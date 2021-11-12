What we don’t need right now
The cost of natural gas is double what it was a year ago. October 2020 I was billed for 60CCF at $33.22. October 2021 I was billed for 64CCF at $62.97. That is pretty close to double the cost in 12 months. And the City Council was unanimous in voting to spike the cost again. Thanks for what we don’t need right now.
Alan Anderson
Colorado Springs
Utilities rate hike question
As I watch our gas and electric rates shoot off the charts, I wonder what they would have been had our City Council left Martin Drake producing electricity using cheap low sulfur coal.
Doug Gardner
Colorado Springs
Driving up the price
The City Council closed a coal-fired power plant that was tooled for significantly reduced emissions. They asserted it would save money.
Now, with greater reliance on natural gas and greater demand for natural gas, prices have spiked. The City Council approved a rate increase amounting to about $30 per month per household. Who could have guessed this would happen?
Did anyone ever hear that if you drive up the demand you will drive up the price?
Randall Kouba
Colorado Springs
Biden’s leadership in question
One has to be almost amused by John Madden’s letter “Leading the Infrastructure Plan.” He apparently thinks President Joe Biden led the recently passed infrastructure plan and “worked hard” doing it. I guess he doesn’t realize what the rest of the world knows — that Biden doesn’t, and can’t, lead anything — nor can he “work hard”. The Squad, along with Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi and a couple of others are ‘leading” this country — in the wrong direction.
Further, I don’t believe Biden will even be in his present position by the end of 2022. Mrs. Biden must be gnashing her teeth trying to get Joe to retire and stop embarrassing her and the rest of our country. I know the Squad will want to retain him because he can be led in their desired direction. But surely the rest of the Democrats in Congress realize he’s hastening their end in power.
Dennis O’Neil
Colorado Springs
Self-imposing staffing shortages
How much of the hospital staffing shortage is due to vaccine mandates imposed by UC Health and others with self-imposed staffing shortages as a result? How many ICU beds are COVID-specific cases? I must admit, I am very skeptical.
It would benefit the public if we had specific reporting/breakdown of numbers.
Wendy Smith
Colorado Springs
Republicans who were nonpartisan
Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan has received multiple death threats for supporting the recently passed infrastructure bill as a result of Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeting the names and office phone numbers of the 13 “traitorous” Republicans who broke ranks and voted with the Democrats.
This infrastructure bill will provide funding for roads and bridges, airports, ports, freight and passenger rail, transportation safety, pubic transit, lower-cost broadband upgrades, low-emission electric buses and ferries, and cleanup of Superfund sites, among other things.
Kudos to those Republicans who put the interests and well-being of their constituents above petty partisan grievances. Unlike the Democratic senators who broke ranks for personal reasons (Krysten Sinema, who seeks recognition as the next maverick senator from Arizona, and Joe Manchin, who has made millions from the coal industry and who is hoping his visibility will boost his upcoming book sales), these Republican representatives have nothing to gain for their support.
They do not deserve death threats, scorn from their fellow Republican congresspersons and possible loss of their congressional committee assignments as punishment.
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs
Climate change is not a new issue
Climate change? Why yes. The climate has been changing since Earth came to be. And I am grateful.
I prefer not needing spikes on my shoes and animal skin to keep myself safe all year. I also am partial to walking, driving, or flying, instead of swimming everywhere I need to go.
Remember the 1970s? That is one of the first decades during my life time, when climate change became a topic. According to the climate pundits then, many of whom are still exerting their influence today.
Earth was coming to an end by 2000, if we didn’t significantly mitigate, if not halt, fossil fuel production. Same speeches, different decade.
Yet, we produce and consume more fossil fuels today, and have healthier and more productive lifestyles across the world. And we are still here.
Renewable energy is not reliable. Certainly not yet.
What bothers me the most: solar panels and wind mills are primarily made in China — a country, which could not be bothered showing up at the recent, fossil fuel guzzling summit in Glasgow.
Kirsten Swenson
Elbert