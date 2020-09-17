The role of a mascot
I’m struggling to understand the conflict over mascots, specifically the Cheyenne Mountain Indians dispute. I don’t have a dog in the fight (no slight to dogs intended).
I’m a Littleton Lion alumnus. For three high school years, my classmates and I roared as “King of the Jungle.” Stephanie Morphet-Tepp wants us to share her belief that unlike the lion the imagery of an Indian sets a “tone for superiority” and says that it’s “OK to marginalize people of color and indigenous people.”
Of course, mascots are intended as metaphors for strength, superiority and achievement — a rallying cry! Morphet-Tepp’s understanding of the role of a mascot is actually the opposite of what it truly is. Mascots are honored and even revered, not marginalized. Lions, Indians, Bears, Broncos, Buffs — all of them. Rockies obviously does not scare anybody. There are no mice mascots (though they scare me to death).
Chuck Fowler
Colorado Springs
It’s all in a name
Yes, there are definitely some inappropriate and even offensive names relating to Native Americans. This has been based on a poor history of minority relations in general. Of course, I am referring to the recent issue regarding the name of the mascot at Cheyenne Mountain schools, “The Indians.”
It is certainly a worthy topic, one that has been addressed by other schools and even professional sports teams. We are anxious to hear the new team name for the Washington Redskins, a clear example of a name that has negative connotations and needed to be changed. But there are numerous Native American team names that are simply not offensive and even command respect. For instance, there is the Kansas City Chiefs surely a moniker that is not derogatory and actually somewhat intimidating but is now also under scrutiny. Don’t they even have a real chief at their games? Pity the University of North Dakota’s “Fighting Sioux” that has been changed to appease the powers that be despite objections not only from the team and their fans but even also from their tribal members.
So, what it really comes down to is something that I mentioned above, “the powers that be.” We have certainly learned in history that our original agreements with Native Americans were made by just a handful of tribal members who were often making decisions for all Native Americans. And look how that turned out! Hopefully, we are much more cautious now with such circumstances such as the case in point.
We do know that the word, “Indians,” has been proven to be an incorrect term but only with the passage of time. It basically meant people of India. Isn’t it interesting that fellow Native Americans today choose to use that very term as a sign of pride and respect? And it certainly was never intended to be offensive at Cheyenne Mountain schools. We were proud of it. Still, there will always be differing factions about the term so perhaps a compromise would be an acceptable solution. How about, “Cheyennes?” It certainly would seem to be appropriate given the same surrounding names. It would also seem to accomplish many concerns surrounding the issue and possibly even open the door for better relations with a group that is so important in the west. Maybe we could involve our retired senator, Ben Nighthorse Campbell, who is a member of that group. We certainly need to work towards unification rather than separation especially during these times.
Almost countless examples appear all throughout the United States with Native American place names. It’s probably just only a matter of time before we will even consider changing the name of one of our states, Indiana (Native Americana?). Let’s see how that goes.
Chris Jones
Colorado Springs
Complexity and risks of vaccines
Your printing of The Washington Examiner editorial, “Harris’ anti-vaccine flirtation is dangerous,” is a departure from your normal, level headed, conservative reporting. You are contributing to the politicization of an issue that requires much more analysis, thought and consideration.
Just today, the latest Yahoo News/You Gov poll showed only 32% of the population was willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine should it become available. When polling started a few months ago, the numbers were only hovering around 50%. Instead of trying to sincerely figure out why public confidence in vaccination is at an all-time low, the Washington Examiner instead chose to mimic the same liberal, mainstream media tropes to vilify the imaginary “anti-vax” movement.
There is no “anti-vax” movement. There is a movement of independent, educated constituents who question the safety, efficacy, and scientific validity of a one-size fits all, profit driven vaccination program. Vaccines are “unavoidably unsafe,” and over $4 billion has been paid in injury claims since manufacturers were given exemption from liability in 1986.
There are also multiple historical disasters associated with vaccines being rushed and/or not fully tested. Insisting vaccines are “a miracle” is not helpful to the public discourse. Thankfully, there is a growing body of peer reviewed, published research that shines the light on the complexity and significant risks associated with mass vaccination. This is a subject in need of real, investigative journalism and in-depth scientific reporting. This issue is a Pulitzer Prize in waiting. The Gazette is the perfect, small, independent newspaper that might be able to muster the moral fortitude and perseverance to tackle it.
Michelle Linn
Colorado Springs
Strong case for gun control
Concerning the Gazette’s Viewpoint “Left-wing Activists Don’t Have Special gun Rights.”
Even if unintentional, this article is a strong case for much stricter gun control. Just because you call out the “left” certainly doesn’t mean that your “rednecks” don’t like to shoot people. Just look at Kenosha.
The interpreted Second Amendment does protect the right of citizens to bear arms but why in the world would any fool want to run around wearing a sidearm or carry a assault rifle.
Their self-protection is from fools like themselves who carry and cherish guns.
Jac Roberson
Colorado Springs