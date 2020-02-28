Take action against distracted drivers
The paramount function of government is to protect the safety of its citizens. Today, the biggest threat to the physical safety and well-being of me and my family is the potential to be killed or maimed by a driver using a handheld cellphone. We have had to take defensive action against these drivers, often on a daily basis. The Colorado Department of Transportation has reported that 43 crashes a day in Colorado are caused by distracted drivers. The majority of those crashes are caused by drivers using handheld cellphones. Twenty other states have banned their use while driving. None of those states have witnessed an increase in “racial profiling” police stops as the ACLU has contended in the past. Instead, those states have experienced lower accident rates, and consequently, now have lower insurance rates.
Senate Bill 20-65 has been introduced this session that limits the use of a cellphone while driving to only hands-free devices. It establishes a $50 fine and two points for a first offense, which increases upon subsequent violations. Polling done in other states shows widespread public support for hands-free legislation.
This bill is reasonable and modest. It is time for the Colorado Legislature and Gov. Jared Polis to take action that is good for public safety and good for Colorado’s economy. Can you hear us now?
Robert Kihm
Centennial
State government has failed us
When we became civilized, we turned over the right of retribution to society, confident that we could expect justice, administered fairly to evil people who no longer deserved to live.
Does our country not have the right to cut out the cancer of poisonous, heinous individuals who destroy the lives of others? Must we continue to support rapists and murderers of children to the end of their natural lives?
The problem is the inefficiency of the process, cynically drawn out by specious appeals designed to make the death penalty too expensive to carry out.
Our state government has failed us.
Bruce Huber
Colorado Springs
Row, row, row your boat
Call me Tarbox. To paraphrase Melville, whenever I find myself growing grim about the mouth; whenever it is a damp, drizzly November in my soul; whenever I find myself involuntarily pausing before coffin warehouses, and bringing up the rear of every funeral I meet, I account it high time to instead of going to sea, to spend a few hours with preschoolers. It is a way I have of driving off the spleen and regulating the circulation.
I did so today.
When we weren’t engaged in “formal” and “informal” play, snack time, and recess, today’s life lesson in print and on film was examining our five basic senses: touch, smell, sight, taste and hearing. In my modest fashion, I attempted to demonstrate a sixth — and often missing in much of humanity — humor.
In recent days, the loss of a friend of over 50 years and serious “surprise” operations of two family members brought to the surface, questioning life’s imponderables and seeking an answer or two.
At day’s end, as the 3-and 4-year-olds strapped on their backpacks, I heard several sprightly souls singing in close harmony, the 19th-century nursery rhyme:
Row, row, row your boat
Gently down the stream
Merrily, merrily, merrily
Life is but a dream.
Hearing Eliphalet Oran Lyte’s simple-yet-profound verse sung by innocent voices turned a frigid afternoon into a warm answer.
Todd Tarbox
Colorado Springs
A fi
xed mindset on climate change
In the article “We are playing with God’s Grace,” Kelsey Grant highlighted the frustration that climate science clashes with the mindset of many Christians. I echo this experience...in seven separate conversations with conservative Christians I have heard denials of our role in climate change based on the premise that God wouldn’t give us that much free will or that the end of the world is coming and we should therefore not worry about such matters. (assumptions of the apocalypse have been common for over 2,000 years)
While the burden of addressing climate change doesn’t rest primarily with conservative Christians, it is frustrating that a fixed mindset leads many to give support to politicians who dismiss this issue.
Todd Nelson
Colorado Springs
GOP’s ‘style’ vs. values
I wonder if Trump’s “style” (your descriptio, Feb. 20) confuses my fellow boomers who remember a GOP that favored conservative values over “style.” I recall Republicans who promoted traditional codes of honor, such as don’t “lie, cheat, or steal;” valued conservative fiscal policies, and fought Democratic-driven trillion-dollar debts; championed the sanctity of families, and recognized that infidelity, prostitution, and gropping women defiled that sanctity; venerated loyalty, and rejected any betrayal of allies and colleagues; respected the grace of human dignity, and were repulsed by proposals to torture POWs, and bomb civilians; loved old-fashioned patriotism, so they encouraged their children to respect the country’s call for military service, and revered families and individuals who had sacrificed for the nation; and, treasured humility, humbleness and simple manners.
Why has the GOP and the Gazette abandoned conservatism’s foundations? Why have you cast aside reverence for loyalty, sanctity, and respect for the authority of American traditions?
Retired Brig. Gen. John Putnam,
Colorado Springs