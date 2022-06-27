Surrounded by wildfi
re concerns
Sunday, June 26 marked the 10-year anniversary of the Waldo Canyon fire which roared into the Mountain Shadows neighborhood. This was a tragic event for over 1,000 families. 347 homes were destroyed, hundreds more sustained damage from smoke and fire, and two lives were lost.
I believe that the mental impact of this fire has been undervalued by many. Yes, many homes have been rebuilt and families have moved forward with their lives. Some moved away, as they felt they couldn’t face the process of rebuilding in a fire ravaged community. To those that did rebuild, and for the many that have stayed, or moved back, the community moto that “Community Doesn’t Burn” holds true.
The CSFD has added a new term PUI (Prairie Urban Interface) to their lexicon and presentations during their town hall meetings. So, it is not just the WUI (Wildland Urban Interface) that the city needs to concern itself with but both the PUI and the WUI. In other words, the city is surrounded by wildfire concerns.
As the city keeps growing by infill, and building east into the prairie, the probability exists that another Waldo Canyon fire or a Marshal fire could hit Colorado Springs soon.
I find it very concerning that the city leadership has not embraced the citizens proposed public safety ordinance presented to City Council back in November 2021. This proposed ordinance would require that the city set Clearance Evacuation Times and establish pre-planned evacuation routes. The city has strategic plans for many areas within the boundaries of the city from parks, roads and transportation and the city owned Utilities. Why not a strategic plan for public safety evacuation?
The city leadership doesn’t want to expose the high evacuation times that the current modeling shows for the west side of Colorado Springs. This would also interfere with all the massive infill projects that are being built on the westside. So the developers get a free pass from the city, at the expense of the citizens safety. I hope that everyone keeps this in mind when they decide on a new mayor and city council members.
Let’s all take a moment to reflect on this tragic Waldo Canyon fire that impacted so many 10 years ago, and how the first responders did their best to save many homes.
Bill Wysong
Colorado Springs
Leave well enough alone
I am writing to express my opinion about the proposed Constitution Avenue extension to the I-25 interchange at West Fontanero Street as seen in an article in the June 19, 2022 Gazette by Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy. The article points out that this same expressway extension was voted down in the mid-1990s and “City staff were asked not to ever bring the proposal before the council again”. Thus, I can’t help but wonder why it is trying to raise its ugly head yet again?
Being a 69-year native of this city, I have seen outrageous growth and changes that I detest.
I am seriously against this extension/expressway as I believe it is completely unnecessary and serves to do nothing to improve the traffic flow for such a short distance. It seems it will only serve to displace multiple people and long-time families from their homes, not to mention the impact on Horace Mann Middle School and the Rock Island biker-hiker trail.
There are plenty of other options available that residents can use to reach I-25 without causing pain and disruption to so many citizens of our fair city.
And just where does the City Council think these people would be able to find new housing with today’s housing market and shortage of properties, especially those on fixed or retirement incomes?
It’s simply wrong, selfish and greedy on the city’s part!! Perhaps if the city would repair and repave many of the horrific roads in Colorado Springs, it would be easier to get around, and save tremendous wear and tear on our vehicles! (One case in point, Circle Drive from Platte Ave to Galley Road; plus so many others). Possibly some of the bike lanes around town that have cut traffic down to one lane in each direction could be re-routed, especially West Uintah from El Paso St to I-25 and Cascade Avenue north from Uintah to Fillmore.
I have very rarely seen anyone using these bike lanes and the traffic backups are ridiculous, especially at rush hour. Perhaps that would solve the East-West issues and put them back the way they used to be which seemed to be working just fine. I am definitely not for this proposal and since it was never supposed to come up again, I believe the council needs to rethink their position and take another serious look at stopping any future plans for this transportation route. Please, leave well enough alone!
Kathleen (Kathi) Clark
Colorado Springs
City’s unpopular projects
So, “The city’s east-west transportation routes are under stress,” says city engineer Gayle Sturdivant.
She’s right. They are.
Has it ever occurred to the city engineers that maybe when they reduced almost all of the city’s east-west streets from 4 lanes to 2 lanes, that the east-west traffic would come “under stress”?
I guess one sneaky way to get voters to approve unpopular projects is to make gratuitous changes that will cause the people to be so unhappy that they will vote for anything that they are told will relieve the pain.
How about they start by changing the east-west traffic routes back to 4 lanes before they start impacting neighborhoods, businesses and schools?
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs