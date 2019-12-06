Teachers deserve respect, support
Do you remember a time when teachers were respected and education in public schools flourished? It was before the No Child Left Behind Act passed in 2001, actually leaving many children behind. Now teachers and others read articles like the one written for the Pittsburgh Post and recently republished in the Gazette saying, “The latest round of scores raises the question of whether America’s educators know what they’re doing. For most states, test scores in 2019 are no better than they were in 2009.”
According to the National Assessment of Education Progress, 35% of fourth-graders demonstrated proficiency in reading. That is actually a fantastic score because it means over a third of the students got an “A” on these convoluted tests. What about all the smart, capable “B” and “C” students who test at “partially proficient”? They, too, will become some of our society’s leaders, thanks to the dedicated professionals in our schools. Instead of celebrating these students’ individual progress, we continue to blame the teachers and the schools for “not measuring up.” Baloney!
Teachers now go to college for at least five years and attend countless workshops and inservices to learn the best ways to prepare your child for the future. They deserve your respect and support as they work hard within a misguided system that will continue to show little progress for students because of the testing/terminology being used.
How would you like to be evaluated as an educator based on the results of these weird tests, which take away from your precious time to actually teach? How can one year be compared to another when a new class of students with its own set of challenges shows up each fall for your instruction and guidance? Stop the teacher abuse and get rid of the tests.
Sandra Wickham
Woodland Park
Eliminating statutes of limitations
The Gazette article “More time for abuse suits?” (Dec. 3) implies that my position of 2008 concerning the extension of the statute of limitations for civil liability for sexual assault has somehow changed in the 10 years since. In 2008, I voted against a bill to eliminate the statute of limitations and revive claims that had been time limited. As reported, I stated that the bill “[flew] in the face of 400 years of common law.” My position today is the same as it was then: A total elimination of any statute of limitations for civil liability for sexual assault and a revival of claims that have been extinguished by a previously existing statute still flies in the face of well-established legal principles.
I and all of my colleagues deplore sexual abuse and exploitation. We do not want to see these reprehensible acts go unpunished or victims unable to seek help and compensation. Victims often have difficulty coming forward for psychological, emotional, or social reasons. These considerations favor an extension of the current statute of limitations. At the same time, statutes of limitations are intended to ensure that claims are brought forward before memories fade, witnesses die or other evidence is lost or destroyed, leaving a wrongly accused defendant with no way to prove his innocence many years later.
In 2018, I sponsored and passed a bill extending the statute of limitations for damages in cases of domestic violence. The policy considerations — things like difficulty of reporting, emotional and family concerns in cases of domestic violence — convinced me and a majority of my colleagues that a reasonable extension of the limitations period was appropriate. My position has not changed. A reasonable extension of the limitations period based upon valid policy concerns is appropriate. The elimination of any time limit for bringing abuse claims is not.
Bob Gardner
Colorado Springs
Doing grave damage to the nation
The continuing investigations of the president have done grave harm to the nation. They have undermined and weakened the president’s ability to negotiate trade agreements; to accomplish national security interactions with adversaries such as North Korea, Iran, China, Russia, etc.; and to conduct international relations with friendly nations and organizations like NATO.
The Democrats and their media partners surely know that they are doing grave damage to the nation and the president’s ability govern at home and abroad. Why would any citizen of this country want to do such harm to their country?
Fritz Miller
Colorado Springs
Local GOP must make changes
The El Paso County Republican Party (EPCRP) has not kept up with changes to the way voters affiliate with political parties, and if it is not addressed soon, a precipitous decline in affiliation will occur. The toughest change is the lack of benefit of affiliation to the party.
Independent voters get the best of both worlds — they can shape any party’s primary vote and still vote for anyone in the general election. The next toughest issue is the way voters get information. Voters no longer need to attend events to gain information about political issues that interest them, voters just get the information from the internet. National issues dominate the internet and dilute local issues. If these changes are not addressed soon, the party will not recover.
The EPCRP can make one change to address these areas — begin to share information. The EPCRP could begin sharing party information with all registered Republicans and regularly releasing public information on social media. By doing so they would instantly add value to party affiliation, and they would create a venue for discussing local issues that Independent voters can use to shape their opinions.
Barriers seem to be in place in the party to allowing the sharing of information. Some of those are technical, and other are cultural. Whatever reason, the EPCRP cite for not releasing information is, they should err on the accidental release of information over not sharing information. And they should do it soon.
George Rapko
Colorado Springs