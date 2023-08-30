Successful Donkey Derby Days

On behalf of the Two Mile High Club, caretakers of the Cripple Creek donkeys, I would like to extend our appreciation to all who made this year’s “Donkey Derby Days” a huge success! Without the generous donations from our sponsors and individual contributions from people all over the country, we couldn’t have brought the 92nd annual historic celebration to life.

Thanks to all the media outlets for the tremendous coverage we have received throughout the year. Sincere appreciation to the city of Cripple Creek for supplying assistance with key components of an event hosting thousands of people. Thanks also to the businesses in Cripple Creek who chose to get behind our efforts. Special thanks to the volunteers who helped to make this festival possible. We appreciate the time that thousands of visitors took to drive up to our historic little city to share in the celebration of our rich mining history and the role that donkeys continue to play here.

Brandon Westhoff, Two Mile High Club

Cripple Creek

Planning Commission decisions

When I first read about the proposal to build a apartment complex for homeless teens near the Arc and King Soopers on Uintah, I thought it was inconceivable to place vulnerable youths near a known drug and homeless encampment.

When I read that the City Council had approved a seven story, 400-unit apartment complex in the busy, congested area of Southgate and Tejon, I again questioned their knowledge about the area or wisdom in their planning.

I have lost all faith that the Colorado Springs Planning Board is working for the good of the city, as these are two local examples that reflect a significant weakness in appreciating the ramifications of their decisions.

Did the planning commission visit the sites of consideration and witness the very real problems mentioned above? Did the members of the commission suggest a more restricted development to better match the conditions of the location? Were other, perhaps more suitable, locations considered before an agreement was granted?

In both of these examples, lives are being significantly jeopardized. Building a 400-unit apartment complex, with the addition of 600-800 more cars, in a bottleneck location for traffic and fire evacuation jeopardizes all residents west of Tejon. This is not a slim possibility, it is an unquestionable acknowledgment of increased accidents and lengthy delays in escaping a canyon fire.

Placing vulnerable teens next to ready available drugs and unsavory individuals who would be glad to sell them into human trafficking jeopardizes the population of youths living in the new apartments. If only 3% succumb to the drugs and nefarious dealings of the population just outside their doorstep, we have failed to offer a safe place, and should be ashamed of the city’s decision.

If the planning commission is so very convinced that the buildings they approved are right for the community and for the youths, then Colorado Springs should be willing to address the traffic flow and homelessness of these two locations and improve/eradicate the problem before a shovel hits the ground.

I join many on the southwest side of the Springs in challenging the wisdom of these decisions and feel that they imperil the lives of residents who live here, and endanger the lives of vulnerable homeless youths. I condemn the decisions made by our city’s planning commission. There is too much at stake to take such large, unnecessary risks, and I am writing to protest both decisions and ask for a reevaluation by the city.

Amy Linfield

Colorado Springs

Improvements need to be made

Recently, Academy School District 20 proudly announced that the “2022-23 CMAS results show growth and achievement.”

I pulled the CMAS data from the state website to review it myself. Given the gushing language, I expected to find great results by District 20. What I found instead was disheartening.

There were 9,978 valid math scores, and of those 4,853 met or exceeded the expectations. 5,125 failed to meet expectations. 51.4% of test takers could not meet the basic expectations of math ability at their grade level.

There were 9,967 valid ELA scores, and of those 6,025 met or exceeded the expectations. 3942 failed to meet expectations. 39.6% of test takers could not meet the basic expectations of English language arts ability at their grade level.

According to the CMAS Student Performance Reports, “CMAS … measures what students should know and be able to do at the end of each grade.” District 20 is touting these results as “growth and achievement.” However, 4 in 10 ELA test takers, and 5 in 10 math test takers failed to meet expectations. District 20 has long enjoyed a reputation for excellence, but I think the reputation is less and less deserved. While the test scores might be better than the state average, and better than the average of some local districts, I think the district should be ashamed to pretend that these scores reflect achievement.

By pretending that all is well, the district ignores that large number of children who have failed to meet basic educational expectations. Those children deserve better, and the district should explain why it believes that these numbers are anything other than a flashing warning that improvements need to be made, and fast.

Rebecca Davenport

Colorado Springs

Hearing the other side

Diversity is a word much bandied around today. And in general, diversity of places, cultures and people bring value and enhances our lives. However, increasingly, diversity of ideas and thoughts is not embraced or encouraged. This lack of tolerance for differing ideas and points of view is disturbing.

I don’t completely understand how we got here. This country, this American society has always been a place of broad viewpoints, and differing ideas. This diversity of thought and points of view has been a strength and not something to fear or cancel.

As a republic made up of 50 states, our diversity of thoughts, ideas, points of view and desires is and has always been a strength and a virtue. Growing up, I used to hear the phrase “I may disagree with what you are saying, but I will defend your right to say it.” I don’t hear this so much anymore.

I fear that if we lose the willingness to hear the other side, to consider different ideas, our best days might be behind us.

Daniel McHenry

Pueblo