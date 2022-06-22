Taking a positive turn
In reference to the June 18 Gazette article, “Community center still in limbo”, I wanted to share that the future of the Westside Community Center took a positive turn this week.
Councilwoman Stephannie Fortune personally met with Save the Westside Community Center advocates at the Center on Saturday to update engaged residents on the path forward and expected date of a final decision.
Advocates have utilized available public meetings at the City Council and the parks and recreation advisory board, as well as independent discussions with city staff, to express support for keeping the Westside Community Center operating, as well as the importance for the city’s community centers. During these public meetings, councilmembers and parks board members have voiced encouragement for the center’s future.
A common theme of the residents and center users has been equitable city support and the future of a citizen-led community center advisory board. Studies from various organizations, including the National Recreation and Parks Association’s “The benefits of recreational programming on juvenile crime reduction: A review of literature and data”, validate that youth activities provide an indirect public safety benefit to neighborhoods by engaging kids in positive recreational and educational activities.
As one of the many advocates that are working to keep the Westside Community Center open and build upon its foundation of community service, I appreciate the city’s recent facilitation and survey opportunities and hope for a positive decision by the end of June. Standing by to roll up our sleeves, working side by side with the city, we west siders want to make the Westside Community Center the best it can be.
Sallie Clark
Colorado Springs
The Green ‘Raw’ Deal
Thank you for your editorial in The Sunday Gazette telling the truth about the folly of the harmful Biden “green” agenda.
I firmly agree that this is just the beginning. As the reality of the human suffering and cost of the Green New Deal becomes apparent, it would be better known as the green “Raw” deal.
Scott Hutchison
Colorado Springs
Articles on Ukraine
Two excellent articles about the Ukraine crisis in Friday’s and Saturday’s Wall Street Journal by the Journal editors and Garry Kasparov, respectively. Vladimir Putin is Hitler reincarnated, and is doing much the same, while free nations dither.
While Russia is only part of the previous USSR, it more than ever deserves the name “The Evil Empire,” as President Ronald Reagan so aptly called it. While the brave Ukrainians do the fighting and dying, all the free world is responsible for, is to supply enough arms and sanctions. It is failing miserably in both cases.
This is a war for the Ukrainians, but also for the free world.
Failing to do our part would be a crisis of the first magnitude and several examples show this up. Latvia, a nation of 1.8 million people, is supplying more arms than either France, Germany or Italy. The U.S. is doing better, but somehow, only 48% of our arms commitment has reached Ukraine. Why the holdup and why a disturbing lack of commitment?
If Putin succeeds in Ukraine, he will surely go on to other countries and ultimately the free world will fight other wars, which will be more difficult and deadly. Stopping Putin now is imperative.
Erik Lessing
Monument
If this prosecution prevails
It is fairly obvious that the Democrats are trying to ensure that Donald Trump can’t run again by tying a felony charge to his tail! The problem is that by succeeding they will have further undermined the rule of law that makes this country exceptional.
Say for example that I suggest to my friends that robbing a cash heavy business will be easy. Everyone says no that is not legal, except for Richard. I don’t control Richard, he doesn’t work for me, I don’t plan or supply anything to Richard, but he goes ahead and tries to rob the store. How am I guilty of that crime? The thought police want to convict me of a crime because only Richard was dumb enough to act on an idea that I had? It doesn’t matter what I was thinking, I did not do that. Like urging your friend to jump into the river, and they drown are you guilty of murder? Of course not.
However, if this prosecution prevails, the rule of law in this country will be diminished as the responsibility for actions will now be transferable to who ever thought it up! As a side note: A riot of less than a thousand people in a country of 330 + millions is not an insurrection.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs
The last thing we need
We were very disappointed you endorsed incumbents for the upcoming primaries, citing their “experience.” That’s the last thing we need, after incumbents allowed government bureaucrats to implement harmful mandates that did nothing to stop the spread of COVID but wreaked severe economic, medical and social damage on Americans from youth to the elderly. Many incumbents are participants in the government-jobs-carousel, hopping to another position when term limited out of the one they occupy.
See “Unequal Opportunities-Unequal Outcomes, the COVID-19 recession in Colorado” at:
https://i2i.org/unequal-opportunities-unequal-outcomes-the-covid-19-recession-in-colorado/ Colorado’s real GDP declined $29.7 billion between 4th quarter 2019 and 2nd quarter of 2021, an 8.2% loss; state employment declined 14.7%, and the number of small businesses declined over 40%. These are real people, many of whom lost their life savings.
These “experienced politicians” need real-world experience. They might learn what George McGovern discovered when opening an inn in Connecticut after leaving office. After four years of regulations, taxes, mandates and legal costs the inn went bankrupt. McGovern’s famous 1992 letter to the Wall Street Journal highlighted “A Politician’s Dream is a Business Nightmare.” See https://fee.org/articles/what-george-mcgovern-learned-from-running-his-own-business/
Colorado voters deserve newcomers unafraid to limit the powers of the unelected bureaucracy. Recognizing this need, Republican caucus voters placed newcomers on the top line of each primary ballot position.
Gregg and Donna Rook
Colorado Springs