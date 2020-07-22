Support for newest state park
Colorado is blessed with world-class state parks that offer excellent hiking, biking, mountain climbing, bird watching, rafting and much more.
I am pleased that last Friday the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission affirmed the official name of the newest state park is Fisher’s Peak, following an uplifting discussion and virtual public comment by Trinidad and county officials. The 19,200 acres around Fisher’s Peak and the Crazy French Ranch feature gorgeous mesas, canyons and are home to deer, elk and bear.
Fisher’s Peak State Park is scheduled to open next year. We thank Gov. Jared Polis and the General Assembly for allocating $1 million to begin the first phase of development of this 42nd state park. Ultimately, we understand that development will include 23 miles of multiuse, nonmotorized trails, picnic areas, parking, wildlife viewing areas and wildlife habitat improvements. Much will remain undisturbed as prime wildlife habitat.
Personally and as a member of the board of directors of Colorado Wildlife Federation, I appreciate support of our state parks. Overall, they provide $ 1.2 billion in economic opportunities and an additional important way for Coloradans and visitors to connect with the great outdoors.
Greg Benzmiller
Colorado Springs
Set simple expectations for police
Many of the police incidents that are making the news are the result of police forces being stretched too thin or being out of touch with the communities they serve. This is not the fault of criminals or the police. We, the public, need to make sure that we do not ask too much of the police, not giving them enough money so that they can put police officers in our neighborhoods to do their job effectively.
Police are caught up in situations where they don’t have enough manpower and then rely on additional force to keep the criminals in control.
Other times, we, the public, allow our police too much leeway where the police become above the law and their unions negotiate contracts that provide special protections for the police and extra financial incentives that separate them from the public they serve.
This is not how it should be. As the public, we need to set simple expectations for our police that keep them connected and respected within the communities they serve. Here is my proposal:
• We expect our police force to be a neighborhood police force with continual presence throughout our city. When we, the taxpayers don’t provide enough money for police officers to connect with our entire community then we have failed, not the police.
• We expect our police officers to be public servants first. The force’s average compensation, salary, retirement, and benefits, should never exceed more than 10% of the community’s average.
• We expect our police force to represent and protect the minorities in our community. The percent racial makeup of the police should always be at or above the racial minority communities percent in our area.
• We expect our police to respect and fear the law. We will not enter in any agreement with a police union that provides special protections or provisions for any police officer from punishment.
Finally, we as a community must realize that being a police officer is a stressful position requiring split-second decisions. We must provide the monies necessary to help reduce the stress by putting more officers on the streets and supporting the local police in whatever manner we can.
George Halley
Colorado Springs
Commission should define the terms
The City Council has passed an ordinance establishing an Advisory Law Enforcement Transparency Commission. Once this commission is operational, I hope their first order of business is to define some of the terms with which they will be working, and then publish their definitions so the ordinary citizen will know what the commission is talking about.
Specifically, the terms I would like to see defined pursuant to Section 1 B and 1D of the ordinance include: racism, systemic racism, systematic racism, justice, social justice and police use of force. There are others. The commission and the public need to be in agreement on these definitions or the work will be meaningless.
Citing the above sections, I would also hope that this commission realizes this is a two-way street and not just a way to look at possible changes for CSPD. We have not had violent protests as in other cities, and I hope it stays that way, but we citizens need to understand that the police have certain responsibilities and powers, and the right and obligation to exercise them.
Maybe, as citizens, we need to make changes as well.
Roger Weed
Colorado Springs
For a better America
I learned with sorrow today, that we’ve lost Rep. John Lewis. He will be missed. Growing up in segregated southeast Texas in the late 1930s and early 1940s, I am ashamed of the divided society I was a member of then. Unfortunately, some of those same unequal conditions still exist today, and I am wondering why we haven’t been able to correct them.
We seem to forget that while most European immigrants came to these American shores willingly, while persons from Africa were not afforded that choice.
Unfortunately, segregationist ideas still exist in much of white society today, to our shame. Rep. Lewis fought his whole life trying to correct those societal faults. He will be missed. Let’s take up his cause … old and young alike. For a better America.
Bob Armintor
Colorado Springs