Stop the downward spiral
The midterm election is now less than 30 days away. As Paul Lundeen was accurately quoted in the Sunday Gazette, Republican candidates for statewide and national office must carry El Paso County by a large margin to help cancel out the Denver-Boulder Democratic-voting bloc and give the Republican voters in the rest of the state a chance to have their voice heard. As we stated in a letter to the Gazette two years ago, elections are about platforms as much as they are about individuals.
To repeat a common mantra heard during this election season, “Ask yourself if you are better off now than you were two years ago.” For the last two years, one party has controlled the legislative and executive branches in Denver and in Washington, D.C. In that time, inflation has soared out of control, prices continue to rise, and crime in Colorado and the rest of the nation is worse than ever. To solve these problems, the Congress authorized more spending and the current Colorado Legislature decided to lessen the penalties for possessing fentanyl.
Elections matter and results matter. It is time to stop the downward spiral in our state and in the nation. The way to do this is to replace the party in control with one whose platform will get the state and nation back on track. To do this, Republicans and Independents in El Paso County need to vote, and they need to vote for Republican candidates.
David & Janice Geuting
Colorado Springs
So much for voting integrity
Has anyone besides me seen the many advertisements, especially on YouTube showing Jena Griswold trying to convince us that Colorado’s election integrity is of utmost importance to her. How ironic that we learned that the Secretary of State Office mailed out 30,000 voting mailers to noncitizens. They responded by saying they were “mistakenly” sent out. It was called “database glitch.” So much for voting integrity.
This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. There are many Democrats and Republicans that need to be voted out. If you love this country, believe we are blessed to be an American, if you believe in freedom of speech, in the right of “the people” to chose their elected officials and then see these officials govern by the will of the people, get rid of those who are corrupting this country. Vote your heart, vote what is right, vote for the good of this amazing country.
R.A. Costello
Colorado Springs
Don’t need another Democrat
Every day Lauren Boebert is fighting for not only people in her district, Constitution, Bill of Rights but for all Americans that love America.
Some people are offended by her personality or that she wears a pistol on her hip. If you have seen her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch on TV, you would think he was a Republican, but he belongs to Democratic party that has given us open borders, fentanyl killing kids, high inflation, high crime, indoctrination of students, etc.
If he is elected, he will vote just like Nancy Pelosi tells him to vote because that’s what Democrats do. We don’t need another Democrat in Congress.
Douglas Diercks
Colorado Springs
Salazar deserves some credit
Obviously, Ambassador Ken Salazar needs to be responsive to your requests and to drop references to Mexico’s 2006 elections, but I think there are positives here for which he isn’t getting the credit he deserves. For the past decade, I’ve been making monthly trips from New Mexico to the border — mostly Ciudad Juarez — to document conditions there and to assist a number of humanitarian programs including migrant shelters. Yesterday, I took part in a pre-dawn Border Patrol tour during which the U.S. agents apprehended three sets of migrants who had crossed illegally. In the process, our agents indicated that their relationship with the Mexican soldiers who patrol the Mexican side has greatly improved. This relationship is vital to controlling the issues you mentioned — fentanyl, migrant suffering and human trafficking — but until very recently it has simply not existed.
I believe that Salazar’s relationship with Mexico’s very difficult president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, is behind this improvement.
I also believe that Salazar’s influence is what got Lopez Obrador to go to Washington to meet with President Joe Biden and to commit $1.5 billion to border security issues. These funds could help with the issues you mentioned as well as migrant shelters such as La Casa del Migrante and Respettrans in Juarez, shelters that are extraordinary models of humane treatment despite their very limited financial resources.
You’ve raised legitimate concerns, but I hope you will look deeper because there are positives for which Salazar deserves credit. Thank you.
Morgan Smith
Santa Fe
The cost of energy
Eugene Robinson has proven once again the he is a mouthpiece for the Democrat Party. How is it possible that the USA would go from being energy independent when Joe Biden took office to begging Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iran and Venezuela to produce more oil? It is Biden’s energy policy.
Biden and his Green Czar, John Kerry, made a campaign promise to the greenies to put the fossil fuel industry “out of business.” They are doing an excellent job of destroying the industry and the American taxpayers are paying twice as much as to fill out their gas tanks and heat and cool their homes. Even more onerous is what the cost of energy has done to inflation and the supply chain for goods and services.
If Biden would take the following actions, the energy supply in America would be back not pre-Biden era prices within a year. Cancel presidential executive orders and EPA regulations pertaining to petroleum pipelines, fossil fuels, drilling, fracking, on public lands and/or offshore and environmental regulations governing the extraction industry of hydrocarbons.
Sam Taylor
Colorado Springs