Take amphitheater elsewhere
Regarding your latest Gazette article, “Colorado Springs company behind planned amphitheater announces next move” by Rich Laden, June 13, this poorly thought-out amphitheater will be a traffic and parking nightmare for anyone who lives along Voyager within two miles (and more) of this concert development.
The amphitheater will host 8,000 people per concert. Three thousand off-site parking places will enclose two residential neighborhoods that will have to contend with the noise, traffic, off-site parking, and potentially drunk and drugged concertgoers going to and from the concerts. That is a health, safety, and security issue. According to the Gazette, J.W. Roth said “he now has agreements in place with Academy School District 20, the Classical Academy charter school and Compassion International ministry to the south and Bass Pro Shops, a nearby Polaris Point retail anchor. Their parking lots would provide more than 3,000 off-site spaces for concertgoers, who would be shuttled to the venue.” Shuttles back and forth will create even more traffic congestion. So, just because he has agreements for parking this is a done deal?
Again, the community sound impact assessment does not fully address the sound exposure, noise, and lighting. Keep in mind normal conversation is around 55 db and concerts can generate up to 139 db (Manowar Concert). Eighty-five db can damage your hearing. (Source: https://decibelpro.app/blog/how-loud-is-a-rock-concert/).
Just what we need, more noise pollution every summer weekend. What recourse do the surrounding neighborhoods have should the developer not do what he promises to do? Does he really address traffic impact on I-25 and Voyager? What about appearance? What about property values for nearby residences? Who will want to live near this? Next move? Take your amphitheater somewhere else!
Neil L. Talbott
Colorado Springs
Woodland Park School Board
Our town is not alone in the contentious school board meeting problems. Gazette headline June 1 — “Survey: More Colorado voters think schools are on the wrong track.” and “44% of voters describe schools as being on the wrong track compared with 28% who think they are on the right track.”
Voters across the political spectrum expressed a desire to get “back to basics” through teaching students solid reading and math skills and developing critical thinkers.” Let it also be quoted, “Respondents with a student in the household were more likely to have positive views of teachers.” It’s an interesting article. It also mentions that schools across the state are facing low enrollments accompanied by contentious debate about budgets. Both sides support the teachers get better pay.
I want to address the question, “What started our division?” What I see is it started quite a while ago with the past school board not listening to parents that wanted more choices for educating their children. These parents went to that school board and were denied compromise. That action motivated a large group to find other leadership and vote them in. They did what our constitution allows. Yet now Carol Greenstreet wants to shift the blame onto the present school board. But if her past school board had listened and helped that group of parents get some satisfaction this problem most likely would not exist. With great effort new people were elected. The candidates that lost are angry and their supporters are acting out in school board meetings. The loud obnoxious behavior is just more of the original problem. They want things to stay the same.
Now they want to recall the ‘new school board’. What a poor loser thing to do. That will not make this group that wants more choice go away. The odds are that since our present school board represents the majority (since they won the election) this recall effort will fail. In the mean time it stirs up more contention. The present school board is dealing with reality.
Those objecting are ignoring that we might end up closing a whole school unless some compromise can be reached. We happen to have a superintendent that has dealt with this before and he thinks a workable compromise can be accomplished. Please let the leadership figure out what works best for the students, teachers and parents, the budget, the buildings we have and the school district’s future that they must help forge.
Dr. Cheryl Steen
Woodland Park
Unqualifi
ed people running for coroner
My name is Terri Weber. I am a family practice doctor here in the Springs, I have been in practice since 1990, mostly in the northern portion of the city.
I have an M.D. and MSPH from University of Missouri-Columbia. I am over 18 years of age, a nonfelon, and registered to vote. Though I meet the minimum requirements, I am not running for El Paso County coroner. I am not qualified to run the coroner’s office, I can not perform an autopsy. I do not know how to investigate a crime scene death. Most of all, I did not pay for any ads promoting unqualified people for county coroner.
Terri Weber, MD
Colorado Springs