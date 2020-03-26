Stopping the spread of the virus
The complaints are all over the news, being parroted by the media, asking what the government is going to do to stop this virus.
Every responsible person on the government side from the surgeon general on down has been repeating themselves — it is foremost up to the people to stop the spread then resources can be directed to treating the afflicted. Yet, if one is outdoors you see gatherings everywhere. Yesterday, while walking the Midland Trail I was crowded off by a gaggle of cyclists bunched up and riding. The pictures of the beaches at spring break and the Mardi Gras crowds show the blatant disregard for government warnings. Stay home, avoid crowds!
China seems to have gotten ahead of this thing and might be the model that our government could take if people continue to avoid doing for themselves. The Chinese just locked it down and enforced the lockdown with police assisted by drones monitoring open spaces! It appears to have worked. That’s what the government can do for you if you can’t do for yourself.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs
A lot of other, unsung heroes
The media, as we struggle through the myriad unforeseen and predictable effects of the pandemic, has been giving a lot of well-deserved credit to medics and first responders. Those people, every day, risk their health and, indirectly, their families’ well-being doing everything they can to help the rest of us get through this with as few ill effects as possible. There are also a lot of other, uncredited, heroes who are, every day, taking on risks they never signed up for to keep our very society afloat. I’m thinking about the folks who deliver mail, keep electricity, gas, and water running, drive the trucks delivering food to the grocery, stock the shelves and man the checkout lines. All of them, and a lot of others you might think of, are risking their health making sure you can bring food to your family and continue to live in a comfortable home in a functioning city.
The next time you pass through that checkout line, or drop a package off at the post office it wouldn’t hurt to give the person behind the counter a warm thank you. They deserve it.
Steven G. Schwartz
Colorado Springs
The power of prayer
There is an earnest race by scientists to find a vaccine for the coronavirus. While analysts with the Economist Intelligence Unit predict that the coronavirus will infect 50% of the world population and have a fatality rate of up to 3%, the late Rev. Billy Graham once said, “Today we have learned to harness the power of the atom, but very few of us have learned how to develop fully the power of prayer. We have not yet learned that a person can be more powerful on his or her knees than behind the most powerful weapons ever developed.” Wouldn’t it be great if all around the world, especially here in the United States, we could all unite in prayer and defeat this terrible pandemic, the coronavirus! With prayer and God’s help, we can and will defeat it!
Guy M. Grace Sr.
Colorado Springs
This is not a political issue
Recently, I watched Gov. Jared Polis go through his plan for the coronavirus issue with great attention to detail. I was majorly disappointed with one particular section of his presentation, which was when he made it apparent that he was blaming President Donald Trump for not supporting enough face masks for Colorado’s 70,000-a-day need.
If anyone has been following this issue closely, Trump has stated last week that there were not enough to go around throughout the country. When Polis stated, “He told us (the governors) to try and find them yourselves” he was simply telling the governors that we don’t have as many as are required nationwide. Polis took a very cheap shot, and he should be ashamed and scolded for doing so. This issue is about a nation, not a political issue, a survival issue and everyone should pay attention and help resolve it as quickly as we can. It’s not about political posturing.
Ric Sampson
Colorado Springs
Polis might have violated state law
Gov. Jared Polis has done away with the death penalty in Colorado and has commuted the sentences of three unrepentant murderers to life in prison, with no chance for parole (well, unless they appeal to the governor for an early “coronavirus” release, for humanitarian reasons).
It gets better: in the process (according to reports) the governor has egregiously violated state law regarding the requirement to notify the district attorney of the proposed commutations. Moreover, he has slapped the victim’s relatives in the face. Bonus.
This is the governor “the people” voted into office.
It is any wonder that law-abiding citizens arm themselves?
John Erskine
Colorado Springs
Putting us into another Depression
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have one agenda, and one agenda only. Put us into another great Depression in which we are solely dependent upon them for survival. That’s it in less than 14 words. The Democras thrive on dependence and without it they can not exist. In a time of need where was she this past weekend and then she shows up with a wish list and without it — everything stops.
Nicholas Longo
Colorado Springs