Stand against puppy mills
Is it time for Colorado Springs to take a stand against puppy mills? Think of a puppy mill as factory farming for puppies.
I’m part of a group who has been educating the public about puppy mills for years. You may have seen us outside Chapel Hills Mall. We think most of the community supports our message, but our elected officials need to hear from their constituents.
A puppy-mill ordinance will help cut off the puppy mill pipeline, where puppies and kittens are transported from other states and delivered to our local mall pet stores. Most puppy mills are legal. They are regulated by the USDA but this comes with loopholes, inefficiencies and very little oversight. If you buy a kitten or puppy from a mall pet store, you are likely supporting a puppy mill.
I will always adopt from a rescue but I do support reputable breeders. They care for the well-being of the animal and invite you to meet the pup’s parents. They would never sell their litters to a pet store and want to screen the buyers.
My dog Tashi was rescued from a Missouri puppy mill. I have a photo of her shortly after she was rescued; she looks dirty and scared. Ten years later, she still has some fears but she is a cherished family member who feels safe and loved. She is one of the lucky ones.
We can do better as a community. Google puppy mills and contact your elected official.
Mindy Gasparek
Manitou Springs
Quiet time for conservatives
Mike, the My Pillow (“...and so much more!”) guy, “documented” the purported anti-Trump voting fraud on YouTube, about 2 hours worth. I watched it. It made me think about what if all this is true?! Here’s what I’ve concluded:
If it’s all true, I don’t care. I realize that’s blasphemous and definitely unfaithful to our Republic, but right now, I’m happy to trade electoral fraud for media peace, tranquility. Those hyenas’ constant barrage of vitriol for the last four years has positively worn me down. I’d much rather have quiet than the likely consequence of an electoral college reversal. That would make the U.S. look like places such as Venezuela, Myanmar, Belarus, and other dysfunctional parliamentary systems. Our greatest political governmental strength, I think, is our peaceful transition of power without strongman intercession. No tin pot dictators for us.
OK, the opposition won, barely, and are now engaged in “to the victor go the spoils”. Boy are they! The same happened with the Barrack Obama win and I hated their victory dance just as I hate Joe Biden’s, but at least it’s peaceful, sedate, even yawn-producing.
We fools elected The Donald the first time but not the second. We learned a lesson. A boastful “in-your-face” President just won’t cut it. Too much loud screaming and gnashing of teeth from opponents, even if it’s from a minority of our citizens. The loud people often prevail and they did this time. Our conservative voices (sadly, not including Rush Limbaugh) have already started lambasting the lefties who’re in charge. So now it’s our turn to stomp our feet, but in contrast to the Progressives’ behavior we’re acting in a civil, disciplined, thoughtful way. I hope the majority of Americans notice this and don’t buy into the absurd projection that the January 6 whackos are representative of us conservatives. This country’s way of life is still an experimental journey, and as Winston Churchill said:
“Many forms of Government have been tried, and will be tried in this world of sin and woe. No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.…”
Tuck Aikin
Colorado Springs
Hope is in the air
Not so much politically, perhaps, but on a humanistic level, hope does seem to be looming over us — hope for the possibility of peace and unity in this country. With all due respect for the late Rush Limbaugh, his passing reduces the divisive energy that emanated from his radio talk show.
In dollars and cents, many will be concerned about the economy, concern that may be the root of our problems. How to survive under the COVID circumstances for some, and how to not let greed override one’s conscience for others. Although, with less tension among individuals on both sides of the spectrum, problem solving is bound to be easier without a myopic outlook on life.
A noticeable step closer to racial equality is encouraging. To the dismay of some, perhaps, TV commercials are showing more skin-color diversity, even though the reality is that we are all consumers of the products that are advertised.
The increase of vaccination against COVID, and subsequent good ripple effect from it, parallels the decrease of spread of the malignant psychological cancer that had been afflicting this country for the last four years.
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
Ads are incredibly annoying
I heartily agree with the letter concerning the saturation of television ads by personal injury lawyers. The ads are not run just during the local news programs. They are on during all daytime and late night programming as well. They run every 15 minutes and usually there are several different lawyer’s ads, one right after another. Which one are we supposed to pick? They have the most pathetic people touting their services. They are incredibly annoying. I used to just switch channels, but a switch just gives the same ads on the new channel. I now turn the TV off. And the TV stays off. I will never use any of them. Aren’t there any other businesses that can afford to advertise on television?
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs