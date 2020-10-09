Start a citywide conversation
As a local psychotherapist, I would like to know when we will discuss what is happening to our kids by not attending school.
The mental health facilities in Colorado Springs are full, and children are being sent to Denver for psychiatric care. As soon as children come out of in-patient care, the beds get immediately filled.
There was a suicide at a private school last week, and there will be more to come unless this gets addressed. The need for more psychological intervention is across all school districts and all ages.
Who is having this conversation?
Is the mayor aware of this epic issue?
I know what North Middle School is instituting home visits to the most vulnerable populations. Counselors, administrators, and teachers show up unannounced with food, clothing, physical presence and attention.
If we can start the conversation as a city, maybe we can shift what is occurring through physical help, out of the box ideas, and in-person groups for kids to attend.
Melissa Baldwin
Colorado Springs
Problems with Issue 2A
In a recent opinion piece, Mayor John Suthers wrote he and the City Council support Issue 2A. While a majority of council does, I do not.
2A has two parts. Part 1 asks to let the city keep $3.9 million in excess 2019/2020 TABOR revenue. Borrowing from President Ronald Reagan — ask yourselves: Are you better off financially now than you were at the start of 2020?
The city is! Thanks to the mayor’s proactive budget tightening and $37 million CARES funding, page 2-36 of the mayor’s 2021 budget shows the city will have $7 million more in reserves at the end of 2021 than at the start of 2020. How many of us will have more money in the bank then?
A pro for 2A is it will support public safety; but only $1.9 million — not the full $3.9 million. The city would still be $5 million ahead if it took $1.9 million out of reserves.
Part 2 asks to avoid the unfair TABOR practice of taking longer to recover from an economic downturn than to fall into it. I fully support allowing the city to use 2019 as our TABOR base instead of 2020. If not, we would be forgoing $21 million over the next four years had this once in a century pandemic not occurred.
The problem though — there is no sunset. If another downturn happens in 2028, the 2019 base would again come into play. It should be the Colorado Springs citizens of 2028 deciding how best to respond to TABOR impacts to their economic downturn, not us today.
Keep the $3.9 million in your pockets instead of adding to the city’s piggy bank and make us come back in April with a TABOR ratchet down override that is limited to this crisis only.
Don Knight
Colorado Springs
Article helped reader with decision
Just wanted to thank you for the article on the $20 million bridge in downtown. It helped me decide how to vote to keep the city from keeping more of my tax money that exceeded the TABOR limit. It might have been cheaper to just hire taxis for those want to get across.
It will take 20 million people crossing to break even. What a waste of our money. I have always said, “It is sure fun to spend other people’s money!”
Donald Worley
Colorado Springs
Wolves were the apex species
As I write these words, how many of you are playing with your tea cup poodles, trying to keep your blue-eyed huskies from wandering, your beagles from chasing their tails, and your Bernese mountain dogs from leaning on you?
Yes, we love our dogs, in so many shapes, sizes, and characters.
Did you know that all of our domesticated dogs came from one animal, the gray wolf — canis lupus?
He was the apex species. He lived in harmony with his environment and his prey base. He numbered in the millions across our continent.
Settlers from Europe changed our landscape; changing wilderness to farmland, replacing bison with cattle, allowing game to overtake competitive ecosystems. And, so went the gray wolf. From millions strong, he was hunted, poisoned, trapped until only a handful remained in a remote area of the Northeast.
The last gray wolf was trapped and killed in Colorado 70 years ago. And with disappearance of the gray wolf, we lost biodiversity and a balanced ecosystem. Grazing animals overgrazed, and other species in the ecosystem faded away.
We lost our mother dog, the dog that can rekindle the wildness in our souls and remind us that in this urban environment, nature in the wild is precious.
Why should you care? You should care about preserving history... about preserving your dog’s heritage and preserving a place for wildlife and wilderness.
Rose Pray
Dillon
VA is a valuable asset
Subject: Rebuttal to a letter in Tuesday’s Gazette in Your Viewpoint, “To really honor our veterans”
The person, Lawrence Hamilton from Castle Rock, made many statements that were false and also proposed a recommendation that was poor and ill-advised. Has Hamilton served in the military?
I served 3 3/4 years honorably in the Navy Submarine force. I have received excellent medical care with expert doctors and nurses, and when necessary, up-to-date medical equipment. Emergency care was provided immediately with no waiting time experienced. Regular appointments are made routinely.
Hamilton’s letter is a slam against a valuable asset of the United States of America and the veterans it serves.
Rodney E. Albertson
Colorado Springs
Trying to fi
nd the red leaders
I found the letter “Time for red leadership to rally,” by David and Janice Geuting, to be right on the mark. I also realized that other than Sen. Cory Gardner, I do not know of any red leaders in El Paso County or for that matter, in Colorado. I’ve not seen them, nor have I heard from them. I might have read something from, or about, one of them sometime, but it must have been forgettable. Am I alone here?
Who are and where are our red leaders? It’s like trying to find Waldo. The blue leaders seem to be omnipresent in all media. I had been a registered Republican until a few years ago. I got so disgusted with their lack of an agenda and their spinelessness that I am now an Independent. The exception is President Donald Trump, but he is really an Independent, isn’t he! A moment of silence now please for the elusive Republican Party.
Ted Clark
Colorado Springs