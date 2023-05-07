Insidious destruction of Colorado

To the Editorial Board:

You said it [notice of valuation] is a “ruse”. Correct! I’ve been snookered, hoodwinked, shafted, and played the fool.

I received my NOV yesterday. My property value went up 78%, (not the expected 50%) while the median increase for my whole sector (Pulpit Rock) increased between 15% and 19.99%. My new taxes (according to the “Estimated Taxes”) in the bottom right corner will increase 120%, that’s right it calculates at 120% — my taxes will increase an “estimated” $2,335 in one year.

Now the generous screwy bunch in Denver are going to help me pay this increase by an illusion from my own money which I’ve paid via TABOR. And the generous payment is a pittance. The legislators have been attacking TABOR from the day it was enacted. TABOR was overwhelmingly placed in our Colorado Constitution by the citizens of this State, and yet our “representatives” persist in doing “end runs”, renaming taxes as fees and then “granting us a refund” when TABOR kicks in.

Maybe our billionaire governor will step up and volunteer to pay my taxes next year. Or, let’s at least reinstitute the “Gallagher amendment”. I for one will be first in line to sign a petition if another constitutional amendment is proposed to rein in this insidious destruction of Colorado!

Jim Brown

Colorado Springs

Last-minute legislation

I appreciate the front page article in the Gazette and the Opinion article on Wednesday. All I see is an attempt to “grab” TABOR refunds once again. But let’s be clear. TABOR is for all Coloradans. Not all Coloradans actually own property. and would benefit from a break in their property taxes. Hopefully if this does come down to a vote in November, our residents will understand the entire impact of what they are getting versus what they lose.

Fifty-eight pages of a bill is concerning, just on the basis of the number of pages. I spent three years reading Colorado legislative bills for a group that wanted to be more informed and analyzing the exact impact. Typically, they would be three to six pages. You could understand the intent, along with the benefits and downside.

A bill that is 58 pages would be daunting even for the most educated, but for a regular person, extremally difficult to decipher and understand.

Please continue to inform us as this bill moves forward. Interesting that the push before the end of the session has become upfront with Governor Jared Polis’ agenda. This should have been a considered bill back in January. Why the wait for the public to be aware at the last minute?

Trish Beyer

Colorado Springs

What is it going to take?

The ignorance of the citizens of our great State is mind-boggling and disheartening. Instead of researching the proposed amendments and what they were actually going to do to us, too many of you, based on the deception of the Democrats, voted to repeal the Gallagher Amendment and voted for the property tax amendment that took away protections that have made our residential property taxes skyrocket.

And we see the further deception of the Democrats and progressives trying to use our constitutional TABOR refunds to make it look like they are saving us from the pain of those property taxes — a problem they caused.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

What is it going to take for our populace to truly look at the policies they are voting for and stand up against the tyranny that is being pushed upon us?

Is it really going to take you losing your house because you can no longer afford the mortgage before you see the truth? You asked for it. You got it.

Joseph Ford

Colorado Springs

Who to praise and who to blame

Just read The Gazette’s Viewpoint by the Gazette editorial board. We now have faces to the names of our legislators who are for/against law-abiding citizens. The “Hall of Fame” and “Hall of Shame” pictures should be a a permanent fixture in the paper so we can remember who to praise and blame for good/bad legislation going through the committees.

The constant reminders will let voters know who to vote for and who to vote out of office. It’s time politicians remembered who they really work for and it’s not themselves.

Val Tenhaeff

Colorado Springs

Greater infrastructure, maintenance

I am trying to wrap my head around the eventual elimination of the Martin Drake Power Plant. I’m guessing the natural gas generators are working for the time being, but what I am seeing is the full closure of a facility that actually produced (or converted) and economic benefit to the citizens of Colorado Springs.

The property will someday be converted, but in the meantime, will suck up ratepayer dollars to protect and dismantle the facility itself and require even more funding to remove decades of potentially toxic soils to make it habitable. When that is complete, the area will require additional money to develop it into either a park, even though the parks department claims they are a quarter billion dollars shot in the upkeep of our current system, or for maybe low-income housing. One will not generate taxes for the city, the other might bring in a few thousand dollars a year, but I’m not sure which is which.

In the meantime, we have given up a source of reasonably cheap, reliable electricity for...? CSU will have to construct wind and solar farms outside the current city limits. To do this, they (we) will have to buy what is now possibly productive and taxable land and remove it from the tax rolls (Ouch.) To keep up with growth, the farms will have to continually expand further and farther onto the plains.

This will require even greater infrastructure, maintenance and security to insure we have the resources to keep up with both residential and commercial growth during “nice” days, as these things require optimal weather conditions to work, well, optimally.

And let’s not forget power storage. That’s a whole issue in itself.

Sounds like a plan.

Doug Haug

Colorado Springs