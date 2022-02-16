Support law enforcement offi
cers
In 2021, there were 458 confirmed law enforcement line-of-duty deaths in the U.S. The largest increase since 1930, when there were 312 law enforcement fatalities. In 2021, COVID-19 related fatalities were the leading category. Nineteen officers were killed in ambush attacks in 2021, which was a significant increase over six such attacks in 2020. And recently in Phoenix, nine police officers were wounded by gunfire in an ambush attack while successfully rescuing a baby from a home and a barricaded suspect.
Regardless of the circumstances, these law enforcement officers, locally and nationally, put their lives on the line each day, to protect each of us, and that includes the ungrateful, misinformed citizens, who most often are their leading detractors.
Please! Take the time to voice or write your support for all of our very brave law enforcement officers, who please remember, protect us all 24/7!
Guy Grace
Colorado Springs
Doing what is right
Once again, the obvious is being overlooked. I agree with Erna Haring “Enforcing the law is crucial” in Friday’s Gazette. Over the last four days of doing errands in the city, I have noticed one red plate sticker for 2019, two green stickers for 2020, over 50 expired stickers for 2021, and numerous temporary dealer plates that have expired over 4-12 months ago. What good does it do to have laws and policies without enforcement?
I just don’t understand why the sheriff and CSPD personnel have turned a blind eye to these violations and doing their job. Maybe things would change if we decided to stop renewing our license plates and paying to help take care of our city and roads. This has been a point of concern and is not getting better but rather it is getting much worse and will continue until law enforcement starts to do their job.
How about if citizens took pictures of these tags and sent them to CSPD, then would they issue them a citation? The adults who are doing this are teaching our young people to do whatever you want until you get caught. Very sad. Let’s check our plates and do what is right.
Ralph Clayton
Colorado Springs
Mental health never a priority
“The program’s goal is to empower and equip leaders to take bold action to unravel systemic racism and create equitable behavioral health systems in their communities.” This statement appeared in the introductory column by the newly appointed behavioral health administrator, Dr. Morgan Medlock.
I want to congratulate Dr. Medlock. This is a daunting assignment. I worked in mental health for 17 years in Colorado, and I saw firsthand the disparity in care. Mental health has never been a priority in the health care industry.
That said, I find it disingenuous to insert “systemic racism” into this paradigm. I never observed that in my community. This narrative needs to stop because it is part of the problem. It is divisive and unproductive and does not provide any kind of solution to the real problems.
As I stated, mental health care has always been on the bottom rung of the spectrum. Part of that is because there has always been a huge stigma attached to mental health. That narrative is slowly changing. But the health industry still lags behind. Too often insurance companies block treatment, granting only a short window of treatment. Many of these conditions cannot and will not be “cured” in six sessions. This line of thinking must be changed, and the insurance industry must follow.
The other issue not being addressed is the availability of trained mental health workers. Child psychologists are particularly in short supply. More practitioners are desperately needed. The focus should be on filling that gap.
Candi Boyer
Colorado Springs
Providing a real public service
I appreciate the Gazette carrying Katie Pelton’s columns, informing its readers of scams and bad business practices. I don’t answer my phone unless I know the number that’s calling. I assume that the caller is someone who’s trying to rip me off.
Pelton is providing a real public service, letting us know that there are crooks out there wanting to separate people from their money. It’s “buyer beware.” Be a smart shopper. Don’t fall for an obvious deception by a seller that you’re not familiar with. As Katie says, “If it sounds to good to be true, it probably is.”
Fraudulent businesses rely on gullible buyers. Don’t be one.
David J. Baker
Colorado Springs
Study won’t move us forward
Having read the column by Kaylee McGhee White in the Feb. 8 edition of The Gazette regarding the ineffectiveness of COVID-19 lockdowns, I decided to look up the reported study for more details. What I found adds some interesting information to the issue.
First, the study was not endorsed by Johns Hopkins University, it was a working paper, not peer-reviewed and it was not written by epidemiologists but, rather, economists. It did not come from the university’s Coronavirus Resource Center but from the University’s Krieger School of Arts and Sciences, a separate entity.
Second, the term “lockdown” as used in the study did not follow the dictionary definition of the term (“a mandatory state of isolation”) but, instead, defined it as “any, compulsory, nonpharmaceutical intervention” that would include wearing masks in public places.
Third, of the 34 studies the authors analyzed, 12 were “working papers” such as this one, 14 of them were in the field of economics and only one came from the field of epidemiology. Of the studies analyzed, almost half were from early in the pandemic, well before the delta and omicom variants appeared. More specifically, the authors systematically excluded any study based on the science of disease transmission and, instead, looked at studies that used the methods of economics.
Finally, the conclusions reached by the authors do not match other studies published in academic journals that found lockdowns did prevent deaths and serious illness in millions of people world-wide.
There are ongoing discussions about our response to the pandemic, but this study’s conclusions don’t add much value to them or help us move forward.
John King
Colorado Springs