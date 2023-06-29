Suzanne Morphew’s murder case

I have closely followed the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew since the beginning. In quotes: “She is in a difficult spot”. Does this mean that the suspected location of her remains are difficult to get to or is this vagueness a protection against the various government agencies (sheriff, police, attorney general) of Park County?

It strikes me as absurd and ridiculous that Barry Morphew is complaining that he is struggling to get his life back to normal. In our fair and just nation, of course, his attorneys argued to keep pre-trial records sealed. Any detrimental information obtained in discovery will certainly not shed a good light on him. Likely, it will make him look even guiltier than he already does.

Let us not forget the hand-in-hand exit from the court when he was released last year with his daughters. Their smiles, to most people, were inappropriate. Those girls have a missing mother. There is no jubilation to not knowing where your mother is. And to further insult us, they appeared on “Good Morning America” pressing their case that dear dad is innocent, and they are heartbroken.

If I were Macy or Mallory, and there were a suspected place in a hard to find spot that my mother could be, I would get my shovel, put on my hiking boots, gather my friends and ask them to do the same and get pointed in the direction of where to start looking and digging.

The only “difficult spot” in this tragic situation is that more has not been done to find Suzanne. But it would appear that the only ones who want that search to cease have a reason to delay an investigation.

Trish Beyer

Colorado Springs

Nonbinary evidence

First of all, my heart truly goes out to the victims, families and friends of the Club Q tragedy, and my comments are in no way meant to diminish from the horrific impact of the pure evil that was perpetrated by Mr. Anderson Aldrich. Yes, the death penalty has its place.

That said, I couldn’t help but notice a comment from 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen where he “notably eschewed the use of they/them pronouns” in reference to the Aldrich guilty plea. In his comment, he states “There was zero evidence prior to the shooting that he (Aldrich) was nonbinary.”

Since I am old, I am once again confused with how to apply this new woke gender identity schema. We have a recently appointed Supreme Court justice that can’t provide a definition for the most basic and fundamental word of “woman”, yet our local DA claims that a term as vague and fluid as “nonbinary” can be specifically ascertained with direct evidence. Does this mean that an individual now has to provide evidence before identifying as nonbinary? Is this now established legal precedent? Where are the protesters outside the DA’s office?

I contend that in any other forum, DA Allen’s comments would likely get him fired from most any other place of employment at the insistence of the company DEI manager.

Can’t have it both ways.

Mike “Klute” Cloutier

Colorado Springs

More coverage of the Rockies

Re: Rockies are the home team. I am in agreement with P. J. Gardner. I have been a fan of baseball since the mid-’60s when I used to live within walking distance of Yankee Stadium. Not exactly a fanatic, remembering players or stats, but I do enjoy the game. There has always been a glaring difference in how much coverage the Rockies receive. I see more about the Broncos, even in the off-season, than the Rockies.

I think it’s time for the sports writers to give the same coverage to the Rockies as they do the Broncos. I really don’t want to hear about the other teams (except maybe for the Yankees; my old home team after all) as they have no association with Colorado whatsoever. And they aren’t the Broncos either. And it would be nice to hear an update about Ryan Feltner since the accident which took him out for possibly the rest of the season.

Val Milly Tenhaeff

Colorado Springs

Down the doughnut hole

Well hello again, from the Medicare doughnut hole. Seems it’s that time of year where if you are that unfortunate soul that is in need of a top-tier medication, your copay just tripled, congratulations, you now get to choose between food, utilities or your medicine or utilities, medicine and food your choice.

Oh wait, you can try a coupon for your medicine where you might qualify for a $5 copay .... Oh sorry you cannot repeat cannot ... use a coupon because you my friend are on a government insurance.

What? Can you run that by me one more time? Where do you get that I’m on a government insurance? Last month, I paid my medicare insurance premium. I have also paid for my Medicare insurance while working my whole life. Medicare is not Medicaid repeat.

Explain to me why I can’t use a coupon? No other explanation, she just hung up. Can someone, anyone, explain why Medicare thought that this was a particularly good idea to do to the elderly people of this country? Is this what they intended? Do they have a sinister plan? To bankrupt the old or perhaps they just want us to not be able to pay our property taxes and they can walk in and take our homes? Since owning a home is becoming a thing that only the rich can afford, it makes me wonder. I’m not even going down that rabbit hole.

I just want someone anyone that might come across this article and is strong enough to take this problem on and speak for the old and unfortunate souls that have retired and are now on Medicare and Social Security, we have no way to work overtime for extra income and many of us have outlived our savings and all we have left is our homes many of which are running down, but it is still ours ...

Sharon Smith

Colorado Springs