Stick to ‘meat and potatoes’ issues
The political issues today: The Republicans always promise the rich more wealth and the poor a promise they will benefit. After a few years of empty results, the people turn to the Democrats who believe they’ve been chosen because of social issues. As a Democrat leaning Independent, I support “meat and potatoes issues.” Help our economy, keep us safe and protect our planet.
I really could care less (either side) about abortion, religious marriages for same sex, pipelines, separate bathrooms for transexuals, the race or sex about those running for office, and mandates about masks or vaccines. In addition, I’m finished fighting for equality for women, minority voting rights and limiting the use of assault weapons since in the past I usually found few of those victims willing to also fight. They usually were content to allow others to fight for them. If women and minorities want their rights, they must speak up and go vote regardless of the effort to hinder them.
Republicans seem to be able to get to the polls without constant complaining, and their efforts are paying off. Democrats have got to stop grumbling about abortions, guns, police, pipelines, same-sex marriage, bathooms, voting lines, vaccine use, and online social platforms and either pass laws or move on to meat and potato issues which really win over voters.
Perhaps this is cynical but the vast majority of voters just don’t care and are too lazy to take time to exercise their constitutional right.
Vincent Capozzella
Colorado Springs
A city that cared
I see letters to The Gazette praising the change that’s coming to the City Auditorium. Evidently, they don’t know or care that the auditorium was built for all the citizens of this city as a multiuse facility — not for one interest group. How many ‘art’ venues does this city need?
What happens to the bell ringers that need the floor space and other activities that were held there that couldn’t afford the Arena, Pikes Peak Center, etc.
There will no longer be a City Auditorium. All that this 99-plus year-old historic landmark needed was a city that cared.
Barbara Ermel
Colorado Springs
Honoring a skewed history
The Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade is a wonderful local tradition, but while organizers maintain they’re “unbiased and fair” in “celebrating veterans with honor”, the official parade lineup includes the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
If parade organizers truly wish to honor veterans, they cannot do so and include the SCV.
The SCV is a group that nakedly espouses false racist doctrines about the Civil War and represents veterans of the deeply anti-American side of that war. They insist that they’re nonpolitical and nonracial, but taking a firm stance that the Civil War was not about maintaining the enslavement of 4 million people is political and racist.
In addition, the SCV and its sister organization the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) were instrumental in spreading false the “Lost Cause” doctrine throughout the century after the war that justified and spurred on a culture of racist terrorism through explicit and implicit white supremacy, manifested in decades of racial massacres and thousands of racial terror lynchings.
I have no doubt that members of the SCV believe themselves to be “preserving the history of the Southern Cause” in an honorable way, but a true reflection on the history of that cause exposes more horror than honor.
Surely it is a better honor to all our veterans (and history) by acknowledging the truth.
If the SCV marches in the parade and “honor” their skewed history, what a dishonor that is to all who fought for freedom in the Civil War and those who fight for it today.
Pierce Gill
Colorado Springs
Low requirement for park space
Recently, the City Council voted to reduce how much land developers must set aside for parks, from 7½ acres per 1,000 residents, down to 5½ acres.
Embarrassingly, this is the lowest requirement for any Front Range city, and adds up to a shameful 26.67% reduction.
Enter 2C, where the city asked the citizens for more money for parks.
It looks like voters sent a clear message that they resent these shenanigans, by voting no on 2C!
Nicole Rosa
Colorado Springs