Such a primitive device

“The sky is falling, the sky is falling!” Surely many of us will remember that delightful children’s story about a simple case of mistaken identity. Of course, I am talking about the recent incident regarding the Chinese balloon.

How quickly we are willing to jump to conclusions without really having all of the facts and checking for accuracy with the ones that we do have! It really represents how we have become a “guilty until proven innocent” rather than the way it should be vice-versa society. You know, “beyond a reasonable doubt.” It almost seemed in this case that we were actually looking for something to pick a fight with instead of at least trying for a peaceful resolution, this is another example of our angry times and the need to blame someone.

There are so many holes in this story big enough to drive a balloon through! One of them is the labelling it a “spy” balloon from the get-go. If it truly was identified as such, don’t you think that we would have not allowed it to even approach our airspace let alone just let it collect and transmit data before eliminating it? The whole idea that one of the most technologically advanced countries on earth, China would produce such a primitive device instead of a very sophisticated one such as those satellites just doesn’t make any sense. And the fact that it really didn’t have any true course but to coast aimlessly across the continent suggests it had a very different purpose. Why can’t we accept the very probable reason of weather research or climate change, something that would help the entire planet?

Still our country needed to take some kind of action in order to save face. “Doomed if you do, doomed if you don’t.” Remember those WMDs?

It will be interesting to see just what exactly the contents of the balloon were if there are any actual remains from 60,000 feet and we are truthfully told about them.

Christopher A. Jones

Colorado Springs

A lack of leadership

One question for President Joe Biden: what if instead of a balloon, China had flown a nuclear bomber over the U.S.? Would you have ignored that as well? Put on your big boy pants and be the leader you were elected to be. You are putting the country in danger, because of your lack of leadership and indecisiveness.

Barry S. Oswell

Colorado Springs

Couple threatened with expulsion

The story on the front page of the Gazette from Sunday, Feb. 5, is beyond belief. Read the whole thing!

With illegal immigrants pouring over our southern border every day this couple (Sabine & Michael Berchtold) are being treated far worse!

After 25 years of productive work they are threatened with expulsion from this country they have called home! Disgusting!!

Carl Bozung

Colorado Springs

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive weekly updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Reusable plastic bags

I find it ridiculous that Gov. Jared Polis calls plastic grocery bags “single use” and is using that to ban them. Almost everyone I know reuses the plastic bags for one thing or another (trashcan liners, emptying cat boxes). I tend to collect them in one bag until it is full and then bring it back to the store to recycle. Maybe Polis has been a wealthy politician for too long and has forgotten the many uses of grocery bags. I guess the rest of us have to suffer for his forgetfulness.

Randall Stuart

Colorado Springs

This naked fraudulence

I just read Eric Sondermann’s good column “Santos and the disappearance of shame” on the second page of The Gazette’s Feb. 2 issue. As he points out disgraceful George Santos isn’t the only person to disgrace the political scene. The thought came to me that he could have substituted “The Bidens” in place of Santos and the article would have been the same.

He concludes with: “But George Santos (Bidens) have avoided any such sanctions. Which brings this column back to asking how much dishonesty and mendacity does it take to get drummed out of polite society? ... But if our institutions fail to enjoin this naked fraudulence, then they are shameless as well.” If you haven’t read Sondermannn’s article, go back and take a look. You’ll see what I mean.

Vern Swim

Colorado Springs

Such a hatred for others

The continuing violence toward minority groups is appalling. We must stand up and speak against those who spew hate. We cannot stand by and remain silent while Jewish temples are desecrated by shooting or bombing. Freedom of worship is a tenet of our country. Why is there such a hatred for others? We must remember that love of each other is key to the Christ that many Americans claim to follow. Let us express this love in stopping the violence and hatred.

Anna T. Lopez

Colorado Springs

Quest to spend others’ money

I am sure that President Joe Biden and consumer Finance Protection Bureau chief Rohit Chopra have Colorado government fees next on their target list. My recent auto registration cost $362, while the fees came up to almost $75, or a 20% tax on top of the registration tax. These fees apply to rich and poor alike, giving lie to purported social justice claims, when compared with ‘show me the money’. if you look at your cellular bill, your cable bill, and others, you realize that our government has succeeded in their never ending quest to spend other people’s money, subverting TABOR, with the acquiescence of our ever liberal Colorado courts. Just call it a fee!

As one letter writer recently noted, this is not the Colorado I grew up in.

Dave Vandenberg

Colorado Springs