Colorado road trip was stunning
Having signed up and had two cruises canceled in a row, when the notice arrived of how we were going to be herded about, constrained on shore, and masked up at every turn if we tried the third time, we decided on a road trip instead!
We picked up our friends and a big SUV from the Colorado Springs Airport and headed for Pueblo West. In the morning, we went straight to Bishops Castle via Beulah then on to Durango via Wolf Creek Pass.
We got up early for the steam train through the canyon to Silverton where the classic and spacious hotel awaited us. The next day we leisurely strolled around town until the train arrived and on the return trip to Durango we saw a moose running up the embankment! We had to save Mesa Verde for another trip when the heavens opened up the following morning, but The Million Dollar Highway awaited us with our friends oohing and aahing all the way to Ouray and the vapor caves for a nice relaxing soak.
Wine tasting our way to the east side of The Gunnison Canyon and beyond enjoying the vistas and foliage we stayed over at a goat farm in Paonia. More wine tasting along the way to Glenwood Springs with stops at Mt. Princeton and St. Elmo ghost town, then back to the Springs to drop our friends off completed our excursion.
All in all, we had a great time, enjoyed fine dining and better food and lodgings than a cruise with stunning scenery while spending a lot less money! We might go back for a cruise if/when they get COVID figured out, but in the meantime, we’re looking at either Estes Park and Yellowstone or maybe a dude ranch for next year.
Gordon Carleton
Pueblo West
It’s not the government’s job
I object to the insidious philosophy pushed by the front-page article headlined “Manual Laborers Die More of COVID” on Monday. While it appropriately points out that minorities in blue-collar industries had higher death rates from COVID than their white counterparts in the same industries, something I wasn’t aware of, the discussion centered around what that government could and should have done to prevent that imbalance.
What was missing was any counterpoint—discussion about whether government ought to be trying to prevent such imbalances. That’s taken as a given. It’s not. Articles like this one serve to plant and then perpetuate in people’s minds the myth that certain minorities are victims (Asians are not) who must be rescued by an all-knowing, all-powerful government. It implies that people’s circumstances are dictated by external agents — the employer, the society, the government — and they can’t escape those circumstances without the government’s help. It ignores any idea that people have agency — the ability to choose for themselves what is best for themselves. It’s not government’s job to make ensure equal outcomes of any sort, for any particular subgroups.
Even during a global pandemic, people choose what is best for them, as they assess their circumstances. In the circumstances of the blue-collar workers of the article, is it better for each individual worker to risk getting COVID by going to work, or for the worker to not have the money he or she will earn at that job? It’s not the government’s job to make sure our choices are only between good options, much less that the outcomes of our decisions will be the same as the outcomes of others’.
Mike Arnett
Colorado Springs
A different set of ‘facts’
In Your Viewpoint (Monday) Rise Russell says, “Masks stop the spread,” and Sally Alberts says, “...others may become ill or die when this could have been so easily prevented,” again referring to mask-wearing.
If you don’t wear eyeglasses yourself, look at someone who does. Do you see the glasses fog up when the mask-wearing person exhales? Or have you seen the result of someone’s breath hitting the air on a cold day? A bit of material over one’s nose and mouth doesn’t trap particles as small as the COVID-19 virus, regardless of statements by the CDC, repeated endlessly by the mainstream media. The reason you don’t see everyone wearing masks is that we believe a different set of “facts”, and not because we harbor ill feelings toward our fellow humans.
Evelyn Reitz
Colorado Springs
Negligent, self-serving citizens
Local voters who continue to elect Doug Lamborn should take note of the astounding contradictions found in the Wednesday edition of The Gazette.
The headline on A11 states that “Colorado has 5th highest COVID rate in U.S.” This is followed two pages later by Lamborn’s misguided editorial entitled “Mandate is the latest overstep by government,” in which he rails against the Federal mandate set by President Joe Biden. Apparently Lamborn either doesn’t read (or listen), because the page A11 article (as well as local TV/Radio reports) note that 80% of the COVID hospitalizations are among Coloradans who have chosen not to be vaccinated.
In his business-biased opinion piece, Lamborn worries about labor shortages, failing to note that death seriously reduces one’s ability to show up for work. He goes on to claim that vaccine mandates do not increase vaccinations (without proof) and that the “blatant federal overreach” tramples on your rights and privacy.”
Without widespread vaccinations, the only trampling will be by people leaving the funerals of those felled by negligent, self-serving citizens like Lamborn.
So, let’s abandon speed limit, drunken driving, public nudity, income tax, ADA protection, Medicare/Medicaid and Clean Air/Water mandates and see where that gets us. Let’s ignore the food/gas/shoe/clothing mandates of World War II, a threat to America and the rest of the world not unlike COVID.
Gary A. Morse
Colorado Springs