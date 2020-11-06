Surprising Halloween turnout
Last year, I had 71 trick-or-treaters show up at my door. This year, 73 came to my door and received treats through a 8-foot-long chute made out of a plastic gutter downspout. Worked great! While some of the smaller kids were somewhat confused about what to do, once the adults saw the setup, they said “that’s brilliant!” See ya next year, kids!
Larry Hofmann
Colorado Springs
Take this pandemic seriously
As I peruse Tuesday’s letters to the editor, I was dumbstruck by the one headed “Saddest Halloween ever”, just maybe if all of us took this pandemic seriously with over 9 million infections and over 231,000 deaths, most of those “poor” kids who missed out on Halloween this year, will be around to celebrate next year!
Gail Calloway
Colorado Springs
Colorado law permits political signs
Responding to Beatrice Dalloway’s concern that her neighbors don’t respect covenants prohibiting political signs, Colorado law permits such signs in common interest communities despite covenants to the contrary. The maximum size of the signs and the periods during which they may be displayed are specified in the law.
Philip Neal
Colorado Springs
Last letter of outrage
This is my last letter of outrage. I have submitted many — The Gazette has printed some. I woke up this morning to read about two incidents that should outrage anyone who believes in law and order and ethical behavior.
The first is a story even covered in a British newspaper. The headline reads: “Trump ‘I love Texas’: Trump retweets footage of a MAGA train chasing a Biden campaign bus out of town.” Trump supporters in Texas have organized caravans to harass Biden-Harris buses traveling in the state. As a result, the Biden campaign has canceled rallies in Texas citing safety concerns. So, what should a president do? Certainly not tweet: “I love Texas” and retweet a video of the harassment. He is endorsing this despicable activity that causes traffic jams and fears for safety.
The second is a story about Dr. Scott Atlas, a member of Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, granting an interview to RT from the White House. RT used to stand for Russia Today — yes, a Russian state-owned media outlet! The fact that he was spoofed by RT and his subsequent apology for granting the interview are not the outrageous part. It is that he grants anyone an interview from the White House to express his personal opinions. Unethical, if not illegal.
We’ve heard these outrageous stories continuously for the past several years. I hope we can place these true stories and their source in the trash bin of history.
Peter Knepell
Colorado Springs
Taking deception to a new level
So, Colorado voters decided to lean toward mediocrity, validating and encouraging irresponsible behavior and validating (and financing) deceptive activities.
Proposition 118 is just one of the Nov. 3 “gems”: For those who can remember (before recreational marijuana was barely approved by voters in Colorado, back when) the well-known “scam” at the time was to go to a doctor to get a medical marijuana card (as “this is the only thing I’ve found, doctor to...” — fill in the blank: ease pain, ease PTSD, sleep well, etc., etc., etc.) — this was a way to “get around” the prohibition of marijuana, and legally get high.
Proposition 118 takes this type of scam/deception to a new level — under FMLA, let’s say your buddy down the street (who is, of course, like a brother, sister, father or mother to you) gets “depressed and stressed out from work”, and gets a note from a “doctor” that they need “a vacation”... and shouldn’t be alone during this depression/stress.
Problem solved — with Prop 118, your buddy gets FMLA vacation for depression/stress, and you get FMLA vacation to take care of your “depressed” “family member” (in say, Breckenridge, Cozumel or Hawaii).
Thanks for investigating the “fine print” on this one (and others) Colorado voters.
I’m sure that there won’t be fraud or abuse involved with this wonderful idea.
John Erskine
Colorado Springs
What socialism is all about
Socialism is easy to sell. “Sharing equally” sounds attractive to the uninformed. The easiest way for a politician to get elected is to promise voters the redistribution of wealth so they might share equally.
The problem, according to Winston Churchill, who dealt with socialism throughout his 62 years in government, is that “The inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.”
So, according to Churchill, the “best thing” about socialism “is equally sharing misery.”
Based on observation, Churchill also said that “Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy.” Sounds like a current college course curriculum.
Contrast that to “The inherent vice of capitalism being the unequal sharing of blessings.” So according to Churchill, the “worst thing” about capitalism “is prosperity for everyone”… divided unequally.
Yes capitalism is unequal. It puts more money in some people’s pockets than others. But even those who have less money… have more under capitalism than they would have under socialism. Socialism is government control of the economy. When socialism fails, increased government control and additional funding is normally the extremely inefficient solution.
Capitalism is based on competition. Competition fosters better and more cost-effective, efficient solutions; the opposite of socialism.
Capitalism breeds innovation. Socialism breeds stagnation. Socialism divides limited resources. Capitalism invents and develops new resources. Capitalism grows the economy putting more money in everyone’s pocket.
Uniformity and control is what socialism is all about. Misery loves company.
Chris Colvin
Colorado Springs