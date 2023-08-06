Student debt dilemma

The debt release scheme initiated by Congress during the pandemic suspended payments and all associated charges on more than 1 trillion federal student loans. This initiative was supposed to expire after six months.

Instead, it was extended numerous times at a monthly price to taxpayers of 5 billion. President Joe Biden called the payment freeze a “critical lifeline”, helping borrowers prevent delinquencies. However, credit reporting agencies said the payment freeze pushed some borrowers to increase payments on other debt. A paper generated by the University of Chicago business school also suggests the new pause in payments caused borrowers to accumulate more debt, not less, putting more emphasis on delinquency. All of which causes more tax problem responsibility.

Millions of borrowers plus new borrowers soon will be required to begin monthly payments after a pause of three years. This pause in payments plus stimulus money received during the pandemic has enhanced student’s bank accounts, but it appears these funds were exhausted by other needs of the students.

Wells Fargo estimated that student loan payments are on average between $314 and $514 per month. It’s great when students are able to scale back on other spending to make their student loan payments, but I’m afraid some won’t be able to achieve this and default rates will increase.

Any money not repaid will become a burden on taxpayers and a drain on productivity.

Bad incentives have consequences, and now the bill is due.

This program has become a financial dilemma unfairly thrust upon the American people without their approval.

John Childs

Colorado Springs

Fairness in redistricting

The El Paso County Democratic Party takes issue with the recent article “Should all El Paso County commissioners be Republican?” by Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy. We agree that the redistricting commission, comprised of all Republicans, is abusing its power. But we do not suggest that the redistricting commission should create a map in any way gerrymandered for Democrats.

In our view, there are two issues in play. First, whether the redistricting commission will unite the precincts in southeast Colorado Springs with a majority or a near-majority of minority residents. The fact that we are still arguing about whether people of color should have a united voice in county politics is completely absurd, and we would say that the bare minimum proposed by the county still violates the Voting Rights Act.

The second issue regards the gerrymandering of the most competitive district, County Commissioner District 3, the west side’s district.

The redistricting commission wants to move in the highly Republican town of Monument, a geographically distinct region with completely different needs and interests, to guarantee that a Democrat cannot win.

In our view, this violates Colorado law, which requires the redistricting commission to maximize the number of competitive districts. The real question isn’t whether there will be one competitive district, but whether the redistricting commission will abuse its power to prevent there from being two.

We are not seeking a gerrymandered map that guarantees anything for the Democratic Party. The map drawn by Cronin and Loevy does just that — it guarantees us a win. But we’re asking for fairness and that the commission maximize the number of competitive districts. Voters don’t want districts designed to be safe for one party or the other.

Go to elpasoco.com/redistricting to see public comments.

Mischa Smith, chair of El Paso County Democrats

Colorado Springs

The ones being disenfranchised

Re: “State GOP sues to stop unaffiliated voters from taking part in primaries” (Aug. 3)

The El Paso County-led Colorado Republican Party seems to be attacked from every angle these days. The rift in the local and state GOP, described ad nauseam by left-leaning Colorado Politics authors, is rooted in the acceptance versus the resistance of the status quo. After reading this article and Lt. Col. Landgraf’s letter to the editor (Aug. 2) regarding military voting rights being eliminated and disenfranchising 900,000 GOP voters, it seems many are misinformed.

Here is what Chairman Dave Williams and several others said on a Zoom call last night:

Callers described how an open primary is negatively affecting election outcomes in the past three elections. Proposition 108 might have sounded inclusive to voters seven years ago, but when allowing anyone to vote in party primaries, most candidates chosen by the majority of Republican state delegates have failed to make the final ballot. Very alarming were descriptions of ballot adjudication (investigation) interviews: Many unaffiliated voters didn’t exist or didn’t live at the address stated. One landlord couldn’t understand why so many ballots had his address listed.

If independent, unaffiliated voters want their voice heard in the state’s major party primaries, then they have the option of registering as Democrat or Republican. As stated in the article, Republican representation is at a 90-year low. One person on the call stated, “If we don’t do something about this ballot infiltration, we may never win another election.”

It seems registered Republicans are the ones being disenfranchised by phantom ballots!

Bill Hellwig

Colorado Springs