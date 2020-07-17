Support law enforcement agencies
Kudos to El Paso County and Greenwood Village for their commitment to indemnify their law enforcement officers against liability under Colorado’s Senate Bill 20-217. Although, different in their approach, each municipality is attempting to ensure protection against the up to $25,000 judgment that would cripple most law enforcement and their families. El Paso County will look at each case individually and not issue a blanket approval. I hope the actions of El Paso County and Greenwood Village will pave the way for other municipalities in Colorado to stand up and do what is right for their officers.
Please consider watching a very informative video, “The Data Proves That Police Are Not Racist” where Will Witt interviews Heather MacDonald on PragerU.com.
A note to Sheriff Bill Elder, regarding his hope that the silent majority will support what law enforcement officers do to protect its citizens across the nation and stand up and become more vocal than ever before: I wholeheartedly agree. I have a slogan “Silent No More” that I think we truly need to embrace, especially during this incredibly important election year. If the left wins, we will lose the freedom our ancestors have fought for.
Sharon Kortrey
Colorado Springs
Anxiety over the pandemic
A reader (Davide Miglaccio, July 14) wrote a few days ago that, “Some people say that [masks] don’t work,” and implied that we should listen to medical professionals and our governor, rather than “some people.” Fair enough. I listen to “some people,” who include the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, who say this about cloth masks: “There is no scientific evidence they are effective in reducing the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission.” And Jacobs, Ohde, et al in the American Journal of Infection Control, who concluded, “Face mask use in health care workers has not been demonstrated to provide benefit in terms of cold symptoms or getting colds.” And bin-Reza, Chavarrias et al, at InfluenzaJournal.com, who said, ”None of the studies established a conclusive relationship between mask/respirator use and protection against influenza infection.” And Klompas, Morris, et al, in the New England Journal of Medicine, who said, “We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection. Public health authorities define a significant exposure to Covid-19 as face-to-face contact within 6 feet with a patient with symptomatic Covid-19 that is sustained for at least a few minutes (and some say more than 10 minutes or even 30 minutes).
The chance of catching Covid-19 from a passing interaction in a public space is therefore minimal. In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic.” But the governor says, “Wear a damn mask”, so that’s settled, then.
Robert Herzfeld
Colorado Springs
Draconian lockdowns might increase
After weeks of stunningly irresponsible behavior of our uncivil citizens, I just read that Walmart and King Soopers are going to “require” that customers wear masks to enter. (I thought they did, or at least they had signs up outside that most people ignored).
I would estimate that on my recent visits to both stores that maybe 25% were complying; the worst of all was a multigenerational group racing through Walmart, laughing and acting for all the world like they were at a party or having a family reunion, unmasked, of course. Hey, I know that entertainment is hard to find these days, but please take it outside! Most of the “uncivils” I saw were young, but there was a fair number of middle-aged women in places like Ross, Bed Bath & Beyond, and other stores, shopping, faces bare for better or for worse, and seemingly oblivious.
I have marveled for many years about many of our Colorado Springs residents who don’t think that the rules apply to them, if they think at all. Prime examples would be traffic laws, fireworks, barking dogs — no doubt the readers can add many more infractions to my list.
But in these terrible times, being self-obsessed, selfish and irresponsible takes on a whole new meaning, and could truly harm and/or kill people if the medicos are correct about this virus and how easily it spreads. Yes, our little “uncivils” could kill them by not obeying traffic laws and signals (I can’t count how many times I have almost been run down by someone in an SUV yapping on their cellphone and blazing through a protected crosswalk with me in it), but by not wearing masks they could up their game and kill a whole bunch at one time!
I do not like wearing masks. I do not like anything that is happening these days. I don’t like our governor either, but when he says “wear a damn mask” we finally have something on which to agree. And you out there who get all pissy about doing that should just stay home. Has it occurred to you that if we don’t “behave” for awhile that the draconian lockdowns might increase and we will lose the little we have gained, like haircuts, libraries and shopping? It seems a small price to keep some freedoms. And ladies, consider that you don’t have to wear makeup or sunscreen and it hides the wrinkles.
Geraldine Russell
Colorado Springs
Stores that require masks
I stopped in to Mike’s Camera on Academy Boulevard and was thrilled to see a sign on the door which said one must wear a mask when entering. When in the store, there was a place to stop until an employee helped you and also a reminder to keep 6 feet distance. I wish Mike’s sold groceries, hardware and everything else I might need. I totally support Mike’s requirements if you want to do business with this store. And I would love to see a list of stores that require masks and you would definitely get my business. Thank you, Mike’s Camera!
Carol Cook
Colorado Springs
For masks to be effective
If the city is going to require everyone to wear a mask, then they need to make people understand that wearing a mask that covers your mouth only does absolutely no good! Mouth and nose must be covered for the mask to be effective. I see this every time I go out in public.
William Harris
Colorado Springs