldometers.info”, that daily releases the statistics on coronavirus for every country in the world that has experienced that virus, including the number of cases, the number of deaths, and the change in those numbers from the previous day. Even including the terrible day this past week when the USA suffered about 1,300 deaths, the average over the last five days has been around 1,000.
If we have gone five days with a fairly level number of new deaths it can be argued that we are, in fact, flattening the curve of this crisis. Will that trend continue? Perhaps not, but if we are going to reach the “100,000 to 240,00 deaths” that the experts and media have told us to expect by mid to late April then that daily number is going to have to expand exponentially.
In other words, there is some hope here; perhaps what we are all doing is beginning to work. The media has talked about hope from some encouraging numbers in Italy and Spain, countries with many more deaths than we have — but I haven’t seen much positive about us. Let’s pray that the flattening trend continues, and that our media will start telling us about it.
Edwin Montgomery
Colorado Springs
Examples of government overreach
Re: Vickie Tonkins, El Paso GOP chairwoman.
In my opinion she is right on target inviting people to question the details of possible overreach of government at all levels during times of national emergency. We have too many examples of government overreaching during past emergencies.
Obama’s point person during his term’s financial meltdown:
“You never let a serious crisis go to waste. “ — Rahm Emanuel
There was massive spending and new government requirements that had little to do with the financial meltdown recovery and the 9/11 event aftermath.
Just look at the recently passed $2 trillion virus recovery law. Nancy Pelosi and her Democrats inserted for example, $25 million for the Kennedy Center to keep employees on the staff. What happened? They were laid off anyway and kept the money. Few items President Donald Trump was able to refuse: Airline companies to certify they are reducing carbon emissions. Corporate boards must hire diversity officers and make related reports.
Most law enforcement people are doing excellent work. However, I question the logic of releasing prisoners from jail for virus concerns but arresting a Florida church pastor for conducting church and placing him in jail.
I think it is correct for Tonkins to encourage people to question actions of their government. I commend her for it. We need citizens like her. She should not resign.
Ken Thompson
Colorado Springs
Creating the panic and hysteria
A recent editorial from the Washington Examiner makes some very good points about the media’s support of the Chinese government’s talking points. However, one sentence that detracts from the overall story states that the pandemic in the U.S. has been made worse by the “sluggish, incompetent and chaotic response by the federal government”. This is the kind of irresponsible reporting that that has contributed to the level of fear most Americans are experiencing.
In random conversations with people over the last several weeks, everyone I spoke with agreed that the media was instrumental in creating the panic and hysteria we have seen and in nurturing it. One request I have for the Washington Examiner is that it provides concrete evidence to support the claim of “sluggish, incompetent and chaotic response by the federal government.” If it took the time to review the reports and interviews conducted by its media counterparts, I think it would find everyone in government associated with COVID-19 was relying on information presented by China and by the World Health Organization, which we now know was grossly inaccurate and misleading.
Hindsight is always 20/20. And Monday morning quarterbacking accomplishes nothing except to stroke one’s ego.
Wayne Florek
Colorado Springs
What about Polis’ inaction?
Gov. Jared Polis could have limited the influx of people and products into Colorado in an effort to combat the Coronavirus. Why didn’t he act properly and in a timely manner?
The media blamed President Donald Trump for the spread of this virus in our country by doing nothing, when in fact he did act properly and quickly when he stopped the influx of people and products from China and other countries. And when he did so, the media and the Democrats criticized him for being a racist. Yet the media says nothing about Polis’ inaction in preventing people and products from entering Colorado.
Charles M. Prignano
Colorado Springs