Takes more than removing a statue
To those who would like to remove Christopher Columbus (aka Cristobal Colón) from our memories, please know that you can’t do it — at least not by just removing a statue.
This great navigator was a man of incredible courage — and faith. He believed (but did not know for sure) that the world was round and that one could reach India by sailing westward out into the unknowns of the ocean. This was an act of faith, not certainty. For all he knew, he and his three ships full of brave seamen could have sailed right off the western edge of the Earth — into oblivion.
As we know, they did eventually encounter land and, thinking it was India, called the inhabitants “Indians.” Those islands became known as the “West Indies.” European “colon”-ization had begun — along with an uncountable number of places being named after this man, including a country (Columbia); our capital (District of Columbia); many American cities, including two state capitals (Ohio and South Carolina); and so on. Like I said, it will take a lot more than removing a statue to remove the fame and honor so broadly given to Christopher Columbus.
James Strub
Colorado Springs
Destroying the ideal of tolerance
I never cease to be amazed at the hypocrisy of the left. They tear down monuments of our Founding Fathers, yet leave statues and memorials to people like Margaret Sanger (staunch atheist and founder of Planned Parenthood) who called blacks: “human weeds.” She was also known to frequently speak at KKK rallies where she heartily endorsed eugenics, the development of a superior “master race” via sterilization of the “inferior races.”
But then you have phonies on the right, like Mitt Romney (Mormon politician) , who has endorsed the violence of the left by marching and kneeling with them, all the while completely ignoring the blatant racism in his church. Over and over, the “Book of Mormon” says we all used to be “white and delightsome,” but God cursed the evil ones with black skin, so the Mormon church would be able to know who was unworthy to join their ranks. Sadly, the racist passages in the “Book of Mormon” unashamedly still stand to this day.
Should we punish present-day people for the sins of their grandfather’s grandfathers? That is not justice. Do we maim, loot and destroy in order to “get attention” for our cause? Gandhi and Martin Luther King are rolling over in their graves. Logical and civilized people dialogue to achieve progress. Bullies do not. They use threats and violence and rhetoric. As they tear down our historical monuments, they destroy the ideal of tolerance, right along with it. A civil society we are no longer.
Brian Cooper
Cripple Creek
At a time when we need unity
I agree with Hal Bidlack’s July 8 opinion about the importance of understanding America’s “deeply troubled racial history.” I also agree with his support for police reform and taking down monuments to the Confederacy. Where my perspective differs is with his use of the term “white privilege” because I see that as a concept that shames and discredits white people while discouraging people who are not white. Some people have more opportunity than others but that is no longer determined by skin color, despite lingering racism. People of all colors are succeeding in America. We need to learn from history without being mired in it.
I also object to the term “communities of color.” There is a long history of racist language that should not be continued. I consider the term “person of color” to be (perhaps unintentionally) racially offensive, since it implies white people have no color. This term also lumps together diverse groups seeming to pit whites against everyone else. I hope the Black Lives Matter organization will do some good, but it’s unfortunate they chose a divisive name at a time when we need more unity to address many difficult challenges facing (some) people of all colors. Finally, I disagree with Bidlack’s confession that, as a 62 year old white guy, he is “part of the problem”. As a person who is “trying hard to get smarter” and contributing to the discussion, he is part of the solution, despite his age and skin color.
Paul D. Gilbert
Manitou Springs
Support of funding for new state parkThank you, Gov. Jared Polis, for signing SB 3 into law. This legislation provides much-needed funding toward the creation of Colorado’s next state park.
Investing in our outdoor spaces is incredibly important, now perhaps more than ever. During these uncertain times we need outdoor escapes, places that can bring peace and adventure. We need wild and open spaces that can be a welcoming, safe place for everyone to get out and explore. We also need to find ways to boost our local economies, especially in rural parts of the state.
By dedicating funding toward the development of this park we ensure that a comprehensive plan can be created to protect the wildness that makes this property so unique, while also designing recreation opportunities to engage people in the great outdoors. We can ensure diverse and local perspectives make this park an equitable and accessible public place for everyone to enjoy. And through conservation and outdoor recreation opportunities this park can contribute to the economic recovery and sustainability of the City of Trinidad, Las Animas County and Colorado.
The Fishers Peak Project Partners, Phil Rico, mayor of Trinidad, Carlos Fernandez, Colorado director of The Nature Conservancy, Jim Petterson, Colorado and Southwest Area director for The Trust for Public Land, Chris Castilian, executive director of Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) and Dan Prenzlow, director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Reduced police presence
During these times of virus crisis, it seems to me that I am seeing two things that are not being reported on or discussed by anyone. There seems to be a noticeably reduced police presence on our streets, three weeks passed during which I never saw any kind of police on the streets.
And surprise to no one, this has led to anarchy on the streets, people driving at insane speeds, running red lights, and generally behaving like idiots.
I would like to address the question to our mayor, our chief of police, and to our City Council, why is this happening? And what if anything do you intend to do about it?
Milton E. Woodham
Colorado Springs