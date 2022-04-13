So many struggling to survive
In 2020, many felt a win when there was an increase of the minimum wage, letting it sit at $12.56. As choices are limited to survive to keep your necessities, you might have to choose between having roommates or an empty fridge.
If inflation is going up and therefore causing food prices to rise, why can’t the minimum wage? In my senior year of high school, the end of the year project for my AVID class was to create an imaginary life of what it would look like to live in Colorado in 2021 and unless I had 5 roommates I would have to be making at least $21-plus if I wanted to live a comfortable life of having a car, phone, insurance, food in my fridge, a roof, etc.
Prices of everything have risen, and there does not seem to be a stop coming any time soon. My co-worker who works in the kitchen in my workplace does not have a car, he constantly is struggling and asking for more hours, he makes around $17 an hour and with having 35 plus [hours] he is barely able to cover rent for himself. He got a second job in hopes that with one he would pay rent and have the second one to get groceries and keep the fridge full. He is one example out of many who can be picked out in Colorado, struggling to survive.
Jissell Pelayo
Colorado Springs
Callous disregard of the people
A very small item of interest that thankfully reached the front page of my favorite newspaper was the article about the Colorado DMV revoking the titles of military-style vehicles for use on public roads.
I don’t own a vehicle of this nature and have no intention of purchasing one.
It is, however, a symptom of a much larger problem in the beloved state of my birth — Democrat control of every single agency that governs how we live, what we eat, what we buy, the houses we live in, the cars we drive, and the roads we choose to drive on.
I am absolutely astounded by the elitist, tone-deaf, thoughtless comment made by Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg. His suggestion to owners of these types of vehicles to just “license them in another state” demonstrates the callous disregard the Democrat party has for the people that live under their rule in our once great state.
I beg the voters who put these types of individuals into positions of power — please, please vote for someone else in the next election!
Michael Decker
Colorado Springs
Wasting money on mailings
This subject has no doubt been addressed before, but it needs to be addressed again. I know it is a concern of many.
Every single day we receive piles of mail asking for donations. In some cases, these letters arrive from the same charity every couple of weeks. Every day we toss or recycle most of them. It would be lovely to afford to support every worthy cause there is, but the fact is that we can’t, and I assume neither can the majority of people. Yes, we give to some as we can, but my concern is this: Why are these organizations wasting who knows how much money constantly sending these letters and free gifts when so much of that money could be used toward research and care for their cause?
Not only is it a waste of money, it is a waste of paper used for name tags, note pads, or whatever else they use to guilt us into supporting them. If I were wealthy, I would be happy to donate to many of them, but I’m not, and the constant barrage of requests is just annoying. I don’t want their free gifts, and knowing that the money spent on them could be so much better used for what is really going to help them would be satisfying.
Sally Alberts
Monument
When is it time to say enough?
Here we are at another month of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and we see a so-called professional army killing women, children, disabled and elderly with no regard. And we are here safe in our concern for the high price of gas and food, and as Edmund Burk so greatly put it “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
So when are we as a nation going to stand up and say enough!
Walter Taylor
Colorado Springs
Focusing on the past
I am a lifelong Republican. My parents were as well. That will never change.
I am very concerned about the direction the party is going, specifically here in Colorado. Our party is so focused on the 2020 election, that we have lost sight of the fact that it’s in the past. Get over it, already! I suggest this be repeated on a daily basis:
God, grant me the serenity to accept those things I cannot change,
The courage to change those things I can,
And the wisdom to know the difference.
This wisdom has been lost. We cannot move forward as a party or as a country if we keep focusing on the past.
We learn from the past so we don’t repeat it. However, if we keep our eyes on the rearview mirror, we cannot see the future and move ahead.
Billie Nigro
Colorado Springs
Creating the same controversy
I just read the article about the county commissioners voting on the printing of primary and November election ballots. Conflicts of interest for the commission members, no-bid processes, and candidates for mayor have to recuse themselves.
For two years, I have listened to conservatives cry about election fraud because they lost but the only people arrested for election fraud have been conservatives. Now our very own ultraconservative county commissioners are creating the same controversy all over again.
To badly quote a Shakespearean play, “who will rid us of these pesky priests”?
Tina Routhier
Colorado Springs