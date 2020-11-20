We need relief measures
The coronavirus is the biggest national crisis I’ve seen in my lifetime. I’m afraid history will not judge us kindly. Rather than a unified federal response to this pandemic, we have seen our national leaders pitting states against each other while trying to downplay a serious health emergency.
If Mayor John Suthers were following the guidelines established by the CDPHE, El Paso County would have been in lockdown weeks ago. However, I understand the dilemma facing Colorado’s state and local leaders. Without federal support, they face a choice between following public health guidelines and seriously damaging your local economy.
Sooner or later, the burden on our hospital system will force us to shut down. This is not a partisan issue, it’s a matter of life and death. I hope we do not see this crisis continue to the point where we see Coloradans dying in the ER while waiting for treatment.
During the special session requested by Gov. Jared Polis, I hope that my state representatives will work across the aisle to help the citizens in Colorado. We need measures to provide direct relief for small businesses, housing and rental assistance, and expanded broadband access to help school districts provide internet access for students and educators during remote learning.
Robin Laborde
Colorado Springs
The legitimacy of democracy
The election is more than a week over, and yet Donald Trump has not conceded. Even worse, he simply doesn’t accept the results. He isn’t alone either. This weekend saw the Million Maga March in Washington, although it was somewhat short.
The protest was in response to the fantasy that the election was rigged by the Democrats to win the election, yet didn’t cheat down-ballot. While the turnout might have been a bit lackluster, having a protest where U.S. citizens are questioning the merits of democracy is not good. Deluding themselves so if they lose it was a setup. Cheating, that still has not a shred of evidence.
It’s absurd we are here. The president is spouting conspiracies because he is a sore loser, and his base is eating it up by the spoonful. If 40% of this country believes that the elections were fraudulent and the government was complicit, that issue won’t magically dissipate in four years.
It doesn’t take a mathematician to understand a significant portion of the population warming up to fascism could lead down an ugly path.
Hey, Republican party, look at the painting on the wall. You lost, your candidate lost, and your base is in-fighting between those who accept reality and those who don’t.
Why humor a loser? It’s an attack on the democratic processes, and you want to burn it all away to keep that shred of power. It’s sad, our country is deeply divided, and neoliberal Joe Biden isn’t amending those tears any time soon. We can’t have millions questioning the legitimacy of democracy and then expect bipartisanship.
I would be more than happy to watch the Republican party cannibalize itself. Maybe this country could actually strive to make some modicum of progress. There is a reason that when Trump lost, people took to the streets to celebrate, including other countries. If you have other countries cheering your defeat, maybe take some introspection into why.
These are deep-rooted issues, and it’ll take ideological battles between two sides that are at this point incompatible with each other; we’ll see who wins.
Sean Duffy
Colorado Springs
The village that supports D-11 students
During American National Education week Nov. 16-20, we honor and recognize the people who create the future, our educators. To keep our D-11 schools and sites working, there are many “behind the scenes’ employees who contribute to the success of our students. Those employees are Education Support Professionals or ESP. In Colorado Springs School District 11, we have seven ESP “Families” who support your children in many ways. Our bus drivers greet our students first thing in the morning and sometimes last in the afternoon. When at school, our paraeducators work in parallel with teachers to directly support instruction and learning in the classrooms. Our clerical teams provide recordkeeping such as attendance, budgeting, communications, inventories and preserving historical documents.
Our food and nutrition services teams provide meals for our students whether in school or using our “grab and go “services. Our facilities teams keep our sites functioning and safe.
Our custodial teams keep all sites clean and healthy. Our technology teams provide computers, support, and maintenance for our new world technology. Our health teams watch over our students with care and concern. It does take a village to create the future and our D-11 ESP do just that working diligently “behind the scenes.”
COVID-19 has put upon us a great challenge for the future. Our ESP have stepped up even more since March to protect and serve students in D-11, many times facing their own personal challenges.
There are 1,600 ESP employees in D-11. We are part of the village that cares for and supports our D-11 students. We help create the future. Thank you, Colorado Springs, for your support.
Cynthe Winebrenner
Colorado Springs