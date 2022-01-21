Strong local news coverage
In an era when local newspapers are disappearing, we should be grateful for The Gazette. It covers the local news in depth and breadth. I appreciated the long articles with significant detail and facts, like the Sunday article on Corral Bluffs Open Space. I appreciate the breadth, such as coverage on Sunday of the emergency notification system, the Celebration of Life rally, the need to bury local above-ground power lines, and the Leadville National Fish Hatchery. The local touch is strong in Editor Vince Bzdek’s connecting actor Sidney Poitier’s performance in the movie “Lilies of the Field” to the character of Coloradan William Barrett (author of the novel “Lilies of the Field”) whom Bzdek as a child knew to be gentleness, humbleness, radiant goodness. Other regional and national coverage in the Gazette also catch my attention.
While I read multiple national newspapers and magazines over the course of each week, I continue to appreciate local coverage. I often find the editorial page provocative, disagreeable, informative and wishing I had the time to engage on so many opinions on the two pages. Thanks to my fellow citizens for their contributions, liberal and conservative as well.
Finally, thanks to the publisher for growing the depth, article length, breadth and more in this newspaper. Thanks to the editor and the reporters for their diversity of thought and efforts toward balance in many directions. Keep up the good work. The strength of our city is directly tied to your local coverage.
Tad Foster
Colorado Springs
Sunday’s Perspective well-written
“Kids need open schools, a ride — and a choice” by Brenda Dickhoner, the Gazette Viewpoint, Gov. Jared Polis’ media ripe-a-dope by Jon Caldara, and “Politicizing COVID-19 from the beginning” by Victor Hanson were factual and well-written. Thank you!
Fred Seiter
Colorado Springs
Capable, caring leadership
Thank you to Tony Capobianco for the article and pictures of Coronado’s Alex Hermosillo. I almost never read the sports page, but Alex’s story caught my eye and my heart. What an incredibly painful past for such a young person! Thankfully, his wrestling coach, Matt Brickell, is there to walk the difficult path with Alex and others.
My husband, Moe Graham, was a wrestler at Colorado Springs High School many years ago, going from there into the Marines, where a certain toughness was absolutely required. My sense is he had none of the horrible experiences Alex has faced at 15, yet Moe’s older brother had cystic fibrosis and their home life must have been challenged every day of their lives.
Capable caring leadership in high school can mean so much. Today I want to say thank you to every teacher and coach and paraprofessional, all the lunchroom staff, every secretary and custodian, crosswalk guard and bus driver, everyone at the administrative level. Keep your heads high. You are making a difference.
The Rev. M Barbara Graham
Colorado Springs
A new ‘rough’ road
I’ve been driving I-25 north to Denver for many years. The seemingly endless “Gap” project is finally pretty much done, thank goodness. So what have we gotten for our money? Well, parts of it are nice and smooth. But we also have a bumpy road, especially between Monument Hill and Tomah Road. I can’t believe the “new” road is that rough.
We also have a new toll lane, and the signs with it threaten us to not cross the double white line while in the lane. My question regarding the new toll lane: If someone is going relatively slow there, can you pass them? If not, your speed is bound by the slowest driver in that lane. If you do pass, are you breaking the rules to not cross the double white line? Perhaps some of the politicians that showed up to get their picture taken when the gap project completed could drive the road. It would be interesting to see if they think the rough road was worth the money spent.
Doug McCormick
Colorado Springs
A flawed Beijing Olympics
In June, the Chinese government stated they would not allow non-Chinese citizens to purchase tickets for Olympic events. This week they advised that due to COVID concerns they are not selling tickets to their own citizens. Therefore, no family members or fans in the stands.
The U.S. State Department has advised athletes participating in the Olympic Games that: “Hotel rooms, meeting rooms, offices, cars, taxis, telephones, Internet usage, digital payments, and fax machines may be monitored onsite or remotely, and personal possessions in hotel rooms, including computers, may be searched without your consent or knowledge.” They instructed the athletes to bring “burner phones” instead, to protect their personal information.
In October, the Chinese government advised international athletes participating in the Winter Olympics that it plans to quarantine, for 21 days, athletes that have not been vaccinated, thereby basically mandating the vaccinations.
Add to the above the many human rights violations occurring in China, the Chinese government’s role in the spread of COVID-19, and their lack of accountability for more than $5.5 million COVID related deaths worldwide.
Why are we and other countries sending our athletes to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics? Let’s not. Instead, delay the games one year, as was done with the Tokyo Summer games, and find venues in multiple countries to host the various sporting events. Let fans and the athlete’s families attend, and let’s begin to hold China accountable for Covid-19, their human rights violations, and their spying efforts.
Daniel Bradley
Monument
Time is not on our side
This is a national emergency: climate change, voting rights, COVID. We need to face these challenges together. Won’t any Republicans have the guts to go against Mitch McConnell? Please stand up for our country and our planet. Time is not on our side.
Thank you.
Susan Permut
Monument