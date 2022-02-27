Support Westside Community Center
I have been a west-side resident since 1975. My kids attended Buena Vista Elementary. We were very concerned about what would happen to the property once it was no longer being used as a school. We couldn’t have been happier about the outcome when Woodmen Valley Chapel took over and operated it as a community center.
My wife and I have been playing table tennis and pickleball at the center for over 12 years now and are there almost daily. Had I not become personal friends with the Brian Davis who taught pickleball, I would never have even been aware that Woodmen Valley Chapel had involvement with the center.
Never has the Chapel, it’s missions, or even the subject of religion been brought up or advertised. I express my upmost gratitude to Woodmen Valley for allowing my wife and I to meet new people and establish a social life that we were badly lacking before. What the community center has brought to are lives is simply invaluable.
My wife and I and many of our neighbors support and hope that Woodmen Valley and the city are able to agree on a new contract and we will be able to enjoy many more years of participation in the Westside Community Center.
David Schell
Colorado Springs
Streetlights not working
In the dark this month after a dinner out with friends we successfully counted 28 streetlights out as they drove me to my home of 44-plus years on North Union Boulevard. Our count began with a right turn off Woodmen to North Union, followed down to not even as far as Vickers Drive.
Boy, no lights makes for a great race track especially late night — think Daytona. Because vehicle plates can’t be seen, so no speed limit, no visibility, no tickets — only deadly accidents, no problem no accountability. Help, our roads are too deadly. Can anyone hear me?
Rebecca Cotanch
Colorado Springs
Heroic utility workers
I’m writing to thank the Colorado Springs Utilities crew that restored our power last Wednesday morning.
When the clocks and the furnace went off just after midnight, we didn’t panic, but we were pretty nervous. The wind was chilling the air outside to minus 20; how long before our pipes froze?
Yet a Utilities crew went out there in the middle of the night, in a snowstorm, with wind gusts that might’ve sent wind chills to minus 30, and delivered the power we needed to run our furnace.
I’ve worked outside in the cold before, but never that cold. Never cold enough to frostbite the tip of my nose or my fingers off. Their battle against the elements for our sakes might not have been quite as dangerous as running into a burning building, but it was nevertheless risky, and from where I’m sitting it was pretty heroic.
Lance Kildare
Colorado Springs
History being disregarded
Is Black History — a history of African Americans in these United States — soon to be extracted from our country’s story?
This is the question which needs to be answered, especially as we celebrate Black History Month. Our country is further divided now than I can remember in my lifetime.
It is a known fact that history has a way of repeating itself unless people are willing to make changes in society. Unless we, as Americans, know and understand our country’s past; as a country, we cannot secure a future respectful of all humanity.
Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Thurgood Marshall and many other historic civil rights leaders would be disappointed in knowing the civil rights of all Americans that they so courageously fought for is being disregarded and is trying to be erased by certain populations of people.
Discrimination and racism still exist in fair housing, police reform, and educational issues centered around critical race theory. The John Lewis Voting Rights Act passed the House of Representative but failed in the Senate. This was another step backward for all Americans, not just African Americans and other minority groups.
Discrimination procedures in the NFL is a concern regarding the lack of hiring qualified African American head coaches in the National Football League, where over 70% of the players are African Americans.
Many members of the U.S. Senate are questioning President Joe Biden on selecting a highly qualified African American female to serve on the Supreme Court. Why? Any one of the potential candidates being considered have qualifications that far exceed the most recent SCOTUS placement.
The banning of books in our libraries to teach African American and Jewish history is now under attack in our schools because, to some, “the content may hurt the white student’s self-esteem.”
Denying children the opportunity to learn and understand history and appreciate other cultures is so far reaching. I find most difficult, but not surprising, the need for a segment of our society’s population to want to rewrite history by ignoring and eliminating Black history and Jewish history.
Dr. Ronald J. Wynn
Colorado Springs
Doing an outstanding job
On the coldest day of the year, our newspaper was delivered on time. This was no surprise because our delivery person, Mr. Marshall, has set a standard of excellence for delivery service that is probably unmatched in our city.
Our paper is neatly placed on our porch every morning, a convenience which we never expected. He is friendly, gracious and cheerful at 6 a.m.
There are many people in our city who have set high personal standards for doing a job well.
Mr. Marshall is a standout.
Donna Dell’Olio and Greg Snyder
Colorado Springs