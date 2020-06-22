Stimulus check wrapped in red tape
The coronavirus has brought upon many difficult times for many people in the United States and worldwide. The United States has tried to ease the pain of many, with providing everyone that is qualified a stimulus check. The question is will everyone who qualifies receive a stimulus check? In my case, the answer is no!
After a long and painful illness, my husband passed away in early December. With many medical bills and other expenses, the idea of receiving a stimulus check was somewhat refreshing and encouraging. I received the Economic Impact Letter stating that my check was mailed. I was told that if my check did not arrive in 15 days to call the IRS and it would have the check tracked.
I checked my mail every day hoping to see the check. On the 16th day, I made the call to the IRS. After being on hold for two hours (not kidding) I finally was able to speak to an agent. The agent reassured me that the check had been mailed, however, if I did not receive the check in a week to call back. Back to checking the mailbox and you guessed it, no check. Again I called back and waited patiently for 2 hours and 20 minutes to speak with an agent. I wondered what they would tell me this time.
Would it be good news, bad news, or no news of the check?
The agent gave me the news. The IRS made a mistake and told me that the check had a stop payment on it. Apparently, the IRS had issued the check to my husband and me. With my husband passing away in December he was not entitled to a check, which I agree with 100%. I was told by an agent that the IRS was having a difficult time getting people to return checks that have been sent to deceased people.
For this reason, it will not be sending checks out to widows who have lost their partners before the economic trouble that we are facing. I can promise you that the federal government knows exactly when my husband passed. I just want what is entitled to me — the $1,200 that most people are receiving.
For anyone that this has happened to this is what I was told to do: I will not be receiving a stimulus check; however, I get the opportunity to file in 2021 a Recovery Rebate Credit tax with my taxes. The IRS did tell me that this could change but are not sure, and to try to follow what is taking place in these circumstances, it is my responsibility. Believe it or not, I continue to receive letters from the IRS addressed to my husband, however, no stimulus check for me.
Donna Keller
Colorado Springs
We are moving way too fast
I think most people of this city received the mailer from the Colorado Springs Utilities stating “Water saved today helps create a greener tomorrow.” I feel it should have read “Water saved today helps build 900+ homes east of town.” Also, it should have mentioned that might bring another 1,800 plus cars to our city streets.
We have been placed on water restrictions, even though our snowpack has been above normal most years. I would be interested in knowing why the city would want to continue our eastern development when it cannot maintain the quality of our city streets (potholes all over town).
There are more traffic issues than the city can presently deal with, and the islands are in need of mowing before the grass/weeds are 16 inches tall.
In many places, there are dead trees and shrubs that have died and for over two years and have not been removed (Union Boulevard for example).
With all the budget cuts that are going to be taking place from lack of funds due to COVID-19, I see no way that these issues will be rectified, only complicated. As others have also said, this is not the city I remember moving to for its cleanliness and other attributes. We are moving way too fast and have no concern for maintaining the conditions of our once beautiful city!
Paul M. Rahne
Colorado Springs
Thanks for a job well-done
June 15 the Air Force and Army came to Brookdale Skyline to do COVID-19 testing for the staff and residents. There was such a beautiful setup and the troops were caring and kind to us senior citizens.
They explained everything that would take place and were slow and gentle. I didn’t even have to stand in line. They took me right away to get the test done.
I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to do the testing. I think they deserve recognition for their hard work and dedication to a job well done. Thank you, Army and AIr Force.
Ruth Woods
Colorado Springs
Wondering about the recent news
So the Denver Public School District is removing police from schools.
Hmmm. I wonder what the parents, students, faculty, and staff at Columbine. STEM, Sandy Hook, and all the others that were victims of mass school shootings think about that idea?
So if someone talks about the vandals and looters using the protests as a cover to commit their crimes, the protesters say that the small amount of violent protesters do not represent the hundreds of others of them.
Hmmm. I wonder why they don’t also say that the small amount of violent cops do not represent the hundreds of other police.
So the protesters say that they remember too many citizens who have been murdered by police, and something needs to be done about it.
Hmmm, I wonder why they don’t also remember too many police who are also citizens who have been murdered while on (and off) the job, and something needs to be done about it.
Oh! Help. Help! ... I’m being mugged, robbed, and raped. Don’t call 911. Quick! Quick! Call a social worker!
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs
The history of race relationsIt would be interesting to discover how many members of Antifa or Black Lives Matter have an understanding of the history of race relations in this country. They seem so determined to erase what they consider the evil history of the United States but have no knowledge of that history.
There are numerous YouTube videos that frequently show that college students cannot even identify who fought in the Civil War, let alone know who won. How many of these Antifa or Black Lives Matter individuals could explain even recall hearing of the Missouri Compromise, the Emancipation Proclamation, the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, the significance of Plessy vs. Ferguson, the significance of Brown vs. Board of Education or the effects of the Voting Right Act of 1965?
I would speculate not one protester in 100 could identify these seminal issues without assistance.
Bob Odien
Colorado Springs