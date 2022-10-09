Stay away from our state
How hilarious is the article by Spencer McKee in the Oct. 6 Gazette about Google “Reviews left by unhappy tourists in Colorado”?
“Scary” Pikes Peak drive? It’s a mountain road that rises in elevation over 6,000 feet. What did you expect? A four-lane highway? Idiot! Go back to Texas.
Sand at The Great Sand Dunes. Key word here is sand! It’s not an amusement park so no, there aren’t refreshment stands. You belong in New York.
Ban on alcohol in Garden of the Gods. Here’s a news flash, it’s a beautiful natural wonder preserve, and beer cans and bottles only trash up this amazing space. Must be from Louisiana. Please stay there.
Rocky Mountain National Park having “too many rocks, too many, too big of mountains, no wildlife, and no fast food options. It says “Rocky Mountain”! Rocks and mountains are in the title! The wildlife are too smart to come around when there are a bunch of noisy and stupid tourists, and why on earth would there be fast-food options. It’s a national park! This only accentuates your stupidity. Obviously, from L.A.
Million Dollar Highway being beautiful and insane, but needs guardrails. Did you happen to notice that there is a sheer rock face on one side and no place to install guardrails on the other side?
If I remember correctly, there are signs at both ends warning that this drive is challenging. Go back to Kansas where it’s flat and the guardrails are corn fields.
Maroon Bells and no bears. It’s not a zoo! You should have gone to the Denver Zoo instead.
Mesa Verde National Park and the “fear of dropoffs”. Obviously doesn’t know the difference between a mesa and a hill!! You should stay on your California 12-lane highways and away from Colorado.
Hanging Lake and not able to drink the stream water, reservation needed, on(e) entrance to the parking lot, long and steep hike, and no cellphone reception. You’re high up in the rocky mountains!! Go back to Utah and Wyoming!
I hope that these “tourists” stay away from our beautiful and amazing state forever! They don’t deserve to be here.
Tom Guenther
Denver
City has changed for the worse
What an irony that on the cover of the Sept. 9 Gazette, the queen had died, and Mayor John Suthers was chronicled as giving his final State of the City address. His statement, “We simply cannot let up” does, indeed, pretty much sum it up. The only good news? A month later, this past week, the Gazette also ran an article detailing that housing starts are down … way down. That is very good news. What’s the connection, you ask? What should have been good news from the mayor was anything but.
Mayor Suthers seems to think things are great because the city is growing and jobs are ‘up’. But at what cost?
How ironic that, just a few weeks after hearing the mayor hype the growing jobs market, I was at Walmart only to find there were no checkers on duty, with only the self-check line active … and the line was long. What kind of jobs is the mayor talking about? Aside from the explosion in cheap fast food chains? This city suffers from insane naivete, ignorance, and memory loss when it comes to the economic environment and the overall quality of life.
Long gone are the high-tech firms outside the defense industry. And thanks to the mayor and his allies in the planning department, development has gone through the roof. There’s barely an open plot of ground not under development today.
People are ignorant or uncaring of environmental realities staring us in the face. Did anyone read the Gazette’s series recently on the plight of the Colorado River? Does no one know or care about the fact that the aquifers along the Front Range, from Fort Collins to Pueblo, have been steadily dropping for decades?
We don’t have enough water for the new developments, especially the dense, multi-unit apartments and condos, which will increase population density dramatically.
We can’t sustain the current population, not to speak of where it seems to be going. There are too many people as is, and the projected increase in population will only drive the environmental disaster. Add to that the crowdedness and worsening traffic. Isn’t it obvious the freeway expansions over the years have not outweighed the traffic jams routine on I-25? There needs to be an immediate moratorium on construction permits.
The City’s Planning Commission needs to have the backbone to say “no” to new construction, especially for the massive multihome megadevelopments.
This city and the greater region have changed for the worse. I wish more people cared what it will be like when we wake up 10 years from now. I wish our mayors had had that foresight 20 years ago.
Bruce Barrell
Colorado Springs
Residents’ opinions and concerns
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy, in their column “Save maximum lot coverage and setback requirements”, make important observations and recommendations. As a veteran of a high growth city (Houston, now 10 million), the lot coverage and setback requirements were in fact reduced.
Now they have major problems with density and drainage (flood risk). A side effect of the process includes increased crime, school crowding and a reduced lifestyle. All of which I would hate to see come to Colorado Springs.
Please contact your City Council members as they suggest.
The council must know that our residents do not want this to pass. Unfortunately, the planning department listens to developers (apartments) and not to residents. I have tried to see members of the department repeatedly to no avail. They really don’t want to hear from us.
Thank you for entertaining residents’ opinions and concerns!
Barbara H. Litchfield
Colorado Springs