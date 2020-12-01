Give teachers, staff first vaccines
Colorado’s schools are now largely shutdown for the in-person learning that our kids so desperately need. Fully virtual doesn’t work and even home schooled kids have never done it that way.
The problem is staffing, not in-school infections. We can’t get enough adults into the schools to keep them open. That won’t improve for the next semester without a change in state vaccination policy.
If we want kids back in schools, then teachers and staff must be in the first group to receive vaccines. That’s simply seventh grade science.
Ed Herlik
Monument
Governor’s positive COVID test
So, let’s make sure we have this straight. The governor who has blamed much of the COVID-19 spread in Colorado on average Coloradans not wearing masks, not maintaining proper social distance, and not washing their hands, now has tested positive himself. So, is the lesson that we should learn from this the one that says that obviously the governor did not do any of the proper things listed above, caught COVID, and is now part of the problem?
No, perhaps there is another lesson to learn. One that says that COVID is a highly contagious disease and that a person can do everything right and still catch it. Spread is not occurring because the majority of Coloradans are ignoring the warnings and doing the wrong thing. In addition, spread is not occurring because restaurants, fitness centers, movie theaters, and churches are ignoring the regulations. On the contrary, COVID is spreading because there is no approved cure yet. We can all do the right things and people will still test positive. We hope this is the lesson the governor, and the state/county health departments, learn from this positive COVID test.
David & Janice Geuting
Colorado Springs
Better approach is needed
Insanity is sometimes described as doing the same thing over and over again while expecting different results. We are now long past the two weeks that public officials said was needed to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 virus. Coloradans have largely adhered to Gov. Polis’ repeated mandates. We wear face masks. We social distance. We stay at home as much as possible. But COVID remains with us like an unwanted mother-in-law. As Thanksgiving approached we were again ordered to reinvigorate the very preventative measures that failed to prevent the spread of COVID the first time around. And now Christmas approaches. Yet COVID remains too big a problem for the unimaginative one-size-fits-all decision making renowned to centralized and bureaucratic government.
A better approach is needed. First, elected officials in state government should revoke the authority of unelected health department officials to issue binding orders to the public. Only elected officials are accountable to the citizenry. They alone should have authority to implement health mandates that are informed, although not directed by public health officials. Second, elected officials should orient their public health mandates primarily to state and municipally owned buildings, limiting their use of wholesale proclamations while trusting people to weigh and determine what risks are or aren’t acceptable for themselves. Third, we the people must balance our individual rights with our public duties for the sake of the common good. This task is best suited to private conscience. Still, we must remain considerate of our neighbors’ health by continuing to wear masks and respecting our neighbors’ personal space while indoors at public places. Following these steps is a lot like using a public roadway. We’re all on this road together so we must adhere to some general rules. But all parties must also maintain their own lane.
Chris Slager
Littleton
Election integrity issues
In 2005, the Carter Baker Commission made 72 recommendations to improve election integrity issues with the hope that Congress and the legislatures of the 50 states would use their recommendations to achieve honest elections.
The Daily Signal, (Heritage Foundation), recently highlighted seven of these recommendations as follows:
1. Voter IDs
2. Mail-in and absentee voting risks
3. Avoiding duplicate registration across state lines
4. Election observers for integrity
5. Reliable voting machines
6. Media calling elections
7. Prosecuting voter fraud
It appears that some of these state legislatures and governors have used these recommendations to game the system instead of securing it.
Noted, in the 15 years, there have been some improvements in some of these areas. In Colorado, we must demand that our secretary of state clean the state’s voter rolls which reflect 102% of the population 18 plus years of age as registered voters. (Per Oct. 18, 2020, Judicial Watch Report)
Rachel Meyer
Colorado Springs
Subsidize forest management
As a retired forester, I have read with interest your recent articles on Colorado wildfires in which your reporters have interviewed a variety of academics and field professionals in fire science. Understandably these experts have all fallen in step with the current thinking regarding the causes, funding and interagency rivalry; the status quo. They tell us it’s only going to get worse due to drought and global warming, and that the agencies need to coordinate their firefighting efforts better. Most of the experts cite the lack of adequate forest management practices as one contributing factor, but they mourn the loss of adequate infrastructure to make that economically feasible.
The so-called “environmental movement” has successfully demonized logging as the realm of evil corporate giants wreaking havoc upon the landscape. By blocking the use of best forest management practices in the thinning of overgrown forests, and even the salvage of beetle-killed trees, the result is a landscape ripe for catastrophic wildfire.
It is way past time for a paradigm shift. Why not subsidize forest management the same way we subsidize wildland firefighting? The fire crews, tools, personal protective gear, meals, vehicles, heavy equipment, aircraft, fire retardant, fuel and maintenance are all paid for with millions of tax dollars. This money could be better spent on good forest management, scientifically developed and improved over the past hundred years, to achieve a healthier forest ecosystem, even returning fire to its natural role.
Vic Ecklund
Colorado Springs