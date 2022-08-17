Support teaching kindness
Sexually sensitive topics are reportedly now introduced in varying degrees at some elementary schools around the nation. Why? Having taught in elementary schools in Colorado Springs for 21 years, I know just how daunting it is to have children reach their goals as set forth in our academic standards. As any seasoned teacher knows, it’s off and running when the gates open in August!
Of course, children are people, not production-line items, so they need nurturing, like the butter and syrup between otherwise dry pancakes, to have their learning experiences be rich and meaningful.
But, instead of sexually suggestive or other possibly controversial topics, why not simply teach kindness, especially at the elementary level? Kindness toward others, kindness toward oneself, kindness toward the child sitting alone at recess, kindness toward the child who appears, speaks, or acts differently, make for good lessons. Teaching children to be considerate, lend a helping hand, and share a smile can, with forethought, be taught within and alongside all manner of academic subjects.
What’s more, the benefits for children are great because kindness brings happiness to both those who give it and those who receive it, and when children are happy, they’re better suited to learn. So many schools of thought have taught this precept through the ages, and we don’t need this editorial to know it! Countless resources are available to teach kindness, so to nurture the social needs of our children in school, let’s support teaching kindness above all else.
Roger Greenlaw Jr.
Colorado Springs
Why no electronic deposit?
Why wasn’t the TABOR refund deposited electronically in the bank accounts of electronic tax filers, instead of a paper check? So Gov. Jared Polis could include his politicized misleading letter in the envelope? And thereby waste taxpayers’ money and a few hundred trees worth of paper.
Tim Grace
Evergreen
Law applies to everyone
With the uproar over the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago and the associated attacks on the FBI as a government agency, it’s worth taking a moment to review some of the details.
Michelle Malkin on Friday compared the FBI to the Gestapo, among others, and characterized Jan 6 as a rally of peaceful Americans exercising their right to free speech and assembly.
She specifically spoke of Dr. Simone Gold whose home was raided by the FBI last year and who was subsequently sentenced to prison and fined after taking a plea bargain for her participation in the Jan 6 “rally.” Apparently, her defense in this case wasn’t compelling in a court of law. Others seem to be on their way to prison for the same reason.
In the same issue, the Gazette published an article from the Washington Examiner on the specifics of the Mar-a-Lago raid. A few of the key points mentioned were: (1) a valid warrant had been issued by a court; (2) records and documents that were supposed to go to the National Archives were retrieved from Mar-a-Lago last year and were found to contain classified material; (3) a subpoena had been served in June resulting in more sensitive documents being found leading the Justice Department to doubt the truthfulness of the Trump team. All of this suggests that, rather than being “political,” the raid had a pretty firm legal footing. The details of the raid results published in the Saturday Gazette confirm that.
Victor Hanson’s column on Saturday suggested the FBI should hand off its investigatory functions to other government agencies, which sounds similar to calls in the recent past to “defund the police.” There are liars and bad actors out there and, like it or not, they range from the far-left to the far-right. For those complaining that the raid was wrong, they might want to think about what should happen if the target of a similar raid was not a former president but, instead, an ordinary American who took TS/SCI documents from a secure location and kept them at home.
I, for one, would like to see him busted for it. The law applies to everyone. Anyone can have a warrant or subpoena issued for them given sufficient supporting evidence. It seems the FBI had that evidence this time and a court agreed.
John King
Colorado Springs
Who turned stuff loose?
Something is definitely off about the raid at the former president’s place! Classified documents have a pretty strict regimen about leaving secure storage and control and being returned to same.
If someone wants a classified document they are on record, and if said documents are still out from secure storage, that is on record as well.
So who turned 21 boxes of “secret” stuff over to the president and then failed to get it back? Another issue is that everything marked “secret” isn’t necessarily so. For instance, years ago I worked on the ICBM system and everything we did was classified nine ways to Sunday. The other month I saw a camera crew doing a video tour of the whole system on a TV show. I am sure residual procedures and such are still marked “secret”, but they aren’t. So who turned stuff loose? Custodians are civil service or military, they are not political, the investigation should focus on how it happened if indeed the documents are really “secret” and not just marked so.
There is a record, follow it and find the source, that is the proper use of the FBI, investigation.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs