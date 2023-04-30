Take care of our current needs

I just read your article on the mayoral race. As for me, my vote will be to “separation between church and state”. We have more than enough nonprofit organizations in this city. There has been ongoing work to provide lower income housing.

Unfortunately, we are in a recession, due largely in part to our current president and not the doing of efforts of those locally that are working to remedy the situation. Nowhere did I see either one addressing the homeless population that, like many other cities, are taking over. We need to also address crime, which is rising. We are not a sanctuary city but somehow we are allowing Denver to bus their illegals here. This information comes from, you guessed it, our homeless folks.

We have a lot of issues to address to keep Colorado Springs from becoming Boulder or Denver. We need a strong leader that doesn’t just focus on bringing more businesses here, but taking care of our current needs.

Bonnie Staton

Colorado Springs

Extracting hydrogen from water

Thursday’s Gazette article on Ohmium’s efforts to extract hydrogen from water is encouraging. The laws of thermodynamics show that a process produces less power than the amount that is input to make the process work. This power eventually ends up as heat. The burning of hydrogen produces water vapor. This is a much more potent greenhouse gas than CO2.

The result of this means we will have a warmer and wetter planet. I’m thankful for that since I am a global warming enthusiast. But that is a subject for another time.

So more power to you, you green wackos. I applaud your endeavor.

Dik Thurston

Colorado Springs

Supreme Court code of ethics

The Supreme Court has a serious ethics problem, and the latest revelations about Clarence Thomas should be alarming to every American.

For 20 years, Thomas has accepted high-end, luxury, all-expense-paid vacations around the world from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. And he never disclosed it to the public. What’s more, he also sold three properties to the billionaire and never reported it on his financial disclosures. The vacations are blatantly unethical, and not reporting the real estate sales is potentially illegal.

Supreme Court decisions impact every facet of American life. Because of this, justices must be held to the highest ethical standards. When Americans see news like this about Thomas — or anything other justice — the court demonstrates that it cannot hold itself accountable and it doesn’t take its responsibilities seriously.

A court with no legitimacy only hurts the American people. It’s time for Congress to pass a Supreme Court code of ethics to bring legitimacy back to the court.

Tera Carlile

Colorado Springs

Stuck with the Rockies

I read the last two letters from Rockies’ fans and could not agree more. The problem is not with the manager, Bud Black, as some might contend. The fact of the matter is they have a pitching staff that stinks. To be able to win at the major league level, you need a quality major league pitching staff.

Look more closely, a couple of years ago the former GM of the Rockies Jeff Bridich traded Nolan Arenado along with $50K to St. Louis and we got a pitcher named Austin Gomber. What a deal. You have to be kidding me. You trade one of the best players in baseball for a clown that couldn’t throw a ball through a paper bag.

It’s not that the rest of the staff is that great. They certainly try to do their best. Let’s face it, we are stuck with what we got. We can only pray that they will improve.

Regardless, I will still root and watch them.

Dennis Sladek

Colorado Springs

Suspension a travesty

The suspension of Cale Makar for his hit in the Avs game is a travesty. The game was full of many hits by several players on both teams, many of which could be described as just as vicious as Makar’s hit. The suspension is just plain wrong!

Rod Summitt

Colorado Springs

Preparing for war

Iran seized a tanker heading to Houston in the Gulf of Oman. China has blocked a tanker in the South China Sea. Two of our adversaries are flexing their muscles and demanding a response. President Joe Biden please take notice, respond, and start preparing for a war against the U.S., which is sadly surely coming.

Gordon Strike

Colorado Springs