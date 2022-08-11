Taking a risk for justice
We were so blessed to see the short article on the Emmett Till case on p A7 Wednesday. Though many articles and documentaries have presented facts and testimonies, it is very rare to hear/see any attention directed to the prosecutors. My husband’s father, Robert Bruce Smith III, was the original prosecutor in the Till case in 1955, and his story has gone largely unnoticed. Unfortunately he died in 1967, before anyone asked him to answer the lingering questions and to share his account of the experience.
At the time of the trial, Mamie Till, Emmett’s mother, said that my husband’s father did the best he could as well. The opposition in 1955 was huge, and the outcome was easily predicted, when the jury was all white men, in a small rural courthouse in Mississippi, at a time when white lawyers would never prosecute a white man for murdering a Black man.
In this environment, my husband’s father put his career on line in an effort to bring justice. His secretary kept a notebook with articles and letters from people, newspapers and magazines across the country … some vile and hateful, some positive and encouraging. There had been a state trooper sitting outside my husband’s home to protect his family. His father was responsible for keeping the Black witnesses safe as well. His father had a love and respect for the Black people in his life and community. This and his experience as a Marine in WWII and at the FBI before that drove him to take the risk.
Fred and Wendy Smith
Colorado Springs
Impact of Inflation Reduction Act
I hope everyone joins me in celebrating the passage of the poorly named Inflation Reduction act. I know it doesn’t really do much for inflation, but there is tons of good news for us worker types. It spends a ton on clean energy and raises the tax on oil. I’m sure that will help the prices at the pump. If you believe that one I’ve got some swamp land that ... OK I can’t afford swamp land in today’s economy but you get my drift. It also adds a tax boost for productive high-earning companies. I’m sure they will be happy to take the hit on their bottom line and won’t just pass that on to us consumers. (See my swamp land comment.)
Speaking of clean energy, the bill does include big incentives to buy electric vehicles. You know the $60,000 to $100,000 plus dream machines that us worker bees can’t possibly afford. If you’re like me, you drive a 13-year-old beater that you pray won’t break down. At least you can feel good about the tax dollars you contributed to the fat cat that pulls up next to you in his shiny new Tesla or, wow, Rivan pickup. If you’re feeling frisky, you can pump the gas a couple of times to make them smell your exhaust. Whoops, never mind — can’t afford to do that with the prices at the pump.
The one measure that might help with inflation is a big boost for the IRS. The IR act includes 80+ billion to hire an 81,000 strong army of IRS auditors to crack down on us tax scofflaws.
The good news is this army of pencil packing, pocket protector clad IRS militia is going to grace all income levels with their kind attention. It’s estimated that 60% of audits will target those of us making less than $75,000. This will really help with inflation by taking more money out of our pockets. That will definitely help cut inflation by preventing us little guys from splurging on luxuries like groceries, gas, rent and utilities. Yipee.
Let me just close by encouraging everyone to vote in November. You might even want to thank Sen. Michael Bennet in advance when you cast your vote. I mean, he’ll probably miss out on a visit by the friendly taxman since only a tiny percentage of audits, (less than 2%), target his high income tax bracket. But maybe you can help him do his part to curb inflation by letting him join the estimated 30,000 folks who’ll lose their jobs thanks to the “Inflation Reduction” act. Whoops, I almost missed it. Unemployment is another consequence of this act that helps us lowly laborers do our part to reduce inflation.
Randy Fish
Colorado Springs
We all pay for it
The “Inflation Reduction Act” includes a provision to raise corporate income tax. Fortunately, we’re not going back to 40% like we had under the Obama administration, but this is still a terrible idea.
First off, because higher taxes equals higher revenue collected. At a certain point, when the tax rates climb too high, companies are incentivized to find ways to avoid them, or even leave the country. When we had one of the highest corporate income tax rates in the world, we collected less than we did immediately pre-COVID when we had a more reasonable 20% rate.
Second, because it isn’t just the wealthiest Americans who pay these taxes. High corporate taxes stifle wage growth and investment, thereby stifling economic growth as a whole. We all pay for it. This isn’t how you get “the rich to pay their fair share.”
Want to collect more tax revenue? How about consumption taxes instead? We don’t really have those in the U.S., but most economists would argue that something like a value-added tax would be a less harmful way to collect money than corporate or individual income tax.
Dominic Cingoranelli
Black Forest
Identity-driven society
Our normally correct Gazette seems to have joined the recently hatched national frenzy to further separate American citizens, editorially, by color, by referring to “Black” and “white” categories of citizenship (Gazette, Wednesday, Don’t restore racist housing discrimination).
One has to wonder what etymological authority, what linguistic guru, what philological wizard in the dictionary business has now decided that such inconsistency is required to further deconstruct the English language. Does this linguistic option represent “diversity” or “equity” in the now hopeless scramble to separate each of us from all the others by vocabulary alone, the two words that reveal the artificiality and inconsistency of the anti-discrimination industry?
We are now vexed in our identity-driven society with the endless quest to invent ways to describe ourselves as someone who somehow has a claim on everybody else. Where once the word “citizenship” was the unifying force in explaining who had what rights and protections under one common identity, we now have prostituted much of the English language to splinter society into irreconcilable political factions. If we are going to capitalize one ethnic color, wouldn’t it be editorially correct to capitalize all others?
Whitney Galbraith
Colorado Springs