Story inspired treasured memories
I was delighted to read Linda Navarro’s article about Barthel’s last week. After contacting her with my memories of working there, it was suggested I follow-up with a letter to the editor to share my experiences working at Barthel’s from 1940–1943.
Downtown Colorado Springs in the 1940s was a warm, friendly, busy area with shopping, movie going, and socializing for all. Saturday was the day to go downtown to shop and visit with friends and family. Barthel’s was owned and run by Walter and Margaret Barthel. It was an upscale ice cream parlor. Barthel preferred a quiet atmosphere for all. Ladies with hats and gloves, gentlemen with suits and hats were Barthel’s patrons. Busy Corner, on the corner of Tejon and Pikes Peak, drew the more rowdy crowd.
I was attending Colorado Springs High School when I began working for the Barthels as a waitress. Later, I was promoted to Soda Jerk. As you entered Bartel’s, the fountain faced you and the parlor was to the left with booths and tables. Menu items in the parlor started at 10 cents. Soda Jerks worked behind the fountain where ice cream sodas, parfaits, sundaes and soft drinks were made and served. For a nickel you could hear your favorite music from the jukebox. You didn’t have to leave your table to choose your songs as there was a jukebox in every booth. Big Band music played all day.
When World War II began, Barthel’s was a favorite place for Camp Carson soldiers. They were friendly with all the waitresses and they said it gave them a “sense of home”. During the war years, there was sugar rationing and we would often run out of ice cream Sunday night before closing, as all ice cream was homemade. A large chocolate counter was across from the fountain, and all chocolate candy was hand-dipped. There was a sandwich bar where many kinds of sandwiches were made and sold.
This was my weekend job during the school year and my full time job for two summers. I have very fond memories of those years with the Barthels and all those wonderful people of the Greatest Generation.
Jeanne Hemenway Downing
Colorado Springs
Someone else’s misfortune
There is some truth to the words “Everything happens for a reason.” The unfortunate incident between Chris Rock and Will Smith the night of the Oscars, brought to the attention of many the wrong of taking violent action in order to settle a problem that could have been settled in a civilized manner, once the Oscars event was over. Not a good example for the young who idolize the likes of Will Smith. However, what is just as bad is to sanctify Chris Rock, a man like many other comedians, who makes a living out of poking fun at those with disabilities, such as Jada Pinkett Smith.
As much dignity as Chris Rock displayed after being slapped in the face, publically, by Will Smith, does he also own up to the element of insensitivity he blatantly showed that night for the sake of notoriety? Insensitivity to such high degree, needed to get a favorable response from an audience, also reveals the callus nature of those who can easily laugh at the misfortune of others when presented in comedy form.
Why sanctify those who fail to see the harm done through the nature of their profession? What message do Chris Rock and Will Smith give the segment of youth, which already lacks the moral fiber to become decent human beings? Ideally, Chris Rock and Will Smith can use this opportunity to show their audience that there is more to life than achieving fame by eliciting laughter at someone else’s misfortune, and reacting to subsequent offenses on impulse, respectively.
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
Spending too much money on war
Last year, the federal government spent around $1.38 trillion on our annual budget. Fifty three percent of this budget was used for defense and military uses, totaling upwards of around $730 billion. Sectors like education and healthcare, however, only totaled around $160 billion, respectively.
Many people on both sides of the political spectrum agree that education and healthcare are of extreme importance in terms of creating a healthy, happy, and informed society, yet neither wants to acknowledge the elephant in the room. We as a nation spend entirely too much money on war, and not enough on the welfare of our people. There is no need for any increase in taxes, as many politicians have proclaimed. Just a proper and considerate allocation of our hard-earned resources.
Blu Kelly
Colorado Springs
Fixing the schools
Regarding your article concerning a dearth of teachers, the solutions are simple. One reason I retired from teaching is the breakdown in, get ready, discipline in the classroom. One or two kids with behavior issues can ruin a planned lesson. A teacher must often spend an inordinate amount of time dealing with disruptive behavior. Not only does it make teaching difficult, but it is highly unfair to the students who desire to learn and follow classroom rules.
Public schools are becoming increasingly “woke”. We are neglecting the basics and instead concentrating on left wing issues, such as self-esteem, white supremacy, and the bad in our country rather than the good. Finally, teachers good — teachers’ unions bad! Hopefully we learned over the last two painful years that “it’s all about the kids” is often a lie. It’s really all about the unions and their draconian power. A final thought — parents if you truly care about your kids, seriously consider a charter school or even home schooling. And wouldn’t it be great to be given a voucher so you could have a choice in what school your child attends?
Bill Crow
Larkspur