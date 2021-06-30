Standing up to govern schools
In Sunday’s Gazette, Nate Ormond wrote of citizens in Castle Rock fighting against the teaching of critical race theory in their schools. Ormond wrote that he founded Road to Recovery, “a committee that seeks to hold the Douglas County School Board accountable for its failures.”
In Castle Rock, the people are standing up to govern their schools.
In Colorado Springs School District 11, according to the master agreement of the board with a teachers union — which is a nongenerally elected private corporation —”The Board retains all rights, except to the extent that such rights have been limited by the provisions of this Agreement.” This means that the board has bargained away the people’s authority to the private corporation union.
When, as in D-11, the people cease to rule, the door is open to the teaching of any kind of wild theory because the principals of the schools have been canceled: the people’s authority does not reach the principals to lead the schools on behalf of the people.
The best continuing check on biased teaching is for principals, empowered with the unbargained authority of the people, to get the mothers and fathers to the school and into the classrooms to see for themselves.
Opponents as well as supporters of critical race theory, each confident in their position, should be able to agree on this. Letting the people see —in this case, the parents — is the way America was set up by our founding fathers (perhaps under orders from our founding mothers).
Maybe we should not throw out the statues of the founders just yet.
James Sayler
Colorado Springs
Nonsense thrown into education
We, as taxpayers, pay for teachers’ salaries; therefore, we should have some say about what is taught. We are the “bosses.”
In my opinion, teachers should teach reading, writing, math, geography, history and very little else.
It should be up to the parents to teach their child sex education, and how to treat their fellow humans beings with respect, regardless of race, or gender.
So much more nonsense has been thrown into the curriculum that we have “graduates” who can’t balance a checkbook, and think money should be given to them by the government, with no work attached.
In the end, the selfish “takers” will destroy this country.
Carol Mueller
Colorado Springs
CRT more than ‘gibberish’
Critical race theory establishes a framework within which conversations may occur for deeper understanding of one another. It is neither “illogical” or “gibberish”, nor a “pseudo-like philosophy” that “rewrites history.” CRT is a sociological and academic process for assessing historical events, and relationships. Many of which are difficult to accept.
CRT reflects neuroscience — the vagus nerve and the limbic system — together, inform the body to respond to a threat, real or perceived. All mammals perceive anything new or different as threat until information is gathered to disprove it. To its credit, CRT assumes that individuals may also access their prefrontal cortex, where logic and problem solving may override emotional reactivity.
Perhaps if there was more emphasis on all historical facts, where the amazing feats of our country and the despicable actions were equally taught as truth, there would be a lesser need for CRT. But unless we want our children to grow up believing “might makes right”, “ends justifies the means”, or “he who has the gold, makes the rules”, CRT is a good place to discuss how we move forward in a multicultural nation.
Acknowledging all facts of our country is a prerequisite for healing and embracing that all humans “are created equal.” It doesn’t mean simply claiming “I am not an oppressor.” The work to truly become “one nation under God, indivisible” demands accepting elements of privilege have impacted success, as does hard work, perseverance, creativity and a little luck. Today all are needed.
Jim Hinkle
Colorado Springs
Grateful for investigation
A hearty thank-you to The Gazette for its investigation into the procurement practices of the Colorado Department of Transportation. It is clear that Colorado government and its politicians have no regard for taxpayers and their use of the money we work for and they spend with unethical impunity. One more reason our Colorado roads are a maintenance disgrace.
The responses of the department in the article further identify and verify their ‘so what’ attitudes toward fiscal responsibility and cronyism. I would like The Gazette to pursue the level of political contributions to Colorado politicians made by the Kiewit and Kraemer companies. The fact that these companies are peopled by some number of former CDOT employees demonstrates a conflict of interest pipeline that is united against ethical practices and financial responsibility. Thank you, Gazette!
Derek J. Keenan
Colorado Springs
Left with uncomfortable conclusions
Michael Barone writes regarding the findings of Charles Murray, a scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, who reports that there are measurable differences between racial groups in America. He suggests that this is an uncomfortable truth, especially for liberals.
I suggest that everyone has known this for a long time. The real question, which Barone doesn’t address, is why do these disparities exist? Is he suggesting that Asian score higher on IQ tests because they are genetically superior to whites?
He doesn’t provide an answer, and so continues to provide fodder to racists. Nor does he address the real liberal argument, which is that these disparities are caused by the environment, which in the case of Blacks, includes a legacy of racism.
I hope in the future Barone will be more probing in his analysis. His latest opinion purports to tell uncomfortable truths, but leaves us with uncomfortable conclusions.
Richard Cahn
Colorado Springs