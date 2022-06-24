Stress bicycle safety
I have a suggestion for next year’s admirable “Bike to Work Day”. Name it “Safely Bike to Work Day”.
The event should stress safety, courtesy and politeness.
I walk the city’s trails almost daily, as I did this Wednesday morning, and can attest that very few of the commuting bike riders were aware how they endanger and scare the bejesus out of pedestrians as they race up from behind, brushing by within inches, with absolutely no warning or worse, scream “On your left” when they are just a couple of feet away.
In addition to pancakes, sponsors could give away an inexpensive solution — bicycle bells. Bells are supplied on the city sponsored electric bikes and scooters, but again I can attest that they are rarely used, so making riders aware of their presence and proper use should also be part of the day.
My appreciation to those bike riders who ding a loud warning bell when they are about 15 feet behind me and then again when they are about 5 feet away.
James Jordan
Colorado Springs
Limited-access speedway
When I read Tom Cronin and Robert Loevy’s article in the Gazette on Sunday describing the proposal to build a limited-access expressway along Constitution, I was horrified!
As a resident near Union Avenue and N. Circle Drive, I am interested in reducing congestion and improving traffic safety in the central portion of Colorado Springs, but I cannot believe the council would consider sneaking this highly damaging and controversial proposal through their session Tuesday.
By the article’s description, the plan would impact hundreds of homes and sacrifice a middle school to provide a speedway for folks to get between Union and I-25. Why would they sacrifice a neighborhood — one filled with children and food trucks and a sense of community — for more traffic? Building more lanes does not solve traffic! It never will.
Instead, I wish the council would get more creative and build a community we want to live in, not drive through. Redevelop existing arteries with flexible buildings, increasing the height and decreasing the zoning red tape to improve mixed use and affordability. Put parking underground so surface areas can be used for cars, bikes, and pedestrians. Build within existing prisms — don’t bulldoze our existing green space and bike paths to accommodate more noise and pollution.
Shame on the City Council for sneaking this into the PPRTA list. Go back to the drawing board.
Jennifer DeWoody
Colorado Springs
Setting the record straight
I’m tired of seeing lies on AR-15 type rifles, so let’s set the record straight. Weapon of war: a firearm used by no military in the world can’t be a weapon of war. Military grade: military grade just means made to military specifications by the lowest bidder, the military specifies a select fire weapon, the AR-15 only fires semi-automatic. Assault rifle: an assault rifle is a select fire weapon, an AR-15 is not an assault rifle as it fires only semi-automatic. Assault weapon: a meaningless term based only on cosmetics invented by a gun control group to scare those with no firearms knowledge and is used by certain worthless politicians. An AR-15 is a modern sporting rifle usable for personal defense, hunting, target shooting, competition,or collecting. There are 20+ million in civilian hands plus thousands more used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, making them a pretty common item. The Supreme Court in District of Columbia vs Heller has ruled that common firearms in common use are constitutionally protected. So, enough talk of unconstitutional bans.
No one wants to see children killed or injured, but my firearms have not killed or injured children nor will they. My patience is at an end for those who seem to think I’m some type of criminal just for owning them.
David Randall
Florence
Thankful for chipping program
I would like to express my profound gratitude to our firefighters and city leaders for the service provided through the chipping program! So many trees were damaged by the weight of the heavy snow we received a few weeks ago. The streets in our neighborhood were lined with broken branches people had cut from their trees. The amount was staggering!
Today I watched some dedicated firemen load branches into the chipper. They even used a leaf blower to clean up the debris. Well done, and a hearty thank you!
Billy Hill
Colorado Springs
Step up and say no
I’m afraid that Russia, with her tremendous resources, will eventually defeat Ukraine despite our sanctions and supply of weapons to Ukraine. Vladimir Putin continues to threaten use of his nuclear weapons. He must know that his first use of nuclear weapons will be the end of civilization on earth.
We can take advantage his knowledge of the destructive power of nuclear weapons by arming Taiwan, South Korea, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and one or two NATO countries close to Russia.
If Ukraine had not given up her nuclear weapons, Russia would not have invaded the country. If South Korea had nuclear weapons, North Korea would not be able to threaten the West with their nuclear weapons and if Taiwan had nuclear weapons, China would not dare to invade them, and if Iraq and Saudi Arabia had nuclear weapons, Iran could not threaten the whole middle east with their nuclear weapons development.
It seems counterintuitive, but I think more nuclear weapons in the hands of friendly nations would deter Russia and China from further aggressive actions against other nations. Is there a risk that one of the nations might deliberately or accidentally launch a nuclear weapon and trigger a full-scale nuclear war? Yes there is such a risk but I think there is a greater risk to world peace if Russia and China are allowed to continue their expansionist policies. Eventually, we must step up and say no.
James Bewley
Monument