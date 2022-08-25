Student debt forgiveness unfair
I am outraged! This latest move by the Biden White House to forgive $10,000 of student debt is at best a likely overreach of presidential authority, and much worse, a slap in the face to every hardworking American who has honored their loan commitments and struggled to whatever degree necessary to achieve higher education.
I have little empathy for Johnny or Jennie Snowflake living in Mommy and Daddy’s basement while possessing an advanced degree in some such gender studies or whatever, and working at McDonalds. They entered into these loans on their own volition and enjoyed the benefits. Now is the time to pay your fair debts.
After serving my country for seven years, I was able along with my wife to work part-time and with the aid of the G.I. Bill was able to finish my degree. Since that time, we have put three children through college and one advanced degree while those children also worked part-time to assist. I have never made more than $125,000 in my life, and am now being extorted to cover for these snowflakes.
Biden says this move is fair. Please somebody explain to me where there is a thread of fairness in this.
Additionally, I am appalled at the financial imbecility of this White House. Why would anybody above minimal stupidity pay $10,000 per vote when they can go to a place like downtown Denver or San Francisco etc., and buy an effective vote for $50 worth of pot?
Matt Grumann
Colorado Springs
Skeptical of disaster readiness
Wow, the city of Colorado Springs assured the people that they are set up to handle wildfires and other disasters. Is this the same city that has very high utilities rates, high crime rates and bad streets? I really don’t want to trust these people. How much is this going to cost the taxpayers? How much did the new internet cost us along with the electric bikes and scooters? They sure know how to spend our money.
Doug Evans
Colorado Springs
‘Hometown’ papers deserve support
I really appreciate the piece from the boss man, Christopher P. Reen, on hometown newspapers.
I’m old fashioned enough that I STILL get my news information and opinions from the newspaper (obviously The Gazette). Jealousy of my individual privacy prevents me from loading media and exposing questions and purchasing patterns from the media giants. Too much information to those companies together with the restrictive laws your publications have to operate under seem to erode the freedoms we began this great experiment under.
I’m glad Mr. Reen brought forward the information on JCPA. I will endeavor to make known and campaign for passage with our representatives in Washington.
Jim Brown
Colorado Springs
Lipstick on a pig
Regarding the decline in Air Force Academy admissions, Col. Primas is putting lipstick on a pig when he blames it on the Academy’s not being able to get the word out. It’s the wokeness, colonel, and you are in an impossible situation. The word is out among those who form the largest pool of recruits for the Department of Defense, not just the academies: conservative patriots.
As long as the radical racial and gender theories of the hard Left are pushed by DoD and the academies, not only will your applications suffer; you will also not get the best and brightest, but rather the clueless and docile, sheep who are willing to go wherever they are led, not recognizing the danger. We need future leaders who can think for themselves, not brainwashed drones; creative leaders who will take personal risks to accomplish the objective, not go along to get along. Our only hope under the Biden administration is that there is and will continue to be a significant number of Neo-cadets: those who take the red pill. In the meantime, Col. Primas, good luck with meeting your numbers.
Mike Arnett, Col, USAF (Retired)
USAFA Class of 1973
Gazette letters refreshing
As a lifelong registered Republican — until I switched to Unaffiliated five years ago — and as a longtime Gazette subscriber, I want to compliment and thank the editorial team for printing the letters from David J. Baker “Fat-cat Republicans” and from Craig Dean “Liz won’t lick boots.”
Intelligent citizens need real facts and a range of opinions in order to use their brains to vote for candidates that care about America and our democracy — versus candidates who only care about themselves and their extreme views.
It is always refreshing — and appreciated — when The Gazette prints intelligent and well-written letters, as well as accurate and fact-based articles that inform. Thank you.
Doug Landolfi
Colorado Springs
Wildf
ire ordinance omissive
Dear Colorado Springs City Council,
Did you take note of the words “Waldo Canyon” and “simultaneous evacuation” used together in the news coverage of the rolling-out of COS Ready in the wake of the (deliberately omissive) council-endorsed wildfire ordinance? This isn’t even a case of preparing for the “next worst fire.” The all-at-once scenario has already happened.
The warning, if it makes it to your phone, could very well be, “all zones numbered 3045 to 3195, evacuate immediately” (I’m using one quarter of the Zonehaven 600 total). A simultaneous evacuation such as has already occurred in Waldo and Marshall is exactly why we need pre-knowledge of CETs, followed by literal on-the-ground actions based upon the results of those carefully-modeled clearance evacuation times.
This isn’t rocket science, City Council. Since you have declined to do this for us, many citizens in the WUI will run the CETs for ourselves. But we cannot remove a round-about or add road surface. For that we will turn to you — armed once again with the solid science you have thus far chosen to ignore. Your choice will be to step up on behalf of your constituents in the WUI, or live uneasily with the consequences of doing nothing in advance of the next WUI wildfire. Based on past performance I am not much hopeful, but at least it will be on the record.
Donna Strom
Colorado Springs