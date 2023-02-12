Stop the runaway growth

Reading in the Thursday Gazette, the Colorado Springs Planning Commission voted to approve a tweaked request to build high-density housing and commercial space along Garden of The Goads Road. This was after hearing hours of public opposition to the project. The city denied the controversial project in 2021.

Some of the commissioners said they felt the apartments and now possible townhomes were out of character with the surrounding neighborhood. Another commissioner stated “you’re basically taking our crown jewel and making a messy approach to it.”

With all of the apartments and other housing being approved just proves that the commissioners are all about growth. They ignore the water crisis we are in and possibly even more so in the future. The commissioners think they know more about the water situation then the Colorado Springs Utilities. Utilities said we need to have 130% water to do a development, and the commissioners disagreed with them and got them to lower it to 129%. Maybe the commissioners should take a 101 water class to learn more about the water crisis that we are faced with. The water crisis just isn’t here but throughout the West and everyone wants more water.

With the growth here in the Springs, it is a perfect example of what happens when runaway growth slams into water supplies. We have been in a severe drought for several years, and I would think that the commissioners would be more concerned about our water. We really don’t need all of this growth, we can do just fine without it. If you continue to let developers have their way, it will only cause more water problems. As long as developments keep the pace it is going, the more people will come. Without housing, people will stop coming. When they say we need more affordable housing, I say they don’t know what affordable housing is.

The commissioners and City Council members are suppose to listen to the people that elected them to office. But instead, they approve the development and growth. I’m sure there are many residents that are fed up with the massive growth.

If they continue their mega growth agenda they will destroy our beautiful city as our water eventually will not be able to supply our needs. The cost of water will not be affordable to the average person.

Stop, stop, stop the runaway growth.

Jim White

Monument

Paving over paradise

None of our government urban developers: CoS Connect, Citizens Traffic Advisory Board, Pikes Peak Regional Transportation, Planning Commission or City Council has talked about current alternate railroad transportation modalities when wanting $2.5 million for a “Study” ( Re: No. 105, the hotly contested Constitution Corridor Extention).

Why not?

Dropping yet another access to the I-25 at Fontenaro would overload the four mile stretch that bottlenecks with Cimmaron, Bijou, Uintah, Fillmore and Garden of the Gods/Austin Bluffs.

Retime our surface streets lights to increase cross city travel. Interstates are for distance travel.

The last study from 20 years ago spent approximately $440,000 on the same concept and discovered that it was not cost-effective then.

How can we get out of the insanity of our single driver cars and more concrete Night of the Living Dead Nightmare?

Colorado Springs has unique and diverse neighborhoods expressing different life styles, historical preserved lands and beauty.

Do not “Pave Paradise and Put Up Parking Lots”!

Linda Yost

Colorado Springs

Production is the answer

On the front page of the Gazette on Tuesday we find that “Gov. Polis fights for lower energy costs.”

Many of his solutions reek of redistribution and ignore the real cause of soaring energy bills, President Joe Biden’s energy policies.

Domestic production has been cut, the Keystone pipeline has been shelved and we are once again dependent on imports. Some of those imports are even coming from Venezuela, where they support an illegitimate and repressive regime.

At home here in Colorado, the voters rejected a moratorium on fracking but the Democrat-led legislators saw fit to ban the practice anyway.

Gov. Polis, energy production is the answer to the problem. Building codes can help in the long run, but right now production is the answer.

Thomas Gibb

Colorado Springs

No hope in solutions

The bold headline in The Gazette’s Tuesday issue “Polis fights for lower energy costs” caught my eye.

However, not a single one of the bullet points in the article actually addressed the cost of producing energy, either natural gas or electricity. Those costs were taken as givens.

As worthy as some of the proposed solutions might be, they fell into two basic categories:

(1) shift the costs from utilities customers to someone else, either to Xcel stockholders by not approving rate increases or to the government (us) through payment assistance programs;

or (2) help utilities customers learn to use less energy. There was no mention of examining state regulatory or financing policies with the goal of incentivizing the production and distribution of more natural gas or oil so as to increase supply and therefore drive down prices.

Too much to hope for I guess.

Steve Umphress

Colorado Springs